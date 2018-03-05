Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 98

Welcome to the 98th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This week’s theme found many of you shaping up for some great posts all about Shape!
First of all thank you for the incredible volume of responses; I put this post together on Saturday night, before leaving for the airport to fly to Vienna over Istanbul. I will take a look for entries after this time depending how late I get in on Sunday night in Brno.
Your entries were just fantastic with lots of different hills, each with their own interesting aspect! It’s great to see this many creative eyes looking upon our world!
Here’s another set of hills….
You might recognize these hills in Skye, as they are among my favorite places to photograph; I hope to be back there within the next couple of years!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- This week, pensivity101 kicked things off with some hills that are very much alive, as they are adorned with bluebells!
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau has has climbing the steep streets of the town of Sarlat in the Dordogne; great photo and there’s pizza!
- ladyleemanilla brings us the Sound of Music, as the hills are very much alive in her post!
- Chateaux des Fleurs shared another great photo of a stunning pagoda hill in Myanmar! Really makes me want to visit this site!
- Ron might need a dune buggy to ascend the hill in his image in Progressing into Solitude!
- Xenia’s first entry in whippetwisdom shows us her optimistic side, as she proclaims a prophecy of Spring, which many of us in the Northern Hemisphere might enjoy seeing! Her second post in whippetwisdom brings a bit more realism, as there’s snow on the ground!
- In a great post by iballrtw, we get to see the view of Dambulla Rock, which is simply stunning!
- By Sarah brings us to the edge of impending doom, as she takes us to Frying Pan lake, the temperature of which might suit cannibals!
- With an awesome post, Fleeting Muse shares the image that adorns the top of her blog, as well as some other great hill images!
- In a lovely post, Sgeoil shares vistas that are truly stunning; I particularly like Lac Pelletier!
- Candace’s post in Netdancer’s Musings is truly appropriate, as it features the Hill of the Muses in Greece!
- Victoria’s Light is a gorgeous blog, and the contribution to our theme this week clearly demonstrates that!
- The wonderful entry from Cee’s Photography features a couple of great photos that show off her skill!
- Margo features a great hill in her post in That Little Voice, with lovely texture!
- Brian features the changing aspect of hills in his post in Bushboy’s World; which image do you like best?
- George’s contribution in the Alchemist of the Woods takes us into woods with a trusty companion!
- This week’s entry from Land of Images takes us into the hills, as we follow the stone wall!
- Debbie’s blog Travel with Intent is always amazing, as she captures the hills going into the clouds!
- Another great entry from Hyper Child Chill Mom, as we get into the frozen hill with a beautiful photo!
- Sonya takes us to a view of the Eastern Hills in her post in Middleton Road; a stunning photo!
- Tammy uses her distraction to manage pain with a truly wonderful photo in her blog Empowering Your Partner in Chronic Pain!
- Linda provides a wonderful photo of the hills in her post in Living with my Ancestors!
- A gorgeous hill photo is part of the contribution to our theme in Layue’s Everyday Photo Blog.
- I think we might be a little envious of the location of Susan in Musin’ with Susan! That is a rather stunning vista!
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie talks of the endless possibilities, which happen when we take things one step at a time!
- Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme takes us to Cerisy Mount, where there is a beautiful ruin; looks like a great place to visit!
- In a beautiful post in Woolly Muses, we get to see Mt. Elephant, another one of Australia’s natural wonders!
- Miriam’s post in Shower of Blessings shows us that she’s surrounded by hills and that many of them are beautiful!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
3 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 98”
Hi Frank,
Because of some unknown error, you probably didn’t received ping for my entry. You can check it out here:
http://hammadrais.wordpress.com/2018/03/04/tuesday-photo-challenge-hills/
Have a nice day 🙂
Hammad, as I am traveling I will be a bit slow
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
hills round-up 🙂