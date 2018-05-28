Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 110

Welcome to the 110th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! What great variety in response to this week’s theme!!

There were some creative entries that took the direction of the classic rings, which were awesome; then again, others took completely different approaches in finding shapes within Nature or life around them, and even going down metaphysical paths to find rings within life itself. You provided some very touching posts that shared deep insights and important thoughts about our lives. Thank you all for the work that you put into all of them!

I very much enjoyed reading your posts! Please let each other know how much you appreciate all these great entries!

Here’s another ring-based image to add…

The lens type that I used for this shot is a zone plate lens, which causes a circular interference pattern that produces beautifully soft images, such as this one. This black-eyed susan looks at her best in the bright light!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

