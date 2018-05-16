The Strength of Water

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has the very fluid theme of Liquid, which is right up my alley, as the Netherlands is all about water!
Saying that water is ubiquitous in the Netherlands is akin to stating that there’s air in Earth’s atmosphere! In the Low Countries respect for and understanding of water are ingrained from an early age: swimming lessons were part of elementary school and the impact of the North Sea Flood of 1953 were part of the curriculum. Over the centuries, the Netherlands has honed its water management skills to a point that it’s a national export.
Of course, we also learn to enjoy the water that we find everywhere, whether it be at the magnificent beaches of the North Sea coast or sailing on one of the many lakes or out on the sea, there is plenty of fun to be found! Even during those times, it is important to not lose one’s appreciation for the power of water…
There may not be any significant waterfalls in the Netherlands, due to the flatness of the country, but the respect for water’s awesome power is never far removed from our consciousness!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
8 thoughts on “The Strength of Water”
Mesmerizing!
Thank you!!
Brilliant photograph Frank!
Thank you very much!
Other countries would be happy to have so much water! But I am also aware of the fact that the actual dikes at the coast of the North-Sea whether in Germany or in the Netherlands won’t fit for the not so far away future due to the very power of the ocean and ongoing climate change.
It definitely is a problem that the Netherlands has been looking into already; current work on the coastal protection system is putting together a solution that will last until 2100 based on worst case predictions.
Some of the approaches are rather interesting, as they involve letting the water in and diverting it to specific collection areas.
Love the power of that frozen motion!
Thank you very much!