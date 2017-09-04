Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 72

Welcome to the 72nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! You definitely didn’t leave me feeling blue this week, as the number of responses were overwhelming!
The variety of blue in your posts is truly amazing, as is the quality of your entries; it is evident that each of you took great care in preparing your posts, which I very much appreciate. There were some true stand-outs among the 50+ entries from 47 different bloggers (I think that is a record). So, go spend some time and explore them all!
Thank you for taking the time to make this fun!
Here’s another bit of blue that is somewhat abstract…
This image came about from my getting the opportunity to photograph a series of ice sculptures, each of which was stunning! In this particular one, I noticed that there were structures within the ice that might be evidence of a long submerged city or continent.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah kicked things off this week with a beautiful view of Lake Daylesford on a lovely serene day in her post in By Sarah.
- It’s all blue skies ahead in the Blog of Hammad Rais with a great shot of the sky on a Winter’s day.
- Stella’s entertains us with a wonderful set of photos in Giggles & Tales, each of which has a different hue of blue; which one is your favorite?
- Chateaux des Fleurs entry ranges in color from the deep, darker blue of blueberries to beautiful flowers.
- Sheena’s post in Leaking Ink has me a little mystified, as I’m not sure what the blue bag in the chickenwire is meant to prevent… What’s your opinion?
- The entry from pensitivity101 tells about visiting New Zealand, which is one of the countries that is high on my list of future destinations.
- Another great post in whippetwisdom.com, with one of the most stunning skies that I have seen in a long time!
- Another stunning photo in theonlyD800inthehameau with part of a roof that looks like an architectural marvel!
- Na’ama Yehuda takes us to the city that never sleeps for a gorgeous photo of Central Park’s reservoir.
- Nicole has a wonderful photo in her post in Une Photo, un poéme; it’s not easy to get a shot that beautiful from an airplane!
- This week’s entry in iball round the world‘s blog takes us to Nandi at Sri Meenaskhi for a colorful festival!
- Robert’s entry in Photo Robert’s Blog provides us with a wonderful splash of color in Hamburg’s port!
- Frank’s blog, Poetry, Short Prose and Walking, has a magnificent entry with a view of the Chicago Botanic Garden and a poem that finds his shoes!
- In the entry from Mara’s Artistry we get a wonderful view of the great wheel, as only London has it!
- Miriam takes us for a tour of blues in the Shower of Blessing, with color coming from sky and ocean!
- Clare Hopkins show us that Harbour Shadow Blue is a great place to dine in Sydney!
- The Art of Retiring‘s first entry gives us a bit of a cure for the Hurricane Harvey blues with a Texas Bluebonnet; she follows this up with some blue skies over Houston in a second entry in The Art of Retiring.
- Ed went down memory lane in his shots in In My Mind’s Eye; from the pre-digital days, these landscapes are stunning!
- In this Photography blog, you will find a lovely flower in the first post and blue skies in the second post in Photography! And, there’s a third entry in Photography!
- In CitySonnet, we get treated to a variety of warming breezes and gentle seas, that we’ll want to dip our toes into!
- We get some wonderful shots from PtitNFit in her post that features Aqaba and Lebanon!
- Klara brings us the blue underwater beauty of the Great Barrier Reef in Sliku svoju ljubim II; definitely makes me want to go diving!
- Offshoots12 brings us colors that start with the letter ‘B’! And, yes, there is some fine blue in there!
- Black Body‘s post brings us into the city where we are surrounded by skyscrapers reaching for the blue of the sky!
- Cee brings out some stunning blues in her entry in her wonderful blog Cee’s Photography! And, a fourth entry in Photography!
- Andrea takes us to the playground in ARHtistic License; she also captured a rather intriguing set of pipes…
- Judy introduces us to Mr. Blue in her blog lifelessons, as well as a wonderful array of images!
- Marie brings us a blue moon and a gingerbread man with blue feet in The New 3R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect!
- The water lily in Layue’s Everyday Photo Blog is an amazing shade of blue, and well captured!
- Following Him Beside Still Waters shares a magnificent array of images this week; I particularly like the dragonfly!
- Wanderlust and Wonderment shows of some stunning images in their entry; the deep blue of the Caribbean really stands out!
- In Tachispeaks we encounter blue seas, flowers and an incredibly blue BMW!
- Judith taught me something in her post in Nature Knows Best, as she featured the borage, a rather lovely flower that I can now name!
- In her entry from the blog In Progress (great name!), we visit Asilomar, which looks rather inviting!
- Dawn’s post in Snap That Bug! is rather surprising, as I couldn’t find a single bug in there beautiful shots!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects shows how focus on the little things that we encounter during our day can allow us to live more in tune with the world and universe.
- Light&Shadows brings us into a world of blue with hydrangea and a rather blue boy with large bucket!
- In Travel with Intent, we get some of the London Blues, which are wonderful to see!
- In this week’s entry from JK109, we get a beautiful variety of blues ranging from flower to skies.
- In the blog A Tale Unfolds, we are treated to a great set of photos; my favorite is the blue Moon, which one is yours?
- Ladyleemanilla‘s post reminds us that Keith Urban says that blue is not our kind of color, but the photos are definitely my kind of blue!
- In Alan’s History Spot, we start off with the Blue Pig and find some other amazing blues, including the Night of the Blue Sheep…
- Bullyboy brings us some great photos in Travel387, with some rather intense blue mixed with gentle sky and lovely flowers.
- Khürt delivers another set of stunning photos in his post in Island in the Net; the shot of a rainy night is simply amazing!
- Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery brings us a cool shot of a collection of shoes including those with a blue pompom.
- Ron rocks out in his entry in Progressing into Solitude, as he presents us a with a set of concert photos.
- UrbanLiaisons finds us in a cemetery with moonbeams crossing our path; eerie and inspiring!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
