Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 100

Time immemorial

Welcome to the 100th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  It feels rather amazing to me that we’ve hit the centennial mark, which is solely due to the effort that each of you put into yours posts, time after time!

It was a pleasure to read all of your posts, which showed great variety in how you approached the topic of time!  You took your time and came up with excellent posts, which were insightful and creative!

Thank you very much for your participation!

Here’s a trip back in time….

Connecticut River Mills
Looking back into time

This view is across the Connecticut river near Turner’s Falls, Massachusetts.  This really gives a sense of what it looked like during the 19th century, when these mills were operational and providing lots of jobs.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • Kicking things off this week is iballrtw, who managed to capture a perfect instant in time during a dance performance!
  • That special time of the golden hour is detailed in Following Him Beside Still Waters in a post with wonderful sunset photography!
  • This week, pensivity101 shows us what time looks like in dog years, which is something that I can definitely relate to!
  • Frank’s post in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking takes a wonderful look at time and shares a great poem!
  • In a cool post, Fleeting Muse reveals the sometimes cruel nature of time, as measured by hairline…
  • By Sarah shares a wonderfully tender tanka and photos that relate the march of time in a way that we can all feel!
  • Ron takes us to the end of time in a stunning post in Progressing into Solitude!  Memento mori!
  • This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau takes us way back in time to ancient Petra with a beautiful photo!
  • In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery‘s post about time, we are taken to Riga to look at an amazing clock!
  • Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme travels to a rare town that starts with a Z: Zennor; time may have stood still here…find the clock!
  • This week’s entry from Land of Images reminds us that it’s almost orchid time again, which will brighten all our moods!
  • Xenia’s entry in whippetwisdom tells us of beach time; it’s also her 500th post! In post 501 in whippetwisdom, Xenia tells us of a helping hand!
  • ladyleemanila clearly had a good time this week with her post that captures time in many different ways!
  • In Yinglan’s entry in her blog, This is Another Story, we go way back in time, as we explore the dinosaurs!
  • Marie takes us to the south of France in the New 3 R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect: we go to Aix-en-Provence to find a classic clock tower!
  • In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie is ready for a mini-vacation on a spiritual retreat; she also gives us the opportunity to ‘Ask Debbie’!
  • In a wonderful post, Sgeoil shows the progress of Nature’s power of growth across time!
  • Miriam’s post in Shower of Blessings covers on of our possibly least favorite events of the year: Daylight Savings Time!  Who like losing that hour of sleep?
  • In Out an’ About, Miriam focuses on one of the most crucial skills for humanity: slowing down time, so that every moment is savored!
  • Robert provides another very interesting photo in his post in Photo Roberts Blog; no time like the present to check it out!
  • Susan gives us an idea of how fast time flies in Musin’ with Susan!  It may be going by in dog years, which flies even faster!
  • In a wonderful post in Sliku svoju ljubim II, Klara shows and tells the act of hospitality known as the free kitchen.
  • Brian includes a poem along with photos in his post in Bushboy’s World; there should be ample time to read it!
  • In an insightful post in Woolly Muses, we are reminded that not much is still standing after two thousand year!
  • Doar Nicole contributes a wonderful post that reminds us that there is hope: Spring has sprung!
  • In Ostendnomadography, we go to Chile to visit a shop that definitely has a clear outlook on time!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

