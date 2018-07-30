Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 119

Welcome to the 119th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Another wonderful week of responses!
All of your posts were a delight to read both because of their creativity and the thought that you put into them. Their were numerous interpretations of the theme Wind, each one of them interesting and beautiful. Thank you for a great set of entries, and I hope that you’ll enjoy reading each one as much as I did!
Here’s another view of the wind…
This image also came from a nice walk through Tower Hill Botanic Garden, as Autumn was in full swing with its rich color palette! The breeze through the leaves gave me an idea for a slightly different technique to capture the wind…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- In pensivity101‘s very creative post, she covered just about every version of wind that I can think of; go check to see, if she missed one!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom provides a wonderful haiku that sings of the wind, as Eivor and Pearl run like the wind. Xenia’s second post in her blog, Tranature, takes a more relaxed view, as things wind down.
- Another wonderful post in the Blog of Hammad Rais looks at those wondeful structures that are carried by the wind…
- The day is really rather windy in the awesome photo in Land of Images‘ contribution to this week’s challenge.
- Another fantastic post in CitySonnet, who clearly has a penchant for waves, as is evident in the great photos!
- The windsock gives us a good indication of the weather conditions in another great post in theOnlyD800intheHameau! The drone braves the weather just fine!
- Olga shares an awesome event in Stuff and what if…, which is a truly epic celebration!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, there is evidence of the benefit of the wind and how we can use it!
- Another great photo in Chateaux des Fleurs, as we get to see the wind carrying out one of its missions!
- Petra’s post in Photoworld vol. 3 laments the lack of wind in serene images, but she did find wind in one of her images!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get to see the clouds from above, as the wind carries them forward!
- In a lovely post in MVobsession we get to see wonderful displays of the wind and how we use it.
- Kammie’s post in The Nut House shows off the pride of Texas as the breeze is much appreciated!
- Jason is taking an anti-rain stance in his post in Proscenium: too much wind and rain has caused such flooding that he’s considering building an ark!
- Candace features a rather lovely, winding path in her post in Netdancer’s Musings, which looks very inviting!
- Ron knows which way the wind is blowing in his post in Progressing into Solitude, as the vane will tell him!
- Sonia finds strength in the wind in her post in Sonia’s Musings, as the wind in her hair gives her the courage to face her fear of heights!
- With a wonderful poem in Sync with Deep, we get in touch with the deep universal meaning of the wind’s breath!
- In another fantastic post in One letter UP – diary 2.0, we see part of the wind’s effect that we may not appreciate, as the snowdrifts are pretty high!
- Cee’s has more wonderful photos on this week’s theme in Cee’s Photography, where we get to see classic, as well as modern!
- Stella captures some wonderful sights in Giggles & Tales; a gorgeous windmill and that Danish flag looks stunning!
- Carol has a wonderful photo in her post in Light Words, where she talks about the impact of the wind on the flowers she put on her deck…
- Tatiana shows off some of the beauty of Cape Bonavista, Newfoundland, in a great post in TravelArtPix; even on a windy day, it looks stunning!
- Nicole created both a beautiful poem and photo in her post in Doar Nicole, where she describes a winding breeze!
- In Q’s Place we get to experience a classic Dutch windmill in an unusual location: San Francisco!
- In her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy shows us the tree damage that can occur due to the wind in beautiful photos!
- In Na’ama Yehuda‘s post, she shows us the true nature of the wind’s blessing, as sailing is just amazing!
- A great post in Wanderlust and Wonderment shows us Glacier Bay and its windy roads on a windy day!
- Emily’s post in her blog, Zombie Flamingoes, shares the fun of the wind with us, particularly the kite-boarding!
- Susan’s post in Musin’ with Susan shares a great photo of the flags on Pier 39, which looks fantastic!
- In a lovely post in Sharing Thoughts, Indira shows us some balloons floating on the wind, as well as an amazing winding road!
- With great photos in KameraPromenader, Maria captured the wind in all its glorious detail!
- In another great post in WoollyMuses, there’s lots of fun play thanks to the wind! Kitesurfing looks like a lot of fun!
- Jessica Marie shares a wonderful photo of her mom and herself on a windy day in Ireland in Once a Day Photos.
- Debbie wrote another wonderful post in ForgivingConnects, which focuses on a 3-step tool to help with fogirivng oneself!
- Robert shares another amazing photo in his blog Photo Roberts Blog, where he captures the effect of the wind with subtle understatement!
- With a great photo in sgeoil, we get to experience the beauty of the wind, echoing the words of Khalil Gibran.
- Sonya’s photo in Middleton Road of the sunset with wind turbines is simply stunning in its serene beauty!
- Khürt provides a truly stunning set of images in Island in the Net; he documents the Quickchek balloon festival in all its stunning colorful beauty!
- In a lovely drawing in Cactus Dreams, we get to see a magnificent bird who is an expert at using the wind!
- Ilka describes the winds of change in a beautiful post in A Thousand Miles, as children grow under our eyes.
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
8 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 119”
Had to Google Tower Hill Botanic Gardens. I lived most of my life within 20 minutes drive of Tower Hill, in Sth Western Victoria…….an extinct volcano, down under.
No extinct volcano, where I go; that would be an awesome feature to have as well!
Hi Frank, thank you for your patience with me. I know, I am sometimes a bit late for your Round Up.
No problem at all.
Thank you very much. 🙂
Love your interpretation of the wind, Frank. I feel the movement through the leaves. Nicely done! ❤
Wow, bumper participants this week Frank!
Indeed! Awesome participants!