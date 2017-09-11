Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 72

Welcome to the 73rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for being a bit late in posting the round up…victim of my own success?
I expected to get a good array of watery shots from this creative bunch, so I was not surprised by that; still there were a number of shots that absolutely blew me away and a fair number that made me chuckle! Thank you for the inspiration that you bring to me through your wonderful contributions!
Sometimes, the water needs protection by magical creatures…
The Bodach is a bogeyman of old Scottish lore, who was used to scare the kids into doing what their parents told them; this particular Bodach, in Arrochar, is said to have staved off the invading forces of the Vikings, as they had dragged their longboats across the hills toward Loch Long. He definitely protects the water behind him…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah kicked things off this week with two posts, the first one in By Sarah brings us the mighty Murray, Australia’s longest river, and the second on in By Sarah features a colorful pillbox in Oahu.
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom.com, filled with beautiful water, delights us with the grace of whippets!
- In this week’s entry from JK109, we visit the amazing Ganges river, which gives life to a large part of India.
- Black Body‘s post looks across the water to the statue that has welcome millions to the United States in a topical post!
- Smiti’s entry in her blog, theDriftingSatellite, takes us from the lakes to the tops of the snow-covered Himalayas.
- The post in thatLittleVoice might not show water, but instead gives us a store that sells water purification equipment; this could be rather important!
- This week’s entry in iball round the world‘s blog has us waiting for the water slide, on what looks to be a rather warm day!
- Rebel Guy and Girl’s post in Photogate provides us with some great fast moving water, as well as Rebel Guy’s entry into the water!
- In Tachispeaks‘s entry there’s plenty of water from fountains to beautiful seacoasts!
- Candace’s post in Netdancer’s Musings takes us to Venice, a city of water and stunning beauty!
- In The Photographer Roamed the Streets, we get to see a slice of the country of my birth in a great photo!
- Which leads us The Photographer Smiled, where Marga takes us to another location around Dordrecht!
- Dawn’s post in Snap That Bug! is filled with the stunning beauty of Iguaza Falls, which she photographed beautifully!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects talks about the grace that we get through self-forgiveness, which is as accepting as the waters of the oceans.
- UrbanLiaisons brings us to the water ambitions of Tunisia with a magnificent post full of images and interest!
- Judith’s post in Nature Knows Best not only has beautiful fountains, but also carries some good health information!
- Edwin’s Journal tells us about the water splitting in two, both in poetry and photography!
- Musings of Nature brings us some beautiful photos of water with some apropos thoughts.
- Bullyboy shows us some expressive water in his post in Travel387, with great photos that show off the colors of water.
- Lacy’s post in Adventures of a Busy Mom shares a beautiful pool, and talks of her adventurous cruise!
- In CitySonnet, we get to see some stunning shots of flowers with water droplets on them! They are beautiful!
- Khürt’s photo in his post in Island in the Net is another fantastic image with tender droplets showing.
- Ladyleemanilla‘s post has a truly beautiful array of water shots in her post with some music to enjoy as well!
- Sheena’s post in Leaking Ink makes excellent use of the beauty of reflections of city lights on the water.
- The water and clouds in Layue’s Everyday Photo Blog are gorgeous through their use of long exposure photography! Go check it out!
- After last week’s blue skies, this week’s entry in the Blog of Hammad Rais found us a rather rainy day!
- Nicole’s photography in her post in Une Photo, un poéme is stunning, as she really brings the bubbling water to life!
- Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery shares a beautiful reflection in water.
- Poetry in Pictures combines water and Sun for a fantastic image.
- The entry from pensitivity101 regales us with a wonderful poem inspired by the image from this week’s challenge post.
- Offshoots12 takes us to the end of the trail, where there’s a watering hole…would you swim in it?
- Another stunning photo in theonlyD800inthehameau which shows off the fun that can be had with water!
- Chateaux des Fleurs has some beautiful shots of running water!
- A Meditative Journey brings us the zen of water, as only a child can appreciate it!
- In the entry from Mara’s Artistry we are entertained with a couple of great photos that talk to our theme!
- Cee shows us some great waterfalls in her blog Cee’s Photography! It would be fun to use them for a shower!
- Frank’s entry in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking, talks to us of the deeper magic, as we ponder what may be looking back at us in that reflection.
- Robert’s entry in Photo Robert’s Blog has that nostalgic feel about it, particularly in the shot at the beach.
- Danny’s Photographs brings us a fantastic shot during his trip to Switzerland, where the mountains appear to rise out of the lake.
- Stella shows her range in a set of photos in Giggles & Tales, which go from a glass of water to diving and in between!
- Miriam shows of some of Oregon in her photos in the Shower of Blessing, with a great splash of orange from the koi.
- Ed takes us to Ireland in his shots in In My Mind’s Eye; the height of the cliff is quite daunting!
- LeAnn’s Captures take us to Clear Lake in Iowa, which looks like a fantastic spot to enjoy the water!
- Judy’s post in her blog lifelessons provides us water, water, everywhere! From raindrops on up!
- And, not to be outdone, Roaming Urban Gypsy has water, water, everywhere as well with a magnificent set of photos! It’s fun to check out both posts!
- In Travel with Intent, Debbie’s walk is interrupted by a closed path, as work is under way to recover a submerged boat!
- Lorelle is not only A Mindful Traveller, but also has a talented daughter to do her photography for her!
- In DeepikasRamblings, we are treated to some rather spectacular views!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
