Isle of Mull – pt. 2

In this second installment about our visit to beloved Mull, we pick up the era between 600 BC and AD 400, when Iron Age inhabitants were building protective forts, duns and crannogs. Whether or not they were Picts is unclear.
In the 6th century, Irish migrants invaded Mull and the surrounding coast, establishing the Gaelic kingdom of Dál Riata. The kingdom was divided into a number of regions, each controlled by a kin group, of which the Cenél Loairn controlled Mull and the adjacent mainland to the east. Dál Riata was a springboard for the Christianisation of the mainland; the pivotal point was AD 563, when Columba, an Irish missionary, arrived at Iona (just off the south-west point of Mull) and founded a monastery, from which to start evangelising the local population.
Another thing that we learned during our visit to Mull, is that the significant number of sheep roam free everywhere on the island and do not concern themselves with traffic; on the mostly single-track road one may have to stop for sheep that find it a comfortable place to rest.
The other aspect about sheep is that they will eat whatever they find; therefore, if you want a garden you put up a fence that is necessary to keep the sheep out!
Interesting post. It seems that every group of people since the beginning of time have invaded other territory at one time or another thinking their way was best. Then when the next group invades the territory that our ancestors invaded they claim it has always been their home land. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.(not sure if this is an Einstein quote or unknown but it fits) When will we ever learn to live in harmony and realize all borders are a figments of our imagination and our beliefs are dependent on our experiences, family, and community. Love the sheep – they live in peace. Have a blessed day!
It’s very true that ‘civilization’ is a series of conquests rather than collaborative progress over the centuries. We can hope that this will change in the future, as we’re sliding in the wrong direction in the current age; nationalism is a recipe for disaster across the globe, which definitely has mind share in many countries. Until we can erase that, there’s little hope.
My first suggestion would be to have people travel more to meet people of all countries.
Have a wonderful day!
Agree. My adult children, nieces and nephews have expanded and met people from all over the world. Their friends are from a variety of religious beliefs, nationalities, cultures and races. Even in the USA from urban to suburbia to rural locations there is so much variety to include socioeconomic and by expanding ourselves we learn to understand and live with everyone. Wishing my grandchildren will be witness to a more collaborative world and still have hope of seeing this in my own lifetime. It starts with us and as we shine our light others may be drawn to it as well. Love and Light!