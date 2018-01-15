Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 91

Welcome to the 91st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This week’s view of the theme of Circle is amazing!

Your entries covered many applications of the circle, as they ranged from a circle of friends, included some heavenly bodies and generally found circles in many places. I particularly enjoyed the food related ones, as I could eat and drink quite a while with that offering!

Thank you for creating a wonderful set of posts with fantastic viewing and reading!

Here are some more circles…

This image was during our visit to Italy this past year; the abbey is a great place to visit and when the orb, around which we circle, is in the right place, we can see some cool circles!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

