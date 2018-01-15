Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 91

The circle is complete

Welcome to the 91st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  This week’s view of the theme of Circle is amazing!

Your entries covered many applications of the circle, as they ranged from a circle of friends, included some heavenly bodies and generally found circles in many places. I particularly enjoyed the food related ones, as I could eat and drink quite a while with that offering!

Thank you for creating a wonderful set of posts with fantastic viewing and reading!

Here are some more circles…

2017-05-21-Chiusdino-i7p-17.18
Abbey of San Galgano

This image was during our visit to Italy this past year; the abbey is a great place to visit and when the orb, around which we circle, is in the right place, we can see some cool circles!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery‘s post we get the wind in our sails, as Beaufort is featured. You’ll want to stay away from the high numbers!
  • This week, pensivity101 provides us with the tale of how her life has gone full circle, for the better!
  • This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau takes us to a railway station, which has a truly stunning skylight!
  • In Field Notes from Over the Hill we’re invited to partake of some sudsy circles that look very tasty!
  • Nicole shares a gorgeous photo in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; a ferris wheel at night makes a beautiful circle!
  • By Sarah shares a cool photo of some rather unusual art that is filled with circles and a bit of rust…
  • In her post in Don’t Forget the Half, Celeste shares photos of a circle that we see fairly often: the Sun, in all its glory!
  • Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom has some fantastic photos and a great poem, as she speaks of the circle of the seasons.
  • In Giggles & Tales, Stella displays some amazing circles, one of which I know people will know about.
  • Julia’s post in Hyper Child Chill Mom, finds a circle in something that will produces some sweet results…
  • Candace’s post in Netdancer’s Musings has circles floating everywhere… they almost look like one could walk across…
  • In Chateaux des Fleurs, we get treated to a wonderful image of a relaxing feel; wouldn’t mind escaping the cold there!
  • Cee’s contribution in her awesome blog Cee’s Photography has some amazing examples of circles!
  • In the Raspberry Sorbet‘s contribution, we get treated to an amazing set of lights, both natural and human-made.
  • CitySonnet is amazing and shows us what starts as a circle and will taste really good; go check it out!
  • In a Day in the Life, we take a walk through the garden and get treated to some amazing circles!
  • This week’s response by Land of Images shows us the goden globe; the good one that keeps us warm, of course!
  • Musin’ with Susan finds some circles in an interesting locale… they are some of the spices of life!
  • Marie’s post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect goes very musical on us, as the circle is in the hands of a musician!
  • In her post in Sliku Svoju Ljubim II, Klara shows off one of the best circles ever!  What do you think it is?
  • In the contribution from A. JoAnn, we get to see a circle that is left over from the holiday season…where should it go?
  • Robert’s post in Photo Roberts Blog features stunning black&white images that bring us interesting circles.
  • Miriam is clearly well-traveled, as is shown in her post in Showers of Blessing, which has circles in some amazing locales!
  • This week’s entry from the Blog of Hammad Rais shows us a wonderfully photographed circle!
  • There’s no doubt that ARHtistic License‘s post shows a circle that is of great architectural interest!
  • The post in Sunshine’s Snapshots gives us a view of an amazing set of circles…you’ve got to check them out!
  • In Pilgrim’s Photography, we get a great view of a whole array of circles that go up pretty high!
  • Miriam writes another great post in Out an’ About, where there are lots of tasty circles; now I’m hungry!
  • This week iballrtw has me truly riveted, with an image that gives a rather cool view of a queen!
  • In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie shows us how life’s circles will always close, in this case through music.
  • Nicole’s post in Doar Nicole shares several circles and a fantastic poem; a great use of photographic technique here!
  • In Life in Minutes, Sarah presents a wonderful photograph of an amazing work of art!
  • In Layue’s everyday photo blog, there are some rather cool circles within circles; Fibonacci would like them!
  • Wind Kisses‘ contribution reflects on some beautiful circles that look great hanging on the wall!
  • Mara found proof of something in her post in Mara’s Artistry ; she may be right about it…
  • In Bushboy’s World, Brian found a whole range of circular objects; there are some really colorful ones among them!
  • Mercedes’ post in Pastries, Pics and Politics is one that should be seen and read, as the entire universe comes into play!
  • Margo contributes some great circles in her post in That little voice!  Remember that they go round and round!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

