Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 94

Welcome to the 94th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Decay was the theme and your responses showed that your creativity is definitely not decaying!
This was a truly interesting array of entries, as there was quite a bit of urban decay, growth of penicillin and and incredible amount of fantastic photography! I learned about trees that I didn’t know and a stunning mosque complex, stupas in Myanmar and lots more. Thank you for such a wonderful set of contributions!!
Please let all the authors know how much you appreciate their work!
Sometimes decay starts as growth is still occurring…
This wild apple was definitely a bit past its prime, as it was still hanging on the branch… we can only imagine what the internal state of this fruit was. This may have been the flavor that was presented by to Snowwhite or to Eve…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- By Sarah kicked things off this week with a rather interesting photo of a Pandanus tree, which was a tree that I had never heard of.
- The post by the Nomadic Architect brings us to the decaying structure of the domes of the Begumpur Mosque, which look rather unusual.
- Maria’s post in CitySonnet shares the decay of snapdragons, which uncovers an unusual feature; you should check it out!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery‘s post, you’ll find some stunning photos for this week’s theme; they are most impressive!
- This week’s response by Land of Images has a stunning photo of seed pods in the snow!
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau, has an amazing old gravestone; it’s not easy to ready, so see if you can figure it out!
- In Field Notes from over the Hill, Gwenny has some stunning photos, which give us a wonderful view of decay!
- In a first contribution in Ostendnomadography, we get a fantastic set of images featuring Nature taking over buildings.
- Lynne’s post in Beyond the Brush Photography has a fantastic photo that gives the sense of looking back into some forgotten time.
- In a wonderful entry in Hyper Child Chill Mom, we get to see the decay in all its finest!
- This week, pensivity101 regales us with a poem about the type of decy that none of us want to see…can you guess what it is?
- Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme takes us to Dundrennan, Scotland, to a fantastic abbey!
- In Chateaux des Fleurs, we go to Myanmar for an ancient temple complex that has seen better days, but is still stunning!
- Candace brings out the best in decay in her post in Netdancer’s Musings, as we get a view of her compost heap!
- Brian’s post in his blog, Bushboy’s World, takes us around lots of variety of decaying objects, including crayons!
- Mara’s post in Mara’s Artistry takes us spelunking in a rather interesting cave system on the Azores.
- Miriam’s post in her blog, The Shower of Blessings, takes us all the way to China where some of the roofs need some work!
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie takes a leap of faith and allows old issues to decay into oblivion through forgiveness of self and others! A wonderful post!
- Musin’ with Susan shows us what happens when a tomato goes past its prime: penicillin shows up!
- This week, Photo Roberts Blog finds some interesting objects that show evidence of decay and photographs them beautifully!
- In the Blog of Hammad Rais, we learn about the short life of the hibiscus flower, as it decays after a day of beauty.
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
