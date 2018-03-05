Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 98

Welcome to the 98th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This week’s theme found many of you shaping up for some great posts all about Shape!

First of all thank you for the incredible volume of responses; I put this post together on Saturday night, before leaving for the airport to fly to Vienna over Istanbul. I will take a look for entries after this time depending how late I get in on Sunday night in Brno.

Your entries were just fantastic with lots of different hills, each with their own interesting aspect! It’s great to see this many creative eyes looking upon our world!

Here’s another set of hills….

You might recognize these hills in Skye, as they are among my favorite places to photograph; I hope to be back there within the next couple of years!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

