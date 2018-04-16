Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 104

Welcome to the 104th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Your posts were filled with a breath of fresh air! The moods created in your posts were filled with the breath of life, whether resulting from the clean air of Nature, the exhalation of a child into a soap bubble or the trees that produce a large part of the oxygen we need every couple of seconds. Filled with the spirit of the universe, it was a joy to read each and every one of yours posts!
Thank you for your amazing contributions to this theme, as we all breathe together on a planet that tells us to care for one another and the environment, in which we live.
Here’s a sample of some of my favorite air to breathe….
Sometimes, looking up, we get the most stunning views, such as these Autumn leaves against the bright blues sky; this is the season, in which I love to get outside and breathe in the cleanliness and purity of the air.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Kicking things off this week is Sarah in her post in By Sarah, which takes us to New Zealand to breath in the fresh air in Buller Gorge!
- ladyleemanilla provides a great set of images, which are great to breathe in deeply and appreciate.
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales takes us to a great set of locations that lend themselves to sitting down and take in a deep breath!
- In a great post in Life of Manders, we get a fantastic view of Hraunfossar in Iceland which is filled with stunning landscapes!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom brings us a new breath, as Eivor and Pearl enjoy the fresh air!
- In What if we all cared?, we get a wonderful post about taking a breath, relaxing and roasting some marshmallows.
- In pensivity101, we breath in the fresh morning air, as we’re floating along the canals and rivers.
- In another great post from Anita’s Images, we go for a hike in Majjistral Park which is filled with breathtaking views and a great Basenji!
- In Field Notes from over the Hill, Gwenny takes us to one of her favorite locations, where she could sit all day and breathe in the entire place.
- The Dolomites in Italy is where Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery brings us to breathe in fresh mountain air!
- In a great post in theonlyD800inthehameau, we get to enjoy a great photo and some lateral thinking, as breath is filling the soap bubble!
- Nicole takes us to Ben Nevis in Scotland in Une Photo, Un Poéme, where we get a breath of fresh air thanks to a tree!
- In a Roaming Urban Gypsy, we get to visit some of the breathing sites in the city, some of which have drawn their last breath…
- In a great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are taken to an awesome place to take a break and breathe deeply!
- Frank’s post in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking speaks of urban renewal, as we visit the Chicago River!
- Donna’s contribution in her blog No-Madder Nomadder takes us into the mountains along challenging trails to where the air is clear to breathe!
- In a wonderful post in EONYC, we get a breathing and dancing view of the fun that can be had!
- We get another great view in the post in iballrtw, as we take a deep breath of the fresh mountain air in Myanmar!
- Robert has another great photo in Photo Roberts Blog, as he takes a view across the water where we take a deep breath!
- In Espiritu en Fuego, we get treated to yoga with a cute chichuahua and great photos!
- In a Day in the Life, we go out to where all us can breath: Nature! The photography is stunning!
- A great post in All the Shoes I Wear takes us to numerous locations that can have us breathing deeply!
- In a lovely post in Land of Images, we breathe in the clean air of the Highlands, as we admire some awesome waterfalls.
- Miriam’s awesome post in Out an’ About takes us to the ocean, which is where she likes to take a deep breath of the salty air!
- Hammad’s post in The Blog of Hammad Rais focuses on the colors of flowers that breathe!
- In a great post in Woolly Muses, we cycle through the fresh air that is generated by trees.
- Susan takes us into a breath of Spring in Musin’ with Susan, as she brings us the first rose of Spring!
- Another wonderful post in Chinese Corner with Min brings us the fresh air that is brought by a generous Spring in Beijing.
- George has a fantastic post in the Alchemist of the Woods, as he takes us to a program that connects girls with horses to help them overcome trauma in their lives.
- Layue’s everyday photo blog takes us to a green field at sunrise, where we breathe in the freshness of life.
- Miriam has put together another great post in Showers of Blessing, as she heeds the call of Spring!
- Xenia created a lovely post in her blog Tranature, where we find the mist across the river generating a deep breathable mood.
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
2 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 104”
Wonderful Autumn photo Frank and another amazing round up of awesome bloggers. Thank you
Wonderful round up. Always enjoy looking at the beautiful photos from all contributors