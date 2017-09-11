Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 72

Welcome to the 73rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for being a bit late in posting the round up…victim of my own success?

I expected to get a good array of watery shots from this creative bunch, so I was not surprised by that; still there were a number of shots that absolutely blew me away and a fair number that made me chuckle! Thank you for the inspiration that you bring to me through your wonderful contributions!

Sometimes, the water needs protection by magical creatures…

The Bodach is a bogeyman of old Scottish lore, who was used to scare the kids into doing what their parents told them; this particular Bodach, in Arrochar, is said to have staved off the invading forces of the Vikings, as they had dragged their longboats across the hills toward Loch Long. He definitely protects the water behind him…

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

