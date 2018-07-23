Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 118

Welcome to the 118th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Another record week in responses!!
Your responses were all very playful and filled with variety. There were a couple that definitely put a smile on my face in their creativity and unique approach to this week’s theme! Thank you all for putting such wonderful effort into each and every one of your posts!
I enjoyed reading all of your posts, and hope that you’ll enjoy browsing through each other’s posts as well!
Here’s another bit of play…
This image came from a nice walk through Tower Hill Botanic Garden, as we chanced upon Pan hanging about in the woods. With his pipes he lures us into his domain, where we are captivated by its beauty and wander for eternity…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah kicks this week off with a wonderful little dog in By Sarah! That dog looks ready to play! (FYI – as Sarah’s blog is marked private you may have to request access).
- Nicole’s post in Un Photo Une Poeme has really captured the game, and it certainly looks like a lot of fun!
- A wonderful post in Banactee brings about a real game changer with a stunning photo!
- Kammie’s post in The Nut House has lots of variety of play and they sure look like they’re having fun!
- There’s lots of play at the beach, as we can see in MV obsession‘s post; a bit of sand, lots of water and unbridled fun!
- Very colorful is what we get to see in theOnlyD800intheHameau! The kids will be ready to make use of that cornucopia of play!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we go very mathematical, as Fibonacci leads us on some floral exploration!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, we go to the ballgame and those kids are just having a blast!
- A great post in Touring with Kids (cool blog!) shows us that it’s all kids play! And those kids know how to play!
- The awesome post in Chill Mom’s Photos and Reviews finds us at just the right water hole, which looks like a ton of fun!
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent takes us to some of the most amazing play spots, which can be pretty competitive!
- In Na’ama Yehuda‘s post, we get into the wonderful world of child’s play, and this one is creative!
- With awesome photos in Chateaux des Fleurs, we get to see several varieties of play; which one is your favorite?
- In a simply fantastic post in One letter UP – diary 2.0, the ultimate enjoyment of play is shared! Go check out the facial expressions!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom brings us the awesome treat of falling water, which is sure to be enjoyed by Eivor and Pearl!
- Robert’s photography in his blog Photo Roberts Blog is truly amazing! His captures for this week’s theme demonstrate that again!
- Emily’s post in her blog, Zombie Flamingoes, shows some of the fun that can be had playing on the ocean!
- Jason breaks out the spirit in the sky in his post in Proscenium: it may just be the best place to play!
- Candace found some truly serious play in her post in Netdancer’s Musings, as that is not your everyday play occurrence!
- Lee’s post in ladyleemanila possibly has the largest variety of play documented in her post! Awesome!
- In another great post in WoollyMuses, the dogs get to play to their hearts content and they know how to do it!
- Petra’s post in Photoworld vol. 3 is a great bit of play, as the Smurfs are hard at play! You can also see this post in Lilliput is Everywhere!
- Susan’s post in Musin’ with Susan documents one of the classic elements of basketball: the pick-up game!
- Cee’s take on this week’s theme in Cee’s Photography knows the value of dogs, and their wonderful play!
- Olga put together another great post in Stuff and what if…, where she take a playfully creative approach to her photos!
- Todd brings out some wonderful play in his post in Serendipity. Encouraged. Do you have a favorite among them?
- Bend Branches is a wonderful blog, and this week’s entry gives us the opportunity to see marmots at play!
- An outstanding post in Life Amazing, treats us to great play in its most pristine form!
- In her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy put together a fantastic report on the state of play!
- In pensivity101‘s lovely post, there’s proof that Darwin’s love for playing in water is shared with other dogs as well!
- The awesome post in The 59Club gives us a great view of some of the outdoor play opportunities!
- Another wonderful post in CitySonnet, which shows that waves can be playful as well!
- Marie takes us to the ball game in The New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect! Batter up!
- Sonia talks about passing on the love of the game of football in her post in Sonia’s Musings.
- Margo documents play time in her post in That Little Voice, and the playbows show that it was indeed playtime!
- Debbie wrote a wonderful post in ForgivingConnects, where she talks about moving and happiness! Looks like there are big things happening!
- Nicole has some fun, playing with raindrops in her post in Doar Nicole, and her photos are simply gorgeous!
- Khürt goes for a hike and finds wonderful spots for play in his blog, Island in the Net; fantastic photos!
- George really captures play in his post in The Alchemist of the Woods: these dogs just have a load of fun!
- Stella found some awesome playgrounds that she captured in Giggles & Tales; they look like great fun!
- Ilka demonstrates that computers are kids play in her blog A Thousand Miles; it’s a wonderful post!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
