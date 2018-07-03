Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 115

Welcome to the 115th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Slowly getting back on track here and it’s good to see all the color that has been added to the blogosphere this week!

This has certainly been an awesome week of contributions, as it looks like colors bring out some of the most creative aspects of all of your work! The colors in your posts are truly stunning and there are some color palettes that I hadn’t noticed before. Thank you for all the great contributions and I hope you enjoy reading these posts, as much as I did.

Here’s a bit more color to add to your day…

This colorful wind-spinner caught my attention, so I decided to play around with exposure times until I got just enough blur for my taste.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

