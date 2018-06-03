WPC Final Week – Favorites – Pt. 3

The Final WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has presented their final theme of All-Time Favorites, which, while being a bit sad that it’s their last prompt, is a great way to finish.

Today’s choice is one of those photographs that has gotten a lot of positive reactions from many people, both on-line and those who have seen it in print. As a subject, it was something that I avoided for years, as it had been photographed so many times before and some great photos already existed. Until, this day in June 2013, when I was inspired…

So here’s what came about…

The vista that lay in front of me was not quite as dramatic as this final image. There was a bit of surf; there were some (rather bright) clouds overhead. My decision was to get down low to the water for this shot and find the right spot for the composition, which I wanted to be a little bit out of standard. Then I took a series of exposures with different solutions to get all the elements that I needed.

I took five weeks before I was in the right mood to edit this image and produce what you see here. There was a need for some darkness in this image, as well as the light that gives hope. Hope you enjoy!

Have a great day!

