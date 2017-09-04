Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 72

Welcome to the 72nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! You definitely didn’t leave me feeling blue this week, as the number of responses were overwhelming!

The variety of blue in your posts is truly amazing, as is the quality of your entries; it is evident that each of you took great care in preparing your posts, which I very much appreciate. There were some true stand-outs among the 50+ entries from 47 different bloggers (I think that is a record). So, go spend some time and explore them all!

Thank you for taking the time to make this fun!

Here’s another bit of blue that is somewhat abstract…

This image came about from my getting the opportunity to photograph a series of ice sculptures, each of which was stunning! In this particular one, I noticed that there were structures within the ice that might be evidence of a long submerged city or continent.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

