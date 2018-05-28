Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 110

Welcome to the 110th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! What great variety in response to this week’s theme!!
There were some creative entries that took the direction of the classic rings, which were awesome; then again, others took completely different approaches in finding shapes within Nature or life around them, and even going down metaphysical paths to find rings within life itself. You provided some very touching posts that shared deep insights and important thoughts about our lives. Thank you all for the work that you put into all of them!
I very much enjoyed reading your posts! Please let each other know how much you appreciate all these great entries!
Here’s another ring-based image to add…
The lens type that I used for this shot is a zone plate lens, which causes a circular interference pattern that produces beautifully soft images, such as this one. This black-eyed susan looks at her best in the bright light!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah shares a beautiful image of her and her husband’s wedding rings in By Sarah, which must have been taken shortly before their wedding ceremony.
- In pensivity101, we get a gosling scrum, where the downy little goslings are all huddled together in a tight ring.
- Ed provides us with a warning in his blog, In My Mind’s Eye, as the warning ring looks upon us with fearsome power!
- In an awesome post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get to see monitor lizards up close and personal! They are indeed very interesting creaturs!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom connects the ring of light with the circle of life in a wonderful haiku and photos. Xenia’s second post is in her blog Tranature brings us stunning swans in gorgeous images.
- In a perfectly executed photo in theonlyD800inthehameau, we get introduced to a fantastic water feature in the city of Bath!
- In Feel Purple, we get treated to a great photo showing off the rings that appear when we cut strawberries!
- Cee found rings in a number of formations in great photos that she put together for her blog Cee’s Photography; beautiful!
- Ron’s post in Progressing into Solitude captures a number of rings, ranging from an art installation to onion rings!
- Donna definitely captured some shiny objects in her blog No-Madder Nomadder with a great shot of rings and shiny spheroids!
- Sometimes, the rings can be around us in common places, as demonstrated with great photos in Chateaux des Fleurs! Well done!
- In a great post in the blog My Forever, we get to see one of the rings that Nature provides us…
- In a very creative post in Syncwithdeep, we get a large variety of rings, each very interesting!
- Debbie’s post in her awesome blog Travel with Intent, shows us what can be done with great art, even when it’s a bit dotty!
- Brian’s entry in his cool Bushboy’s Blog finds a couple of rather creative rings, of which I particularly like the rings within rings…
- Margo explores a variety of rings in her post in That Little Voice, where we get asked the question whether each is a ring…
- In Intentionally Lola, we are treated to a wonderful, touching post that questions the continued symbolism of wedding rings: does the eternity of the bond really still hold true?
- Yinglan brings us two very different rings in her blog This is Another Story, with one simple and the other complex!
- Susan spins us a lovely post with lots of wheels in her blog Musin’ with Susan!
- With another great post in Land of Images, we get to see a beautiful circular water feature in the Chalice Well Gardens in Glastonbury.
- This week, Nicole puts together a truly wonderful post in Doar Nicole, inspired by the yellow belt around her shoe and filled with beautiful photos and poetry!
- In a truly touching post in So Not Simple, Mariyaah gives us a close-up view of living with tuberculosis, which is something that many of us may not be aware of in this day and age.
- Hammad’s post in The Blog of Hammad Rais takes us away from the common ring into a variety of other rings!
- This week’s post in Woolly Muses shows us broken (and not repaired), engagement and really useful rings!
- The Chill Mom posts a wonderful fiddlehead image in her awesome blog Hyper Child Chill Mom!
- From Na’ama Yehuda, we get a great shot of some rather ancient looking bells waiting for a ring!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
2 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 110”
These are fabulous! 🙂 I appreciate the work you put into each and every entry to characterize it! Have a lovely!
Thank you very kindly!