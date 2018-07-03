Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 115

Welcome to the 115th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Slowly getting back on track here and it’s good to see all the color that has been added to the blogosphere this week!
This has certainly been an awesome week of contributions, as it looks like colors bring out some of the most creative aspects of all of your work! The colors in your posts are truly stunning and there are some color palettes that I hadn’t noticed before. Thank you for all the great contributions and I hope you enjoy reading these posts, as much as I did.
Here’s a bit more color to add to your day…
This colorful wind-spinner caught my attention, so I decided to play around with exposure times until I got just enough blur for my taste.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- ladyleemanila really went for all the colors in the rainbow with her post and even included a bit of color for love!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, the flower girl really is filled with color, but that might be because of what she’s made of…
- Nicole’s post in Un Photo Une Poeme is filled with amazing fireworks photography, which makes me look forward to Bastille Day!
- In pensivity101‘s first post, we get to see the great colors that are on the waterwys in England; in her second post in pensivity101, we also get to see a truly amazing garden!
- In this week’s entry in Take a Walk and Discover, Michelle shows us some rather amazingly colorful houses!
- In Alubhujia we get to see a great splash of color in the mountains, running along the hill!
- Xenia’s first post is in whippetwisdom where we enjoy the colors of Gleann Einich, with a great haibun! Xenia’s second post is in her blog Tranature with hopeful eyes of the birds!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get a break in the journey, as it is a great time for some tea, and color!
- Clearly, there is no shortage of color in MV obsession‘s life, as those photos are just brimming with all the colors!
- Cee broke out all of the colors as well with a great set of photos in Cee’s Photography!
- In Wild Daffodil‘s post, we get to see an intricate and amazing crocheted blanket and the stitches that went into it. Stunning!
- With another stunning photo in Chateaux des Fleurs, we are treated to an amazing set of tulip colors!
- Susan’s post in Ruined for Life: Phoenix Edition contains a beautiful array of colorful images.
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales not only is filled with great color, but also looks absolutely delicious! Go check it out!
- Robert’s photos in Photo Roberts blog this week are a bit different: they are in color! He captured some stunning colors!!
- From Na’ama Yehuda we are introduced to some stunning dyes in a market in Peru and a great poem to go along with them!
- Petra’s post in Photoworld vol. 3 shows a bit of her colorful style, assuming that those hair gels create color in her hair!
- Brian shows off some stunning fireworks in his post in Bushboy’s World; must have been an amazing display!
- In another great contribution in Out of my Write Mind, Sandy takes us for a walk through the tulips (not really, as we just admire them)!
- Olga’s contribution in Stuff and what if… shows her unlocking some of the amazing colors that Nature may have locked away!
- Margo takes us to San Miguel de Allende, in that Little Voice, to share its amazing colors with us in great photography!
- In a great post in Photography Journal Blog, we get some flower power with a gorgeous butterfly included!
- Klara’s post in Sliku svoju ljubim II shows of a tapestry of flowers that is simply stunning!
- Ron’s photo in Progressing into Solitude is bursting with color; what an amazing display!
- Miriam post in the Shower of Blessings features some gorgeous hummingbirds, which adorn her garden!
- Hammad takes a look at colors in his post in The Blog of Hammad Rais, adding some amazing looks into the image!
- Yinglan’s post in This is Another Story brings us the stunning colors of the Chinese New Year and also a plate of sushi that now has me hungry!!
- Susan’s travel to South Africa is featured in her post in Musin’ with Susan, as she captured a gorgeous set of colors in a row of houses!
- Debbie focuses on compassion and letting go in her post in ForgivingConnects, as she shows that the many colors in the palette of relationships are all for the good! A great post to read!
- In her post in Anita’s Images, Anita shows of some great images of colors on winged animals; they are stunning!
- With another stunning photo in theonlyD800inthehameau, there’s evidence that sowing the rights seeds produces some gorgeous flowers!
- In Carlos’ post in Ostendnomadography, we get views of the street art that was done for a festival in his hometown of Oostende; amazing work!
- Debbie’s entry in Travel with Intent features the international language of beer! With its colorful bottlecaps and labels and, of course, the color of the brews themselves!
- George geeks out on us in the Alchemist of the Woods, as his description of what he does for a living, which has some cool colors, goes rather deep and technical! Sounds really interesting!!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
8 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 115”
Wow that is colorful! Love it!
Thank you!
Just being honest 😊
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
colour round-up 🙂
That was a real splash of paint, lovely!!! Thanks for the Round-up!!! 😀
You are very welcome!
Thanks for the shout out!
Interestingly enough, my wife made the same crochet blanket pattern in different colors 🙂 Small world!