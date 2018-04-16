Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 104

Breathe deep, the gathering gloom

Welcome to the 104th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Your posts were filled with a breath of fresh air!  The moods created in your posts were filled with the breath of life, whether resulting from the clean air of Nature, the exhalation of a child into a soap bubble or the trees that produce a large part of the oxygen we need every couple of seconds.  Filled with the spirit of the universe, it was a joy to read each and every one of yours posts!

Thank you for your amazing contributions to this theme, as we all breathe together on a planet that tells us to care for one another and the environment, in which we live.

Here’s a sample of some of my favorite air to breathe….

autumn-leaf_mg_9530-edit
Autumn’s Leaves

Sometimes, looking up, we get the most stunning views, such as these Autumn leaves against the bright blues sky; this is the season, in which I love to get outside and breathe in the cleanliness and purity of the air.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • Kicking things off this week is Sarah in her post in By Sarah, which takes us to New Zealand to breath in the fresh air in Buller Gorge!
  • ladyleemanilla provides a great set of images, which are great to breathe in deeply and appreciate.
  • Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales takes us to a great set of locations that lend themselves to sitting down and take in a deep breath!
  • In a great post in Life of Manders, we get a fantastic view of Hraunfossar in Iceland which is filled with stunning landscapes!
  • Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom brings us a new breath, as Eivor and Pearl enjoy the fresh air!
  • In What if we all cared?, we get a wonderful post about taking a breath, relaxing and roasting some marshmallows.
  • In pensivity101, we breath in the fresh morning air, as we’re floating along the canals and rivers.
  • In another great post from Anita’s Images, we go for a hike in Majjistral Park which is filled with breathtaking views and a great Basenji!
  • In Field Notes from over the Hill, Gwenny takes us to one of her favorite locations, where she could sit all day and breathe in the entire place.
  • The Dolomites in Italy is where Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery brings us to breathe in fresh mountain air!
  • In a great post in theonlyD800inthehameau, we get to enjoy a great photo and some lateral thinking, as breath is filling the soap bubble!
  • Nicole takes us to Ben Nevis in Scotland in Une Photo, Un Poéme, where we get a breath of fresh air thanks to a tree!
  • In a Roaming Urban Gypsy, we get to visit some of the breathing sites in the city, some of which have drawn their last breath…
  • In a great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are taken to an awesome place to take a break and breathe deeply!
  • Frank’s post in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking speaks of urban renewal, as we visit the Chicago River!
  • Donna’s contribution in her blog No-Madder Nomadder takes us into the mountains along challenging trails to where the air is clear to breathe!
  • In a wonderful post in EONYC, we get a breathing and dancing view of the fun that can be had!
  • We get another great view in the post in iballrtw, as we take a deep breath of the fresh mountain air in Myanmar!
  • Robert has another great photo in Photo Roberts Blog, as he takes a view across the water where we take a deep breath!
  • In Espiritu en Fuego, we get treated to yoga with a cute chichuahua and great photos!
  • In a Day in the Life, we go out to where all us can breath: Nature!  The photography is stunning!
  • A great post in All the Shoes I Wear takes us to numerous locations that can have us breathing deeply!
  • In a lovely post in Land of Images, we breathe in the clean air of the Highlands, as we admire some awesome waterfalls.
  • Miriam’s awesome post in Out an’ About takes us to the ocean, which is where she likes to take a deep breath of the salty air!
  • Hammad’s post in The Blog of Hammad Rais focuses on the colors of flowers that breathe!
  • In a great post in Woolly Muses, we cycle through the fresh air that is generated by trees.
  • Susan takes us into a breath of Spring in Musin’ with Susan, as she brings us the first rose of Spring!
  • Another wonderful post in Chinese Corner with Min brings us the fresh air that is brought by a generous Spring in Beijing.
  • George has a fantastic post in the Alchemist of the Woods, as he takes us to a program that connects girls with horses to help them overcome trauma in their lives.
  • Layue’s everyday photo blog takes us to a green field at sunrise, where we breathe in the freshness of life.
  • Miriam has put together another great post in Showers of Blessing, as she heeds the call of Spring!
  • Xenia created a lovely post in her blog Tranature, where we find the mist across the river generating a deep breathable mood.

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

2 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 104”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s