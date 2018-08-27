Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 123

Welcome to the 123rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Thank you all for such a wonderful array of posts, as the scenes that you shared were personal, intense, creative and very interesting! It was a pleasure to read all of your posts, and see the care that you took in creating them. There were more than a few that made me chuckle, but I might not go camping for a while after this batch 🙂

Thanks to all of you for the creativity and fun that you put together! I hope that you read each other’s posts and let the authors know which ones you like!

Here’s a scene from antiquity that has quite the history…

The Roman Forum is one of those places that is central to much of Western European history, as it was the scene of decisions that influenced the people of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia during the height of the Days of the Roman Empire.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...