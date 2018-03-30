Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 101

Welcome to the 101st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for the late arrival of this round up, as I’m in a bit of catch up mode.

Your places are fantastic and it was wonderful to read your posts, particularly uplifting during this week. There was a particularly great amoung of variety in your posts, and I got to see some really interesting sights around the world.

Thank you very much for your great contributions!

Here’s another one from my list of favored locales….

This location is one of my favorites in the world, as Iceland has some of the most amazing landscape on the planet!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

