Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 94

Welcome to the 94th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Decay was the theme and your responses showed that your creativity is definitely not decaying!

This was a truly interesting array of entries, as there was quite a bit of urban decay, growth of penicillin and and incredible amount of fantastic photography! I learned about trees that I didn’t know and a stunning mosque complex, stupas in Myanmar and lots more. Thank you for such a wonderful set of contributions!!

Please let all the authors know how much you appreciate their work!

Sometimes decay starts as growth is still occurring…

This wild apple was definitely a bit past its prime, as it was still hanging on the branch… we can only imagine what the internal state of this fruit was. This may have been the flavor that was presented by to Snowwhite or to Eve…

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...