Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 109

Welcome to the 109th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! You definitely took a shining to this past week’s theme!
I like the variety of approaches that you took this week in tackling the idea of Shine! With lots of beautiful images and thoughtful prose, you created a stunning set of posts that were a joy for me to read. Thank you!!!
Please let each other know how much you appreciate all these great entries!
Here’s the setting Sun working on its last moments to shine on this day…
On a very cold Winter’s day, as I was wrapping up from
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Ed kicked things off this week in his blog, In My Mind’s Eye, with a wonderful shine that is generated by the brilliant white of the swan!
- Sarah captured a beautiful shine this week in By Sarah, both off the road and ocean in Haleakala National Park.
- Nicole caught a wonderful shine in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, as she captured the playful interaction between light and water!
- With another great photo in theonlyD800inthehameau, we get to see what can be achieved with simple tools that are at one’s disposal…
- Gwenny’s post in Field Notes from over the Hill garners a wonderful tableau on Ma & Dad’s farm off an old rusted truck!
- Ron’s entry in Progressing into Solitude catches a wonderful shine, as the arch arcs into the sky!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom highlights the shine both in the stream and the eye of a whippet. Xenia’s second post is in her blog Tranature showcases the wonderful shine that we get off the water!
- In a lovely post in Sliku Svoju Ljubim II, Klara captures the shine of a magnificent light art installation.
- Donna captures another wonderful shot in her blog No-Madder Nomadder when she photographed her father and step-mother on Mt. Lemmon!
- Candace’s post in Netdancer’s Musings has me wanting to go visit Cabo Cape, as the light dances magically across the water!
- With a wonderful photo of the sun shining across the water in All the Shoes I Wear, we start a great reading post filled with adventure!
- With another great photograph in Land of Images, it might well be Heaven on Earth to see such beauty!
- Hammad’s post in The Blog of Hammad Rais not only features a great photo, but als asks a deep question!
- Yinglan tells us the tale of a disastrous hike in her blog This is Another Story, filled with falls and rolls down the mountain, and also a beautiful photograph!
- In a lovely post in Heaven’s Sunshine, we get to enjoy the quiet beauty of a sunrise across a pond.
- In another great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we see the Purple Sapphire, whose iridescence shines with grace and beauty!
- In pensivity101, the lovely tale of shine is what is present when best friends, hubby and her, are together.
- In Urban Liaison‘s post, we get a view of an incredibly cool illuminated fountain that creates some spooky imagery!
- Stella’s great post in Giggles & Tales takes a shining to a number of scenes that veritably shine! Which one do you like best?
- This week, Nicole takes us into nature in Doar Nicole, as she focuses on the ABC’s of shine; great post!
- Miriam puts up another great post in her blog Out an’ About, as it is your time to shine!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
2 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 109”
Always nice to see your photos and challenges. Great job!
Thank you very much!