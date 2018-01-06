Growing at Mushroom Speed

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge provides the theme of Growth.
During the extreme cold that we are experiencing at this time (it’s 0F at this time [-18C]), it’s hard to think about anything growing, other than the frost on the window. So I went back a little ways to warmer times to one of the images that is still among my favorites.
Mushrooms are amazing structures in Nature’s grand variety; their rapid growth and, often, beauty make them very attractive. Yes, there are plenty of hideous mushrooms, and the prettiest ones are among the deadliest ones, but that’s part of the challenge.
Here’s an example of the beauty…
If you read this and are an expert in mycology, please let me know what variety of mushroom this is; I have made several attempts to figure it out, but am unsuccessful thus far.
Stay warm and comfortable and have a wonderful day!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
9 thoughts on “Growing at Mushroom Speed”
I’m no expert, but sometimes come up trumps with a simple internet search:
Putting in yellow mushroom, I’ve got results for a yellow spiky mushroom and Yellow Finger Coral mushroom. I’ve thrown it out to Hubby who’s better at searches than me and he’s come up with a young amanita rubescens (blusher mushroom). Try this for info
http://www.first-nature.com/fungi/amanita-rubescens.php
Any help?
Thank you. It does look like an amanita
You’re welcome.
It looks beautiful, but I wouldn’t eat it.
Good idea 🙂
me neither
this photo captured the mysterious beauty of shrooms and I enjoyed the comments thus far…
but your photo is brilliant – in color- and soft focus back and even spacing –
Thank you very much!
🙂