The Strength of Water

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has the very fluid theme of Liquid, which is right up my alley, as the Netherlands is all about water!

Saying that water is ubiquitous in the Netherlands is akin to stating that there’s air in Earth’s atmosphere! In the Low Countries respect for and understanding of water are ingrained from an early age: swimming lessons were part of elementary school and the impact of the North Sea Flood of 1953 were part of the curriculum. Over the centuries, the Netherlands has honed its water management skills to a point that it’s a national export.

Of course, we also learn to enjoy the water that we find everywhere, whether it be at the magnificent beaches of the North Sea coast or sailing on one of the many lakes or out on the sea, there is plenty of fun to be found! Even during those times, it is important to not lose one’s appreciation for the power of water…

There may not be any significant waterfalls in the Netherlands, due to the flatness of the country, but the respect for water’s awesome power is never far removed from our consciousness!

Have a wonderful day!

