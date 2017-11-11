Temporary passage

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has the theme of Temporary. As I extemporize about this topic, there is at least one more post that I want to share with you.

As I mentioned in yesterday’s post, All is temporary, the nature of our existence underscores the very concept of our time being short. During this time, we get the opportunity to make the most of our lives in how we interact with people and how we appreciate the people that we’re lucky enough to meet.

Today’s photo highlights the very temporary nature of our existence, as I created it on the night that a very dear aunt of mine passed away. As I went through shooting this image, I felt that there was a transition taking place, of which I learned the following morning, as she lived in the Netherlands. Connections can be very strong, such that they cause vibrations across an ocean…

Transitions are something that we all will encounter..

This image was created using a long exposure, while rotating the camera and adding some zoom blur through lens rotation. It still speaks to me today.

Hope you have a wonderful day!

