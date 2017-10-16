Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 78

Welcome to the 78th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I thought that the theme of Sand might trip some of you up, but that was clearly not the case, as I can see from your awesome contributions this week!

Your entries ranged from a display of purloined sand 🙂 to many glorious beaches that just make we wish that I get the time to visit them all! I noticed that nobody took a sander to a piece of wood to make it all shiny! I loved reading through each of your contributions, which I see as my reward to this weekly challenge! I hope you enjoy each others’ posts just as much!

Thank you all for playing this week and making my reading that much more fun!

As I’m a devotee to patterns, as they are displayed by Nature…

This was taken on a February day, walking along the beach somewhere on Cape Cod. An invasion of Extraterrestrial Reptilians had just left this location after an exploratory mission; luckily, they didn’t come during tourist season, so the planet was marked as uninhabited…

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

