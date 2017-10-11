Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 77

Welcome to the 77th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This was a week filled with wonderful hours and allusions to them!

The hours chosen varied in your posts for this theme, but all of them had creativity and wonderful work in common! As photographers love this time of day, I was not surprised to see a lot of great golden hour images. Then some of you also found clocks to let us know the hour. The one post that surprised me most, was one that had me going cuckoo! You’ll be sure to find it when you read through this awesome set of contributions!

Thank you all for playing this week and making my reading that much more fun!

And here’s the morning hour, even though I’m not really an early bird…

This is an image from my commuting series. When my job didn’t have the same time pressures that my current one has 🙂 This is Rocky Pond in Boylston, MA, which allowed me to get some wonderful images throughout the seasons.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...