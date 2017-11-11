Temporary passage

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has the theme of Temporary. As I extemporize about this topic, there is at least one more post that I want to share with you.
As I mentioned in yesterday’s post, All is temporary, the nature of our existence underscores the very concept of our time being short. During this time, we get the opportunity to make the most of our lives in how we interact with people and how we appreciate the people that we’re lucky enough to meet.
Today’s photo highlights the very temporary nature of our existence, as I created it on the night that a very dear aunt of mine passed away. As I went through shooting this image, I felt that there was a transition taking place, of which I learned the following morning, as she lived in the Netherlands. Connections can be very strong, such that they cause vibrations across an ocean…
Transitions are something that we all will encounter..
This image was created using a long exposure, while rotating the camera and adding some zoom blur through lens rotation. It still speaks to me today.
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
I only wanted Uncle Vernon standing by his own car (a Hudson) on a clear day, I got him and the car. I also got a bit of Aunt Mary’s laundry and Beau Jack, the dog, peeing on the fence, and a row of potted tuberous begonias on the porch and 78 trees and a million pebbles in the driveway and more. It’s a generous medium, photography. - Lee Friedlander
13 thoughts on “Temporary passage”
Wise words and a great picture!
Thank you very much!
I love that. I keep meaning to try that technique!
It’s great to experiment with different techniques. There’s a more in-depth description of various techniques that I use in my abstract photography in a series of earlier posts. I may just repost them.
I would love to see them!
My condolences for your loss … and yes, I think that there are heart strings that connect us across all oceans and time and space!
Thank you very much; it is a number of years ago, but still fresh in my memory.
time is not exactly linear …
Excellent image. What do you mean by “lens rotation” – zooming in and out?
During the shot, I rotated the camera around it’s axis and changed the focal length on the lens. I will repost some of my blog posts on this topic.
Thanks for the explanation. Will try this.