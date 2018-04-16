Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 104

Welcome to the 104th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Your posts were filled with a breath of fresh air! The moods created in your posts were filled with the breath of life, whether resulting from the clean air of Nature, the exhalation of a child into a soap bubble or the trees that produce a large part of the oxygen we need every couple of seconds. Filled with the spirit of the universe, it was a joy to read each and every one of yours posts!

Thank you for your amazing contributions to this theme, as we all breathe together on a planet that tells us to care for one another and the environment, in which we live.

Here’s a sample of some of my favorite air to breathe….

Sometimes, looking up, we get the most stunning views, such as these Autumn leaves against the bright blues sky; this is the season, in which I love to get outside and breathe in the cleanliness and purity of the air.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

