Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 101

Welcome to the 101st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for the late arrival of this round up, as I’m in a bit of catch up mode.
Your places are fantastic and it was wonderful to read your posts, particularly uplifting during this week. There was a particularly great amoung of variety in your posts, and I got to see some really interesting sights around the world.
Thank you very much for your great contributions!
Here’s another one from my list of favored locales….
This location is one of my favorites in the world, as Iceland has some of the most amazing landscape on the planet!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Nicole’s kicks things off this week in Une Photo, Un Poéme, where she shares a wonderful photo of a great place!
- By Sarah‘s post for this week’s theme features a wonderful array of images with great places!
- Another great photo is featured in Danny James Photography’s post, which shows us the town of Queensland, NZ.
- ladyleemanila‘s post for this week’s theme features a great set of photos of one of her favorite places.
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau takes us into their backyard with a view that is pretty stunning!
- The great post in CitySonnet for the theme finds us at a nice relaxing place where we can kick back and have a drink.
- Xenia’s entry in whippetwisdom brings us Eivor and Pearl enjoying the Spring sun! In a second post for this theme in whippetwisdom, Xenia takes us to one of their favorite places, which is stunning!
- This week, pensivity101 takes us to some of her favorite places, which are truly amazing!
- Ed’s favorite place is rather snowy and looking fantastic in his post in In My Mind’s Eye!
- In Layue’s everyday photo blog, we get a fantastic view of Jaffa around sunset in a beautiful photo.
- In a visit to India in an awesome post, Fleeting Muse shares some of the beautiful locales that make up this great land!
- Marie has a lot of favorite places in her post in the New 3 R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; there are a number of them that are definitely on my list!
- In an wonderful post in Woolly Muses, we get to visit a favorite place in the Geelong area.
- In a wonderful post, Sgeoil brings us to some wonderful locales; I love the lake Superior area!
- In Ostendnomadography‘s awesome post, we get to visit Ostende, not in Belgium, but in Argentina!
- Miriam’s post in Shower of Blessings shows us a great set of places, of which the sailboat is among my favorites!
- This week’s entry from Land of Images has us visit one of my favorite places, as they go by the sea!
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie writes about the importance of giving peace a chance and her goals in forgiveness! Another great post!
- In a fantastic post from Anita’s Images, we get to visit one of her favorite places: Stockholm. Amazing photography!
- Susan takes us to one of her happy places in Musin’ with Susan! It certainly is a wonderful location!
- Robert shares a great photo in Photo Roberts Blog; this photo definitely shows an amazing place!
- George shares a great story about Athena finding a new happy place in Alchemist of the Woods, as Athena has a new playpal: Mowgli!
- In Out an’ About, Miriam shares an amazing set of locations with us that are clearly wonderful to spend time at!
- Doar Nicole shares one of her favorite places with us, in a great post with amazing photos from Paris!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
