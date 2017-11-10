All is Temporary

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has the theme of Temporary. If there is anything that might cause me to wax philosophical, this may be it 🙂

Many things in our lives are just temporary, as indeed our lives are just that. This is probably one of the reasons that, as humans, we are so intrigued, and even enchanted, by those things that extend across the ages. Measured against our short existence, they stand the test of time, seeing across the ages. We can wonder what we would have seen, given that much time.

On the other end of the spectrum is the very temporary..

The beauty of the structure of a dandelion head gone to seed is one of delicate construction that is all too temporary, waiting for the next puff of wind!

Hope you enjoyed this little bit of philosophizing and have a wonderful day!

