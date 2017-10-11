Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 77

Welcome to the 77th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  This was a week filled with wonderful hours and allusions to them!

The hours chosen varied in your posts for this theme, but all of them had creativity and wonderful work in common!  As photographers love this time of day, I was not surprised to see a lot of great golden hour images.  Then some of you also found clocks to let us know the hour.  The one post that surprised me most, was one that had me going cuckoo!  You’ll be sure to find it when you read through this awesome set of contributions!

Thank you all for playing this week and making my reading that much more fun!

And here’s the morning hour, even though I’m not really an early bird…

photo-oct-13-7-27-57-am
Morning’s Fire

This is an image from my commuting series.  When my job didn’t have the same time pressures that my current one has 🙂  This is Rocky Pond in Boylston, MA, which allowed me to get some wonderful images throughout the seasons.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • Sarah kicks things off again this week in By Sarah, with an hour that many of us like to encounter: Happy Hour!  Go check it out and enjoy it!
  • Sheena’s post in Leaking Ink is definitely touching in the way she describes that hour that is more special than any other hour!
  • Nicole regales us with a beautiful set of photos in Une Photo, un poéme, showing the true colors of the golden hour!
  • In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2‘s first entry of this week,  we are treated to warm golden hours, which are condensed to golden moments in the second entry in Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2.
  • Ladyleemanilla shares some beautiful hours with us in her post this week!
  • Ed posted some wonderful views into the golden hour in his blog In my Mind’s Eye.
  • This week, iball round the world shows us that camel drivers get a break around the golden hour!
  • Xenia’s first entry in whippetwisdom.com includes a haibun and prayer for Las Vegas.  Her second entry in whippetwisdom.com is wordless and full of color.
  • Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales takes us across a number of hours and the impression that they left.
  • Mara’s Artistry is back this week with a couple of great photos in her wonderful blog!
  • This week, theonlyD800inthehameau let’s us know exactly what the hour of the day is in another great photo!
  • In the Blog of Hammad Rais, we find ourselves in some wonderful hours that are inviting us to spend them outside.
  • Following Him Beside Still Waters not only captures the theme in wonderful photos, but also includes a great poem.
  • In ARHtistic License, Andrea takes us to the library, or, more precisely, outside the library to find the hour!
  • This week, we find a different hour in Musin’ with Susan, as she shares the blue hour in wonderful photo!
  • A great shot in BlackBody gives us insight into that hour we all dread: rush hour!
  • Frank’s entry in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking takes us on an hour’s walk through a great park!
  • Miriam’s entries in Out an’ About are always full of great photos and interesting to read; this week is no exception as she takes us to some surreal landscapes!
  • Bullyboy brings us some really interesting photos in his post in Travel387; the light in both shots is unusual and even a bit surreal.
  • Another great take on a theme in Linda’s Cr8tions 365, where we arrive at lunch hour!
  • Donna’s contribution in her very interesting blog Wind Kisses has us going cuckoo in a rather unusual location!
  • In Bajezen, we find various hours of the day covered in a wonderful fashion; time keeping is very precise!
  • Layue’s everday photo blog brings us a gorgeous shot that uses the light from the golden hour in stunning fashion!
  • Na’ama Yehuda shares another wonderful post, documenting the bewitching hour with photo and verse!
  • Miriam takes us for an hour’s walk in the Shower of Blessing, as she documents the changing of trees’ colors in Portland and the squirrels that love the park!
  • Robert’s photos in his post in Photo Robert’s Blog are bathed in that most wonderful warm light that we know to be the golden hour!
  • Imelda brings us the pleasure of kayaking around the hour of 5:00 pm in her post in My Wall; beautifully done!
  • In Pilgrim’s Photography, we find that their favorite hour is the morning twilight with some great beach photos!
  • Khürt’s post in Island in the Net brings us to Princeton for a wonderful night hour in another great photo!

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

