Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 100

Welcome to the 100th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! It feels rather amazing to me that we’ve hit the centennial mark, which is solely due to the effort that each of you put into yours posts, time after time!

It was a pleasure to read all of your posts, which showed great variety in how you approached the topic of time! You took your time and came up with excellent posts, which were insightful and creative!

Thank you very much for your participation!

Here’s a trip back in time….

This view is across the Connecticut river near Turner’s Falls, Massachusetts. This really gives a sense of what it looked like during the 19th century, when these mills were operational and providing lots of jobs.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

