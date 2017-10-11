Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 77

Welcome to the 77th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This was a week filled with wonderful hours and allusions to them!
The hours chosen varied in your posts for this theme, but all of them had creativity and wonderful work in common! As photographers love this time of day, I was not surprised to see a lot of great golden hour images. Then some of you also found clocks to let us know the hour. The one post that surprised me most, was one that had me going cuckoo! You’ll be sure to find it when you read through this awesome set of contributions!
Thank you all for playing this week and making my reading that much more fun!
And here’s the morning hour, even though I’m not really an early bird…
This is an image from my commuting series. When my job didn’t have the same time pressures that my current one has 🙂 This is Rocky Pond in Boylston, MA, which allowed me to get some wonderful images throughout the seasons.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah kicks things off again this week in By Sarah, with an hour that many of us like to encounter: Happy Hour! Go check it out and enjoy it!
- Sheena’s post in Leaking Ink is definitely touching in the way she describes that hour that is more special than any other hour!
- Nicole regales us with a beautiful set of photos in Une Photo, un poéme, showing the true colors of the golden hour!
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2‘s first entry of this week, we are treated to warm golden hours, which are condensed to golden moments in the second entry in Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2.
- Ladyleemanilla shares some beautiful hours with us in her post this week!
- Ed posted some wonderful views into the golden hour in his blog In my Mind’s Eye.
- This week, iball round the world shows us that camel drivers get a break around the golden hour!
- Xenia’s first entry in whippetwisdom.com includes a haibun and prayer for Las Vegas. Her second entry in whippetwisdom.com is wordless and full of color.
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales takes us across a number of hours and the impression that they left.
- Mara’s Artistry is back this week with a couple of great photos in her wonderful blog!
- This week, theonlyD800inthehameau let’s us know exactly what the hour of the day is in another great photo!
- In the Blog of Hammad Rais, we find ourselves in some wonderful hours that are inviting us to spend them outside.
- Following Him Beside Still Waters not only captures the theme in wonderful photos, but also includes a great poem.
- In ARHtistic License, Andrea takes us to the library, or, more precisely, outside the library to find the hour!
- This week, we find a different hour in Musin’ with Susan, as she shares the blue hour in wonderful photo!
- A great shot in BlackBody gives us insight into that hour we all dread: rush hour!
- Frank’s entry in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking takes us on an hour’s walk through a great park!
- Miriam’s entries in Out an’ About are always full of great photos and interesting to read; this week is no exception as she takes us to some surreal landscapes!
- Bullyboy brings us some really interesting photos in his post in Travel387; the light in both shots is unusual and even a bit surreal.
- Another great take on a theme in Linda’s Cr8tions 365, where we arrive at lunch hour!
- Donna’s contribution in her very interesting blog Wind Kisses has us going cuckoo in a rather unusual location!
- In Bajezen, we find various hours of the day covered in a wonderful fashion; time keeping is very precise!
- Layue’s everday photo blog brings us a gorgeous shot that uses the light from the golden hour in stunning fashion!
- Na’ama Yehuda shares another wonderful post, documenting the bewitching hour with photo and verse!
- Miriam takes us for an hour’s walk in the Shower of Blessing, as she documents the changing of trees’ colors in Portland and the squirrels that love the park!
- Robert’s photos in his post in Photo Robert’s Blog are bathed in that most wonderful warm light that we know to be the golden hour!
- Imelda brings us the pleasure of kayaking around the hour of 5:00 pm in her post in My Wall; beautifully done!
- In Pilgrim’s Photography, we find that their favorite hour is the morning twilight with some great beach photos!
- Khürt’s post in Island in the Net brings us to Princeton for a wonderful night hour in another great photo!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
20 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 77”
Beautiful photo! I can’t wait to sit down and check out these responses even though I didn’t have time to participate…boo hoo! Hopefully, next week!
I’m counting on you finding some sand to contribute to this week 🙂
I think I can dig some up for you 🏝
Yes! sand. That should be right up your alley…or should I say beach.
Sooooo many beautiful shots though! It’ll be hard to choose! Maybe I will just need to revisit each beach for this assignment??? Lol
I will wait right here,Lacy.
Hour round-up 🙂
Thank you!
Such a great round up Frank. Lots of reading to catch up on. Love your morning fire pic, it’s stunning.
Thank you, Miriam!
Rounding up a very special hour in a lovely way. Thanks for mentioning my post, Frank 🙂
You’re welcome, Hammad! You contribute great posts to these challenges!
Thank you so much for liking my entries, Frank. Your challenges provide me getaway from my hectic schedule and I love to participate in them 🙂
Lovely photo Frank! Good job on the challenge, I love it!
Thank you, Mara! Great to hear that you enjoy the challenge. Have a wonderful day!
These are so much fun! 🙂
Thank you! Glad to hear you enjoy them.
OK…so…pretty sure Sheena’s @ Leaking Ink made me cry. Definitely the man of the hour! Thank you Frank for the fun and friendly weekly challenge. Enjoy your evening. See you sandy…
That one definitely is the touching post of the week! Glad you enjoy the challenges b