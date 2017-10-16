Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 78

Welcome to the 78th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I thought that the theme of Sand might trip some of you up, but that was clearly not the case, as I can see from your awesome contributions this week!
Your entries ranged from a display of purloined sand 🙂 to many glorious beaches that just make we wish that I get the time to visit them all! I noticed that nobody took a sander to a piece of wood to make it all shiny! I loved reading through each of your contributions, which I see as my reward to this weekly challenge! I hope you enjoy each others’ posts just as much!
Thank you all for playing this week and making my reading that much more fun!
As I’m a devotee to patterns, as they are displayed by Nature…
This was taken on a February day, walking along the beach somewhere on Cape Cod. An invasion of Extraterrestrial Reptilians had just left this location after an exploratory mission; luckily, they didn’t come during tourist season, so the planet was marked as uninhabited…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- This week’s entries were started off by Land of Images‘ contribution that gives us a Meditation on Sand. Go check it out!
- Poetry in Pictures brings us a view of farmland, into which some sand has been plowed to ready it for planting.
- Bushboy brings us a wonderful array of images in Bushboy’s World, particularly those that are artistic expressions by crabs!
- Charles brings us a view of landscape and painter in charlesewaugh, captured on the US Virgin Islands; hopefully folks are all safe there!
- Maria’s post in CitySonnet brings us to the beach, where we can walk barefoot in the sand and write names that the tides carry with them.
- Gwenny sunburnt her feet for art, as her pink feet show in Field Notes from Over the Hill!
- This week, theonlyD800inthehameau takes us to Abu Dhabi near the town of Al Ain, where I wonder what animal tracked through the desert…
- Stella takes us to the dunes in Denmark in Giggles & Tales; I’m particularly impressed by the sand sculpture!
- Xenia’s first entry in whippetwisdom.com takes us splashing through the water on the beach with Eivor and Pearl! Her second entry in whippetwisdom.com brings us to the shifting sands with beautiful images and words!
- This week, pensivity101 takes the prompt image and writes a wonderful poem that focuses on the interplay between sand and the tides!
- Nicole’s photos of sand in Une Photo, un poéme really capture the essence of sand through her skillful composition!
- This week, iball round the world shares the enjoyment of the beach at Fort Kochi in the South Indian state of Kerala.
- Na’ama Yehuda brings us the sheer joy that can be experienced in the desert by a mother and child in beautiful image and verse.
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2‘s we find out that there was no beach nearby, but with a little sand she created a beautiful scene that is a wonder to behold!
- Mara’s post in her wonderful blog Mara’s Artistry shows us that Batman and the Hulk are just not getting along these days!
- We sometimes like to catch some rays on the beach, so Ed brings us an image In my Mind’s Eye that shows rays in an even better light!
- Miriam shares wonderful memories in her post in the Shower of Blessing, both from travels in Australia and the beach where she got married!
- Candace shares her sand collection with us in Netdancer’s Musings, which does make me wonder if all those beaches are missing a bit of sand…
- Ladyleemanilla presents an array of images that show some of the things that we like about sand; the turtle is my favorite!
- Sarah’s view in By Sarah is that of a most lovely beach in Australia with some magnificent driftwood! Get me there!!
- Sunshine’s Snapshots takes us to Ocean City in Maryland for a trip to the beach; the sand has rather intriguing ridges in it!
- Robert’s photo in Photo Robert’s Blog leaves one wondering whose footprint that is? Will we ever find out?
- In Bajezen, Tachira takes us to the beach with some rather stunning locations! Find your favorite among them!
- This week in Linda’s Cr8tions 365, we get to explore water by the beach and find a perfect starfish in all its glory!
- Bullyboy explores sand in two posts; in his first in Travel387, we visit several sandy locations. In the second one in Travel387, we look at the impact of pedestrians!
- In Urban Liaisons, we go to Algarve in Portugal to visit the beautiful, and windy, beach of Sagres! It is gorgeous!
- In Pilgrim’s Photography, we go to the beach in the morning to see the almost wavy nature of sand that is accentuated by the morning light.
- This week, Susan’s post in Musin’ with Susan presents us with a stunning image at the beach with a beautiful variety of color tones throughout!
- Debbie’s photo in her wonderful blog Travel with Intent shows us how old traditions persist, as people walk to Mont St’ Michel at low tide.
- As demonstrated this week in BlackBody there are more things between heaven and earth, but none so wonderful as Nature’s creations!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects is truly inspiring, as she shares her sense of what is really important in our lives and how we connect to it.
- Frank’s post in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking takes us to Tyrtle Beach, where turtles are made of sand and returned on a regular basis.
- In the Blog of Hammad Rais, we get to see a wonderful photo with many sets of footprints!
- Lacy finds a great way to spend the day in Adventures of a Busy Mom, as she finds the beach with lovely sky and water, and a good book to read!
- Sheena explores the sands of time in Leaking Ink, as she looks at those leaving an impression on those sands!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
