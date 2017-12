Welcome to the 87th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  First of, my apologies for this late posting; vacation time is wreaking havoc with my schedule 🙂

All of you got into the spirit of the Season with gusto! Â The variety of images is simply stunning with a number of takes on the season of your choice; I noticed that nobody decided to season with pepper and salt! Â Your photographs were fantastic and your posts were well-written and thoughtful! Â Thank you for all your excellent contributions!

Here’s a look at my favorite season: Autumn

The color of Autumn in New England is nothing short of spectacular! Â Coupled with the fresh air, as Summer’s heat has dissipated, I just want to go outside and enjoy every day of this wonderful season.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...