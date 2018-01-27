Walking through Italy

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge provides the theme of Variations on a Theme.
Last year’s vacation in Italy provided a theme that thrives in the narrow streets and alleys, as well as the doorways of antiquity and the middle ages: portals in many varieties!
Going back into Roman times in Ostia Antica, the old harbor of Rome, the portal was often the entrance into the yard. On the Forum Romanum, portals were a key part of larger structures and the entryways between different sections. In the hill towns of Tuscany, such as Montepulciano and Pienza, the narrow streets and alleys are filled with arches that create portals throughout.
Italy is filled with beautiful architecture, scenery, food, and, most of all, friendly people, which makes it a stunning vacation country!
Here are some of these portals and arches…
Enter the house in Ostia Antica
Portals of the Forum
Looking forward in Time
Streets of Montepulciano
Arches in the Alley
Looking through Montepulciano
Pienza Portal
Alleys of Pienza
Hope you enjoy this short trip through Italy and have a wonderful day!
Author: jansenphoto
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
11 thoughts on “Walking through Italy”
Lovely photos Frank. I’ve only ever been to Milan and that was on business for the bank. Saying that though, the Cathedral was fabulous. The architecture in your pictures is wonderful.
Thank you very kindly!
Really nice photos 🙂
Thank you!
Beautiful! Reinforces my desire to go to Italy!
Thank you very kindly!
Beautiful images of Italy. Such stunning colours and each photo pops out, so striking. It’s amazing how so many portals, arches and lane ways still exist in Italy today, and architecture from the past still stands just as strong as and when they were built. From your photos, it looked like each lane leads to some place different, a place you probably didn’t expect. Hope you had a good trip 🙂
It was wonderful to go visit Italy! Thank you kindly!
Beautiful pictures from wonderful Italy!!!
Thank you kindly!