Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 125

Welcome to the 125th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Your backyard views are truly amazing in both their beauty and variety! You clearly took this week’s theme and explored both your immediate backyard and its extended environs. It was a pleasure to come back from vacation and read your posts and enjoy each and every one of them! I hope that you get to enjoy them as much as I did!
Here’s a backyard view (somebody else’s backyard)…
Sometimes, a splash of color is all it takes to catch my attention and look for a way to bring it into an image that still needs some work…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah’s entry in By Sarah captures a butterfly resting its wings in the backyard. [N.B. – blog may be set to private]
- Even thought theOnlyD800intheHameau did not use a D800, the image is great in his mother’s backyard!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom showcases some of her extended backyard, which is nothing short of stunning!
- Miriam’s post in Out an’ About teaches us some of the lessons that she learned from her bike, which covered quite a bit of her backyard!
- Kammie shares the fun in her backyard in her post in The Nut House, which is filled with lots of fun!
- In another great post in WoollyMuses, we get to see some of the interesting features of their backyard, which invlude some lovely birds! Not to neglect the other side of the house, we also get an amazing set of front yard views in WoollyMuses…
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we visit some of the less fashionable addresses in their extended backyard…
- This week’s post on the theme in One letter UP – diary 2.0 tells about the fantastic activies that take place in their backyard; great things to do!
- Jason might sense that they sprung a leak in his post in Proscenium, or is there something else at play here?
- Stella visits a friend’s backyard in a great post in Giggles & Tales, with room to relax and having a bite to eat.
- Petra shares an interesting set of views in her post in Photoworld vol. 3, filled with aspects of her backyard and beyond!
- In Sync with Deep‘s post, we relax in the backyard to gaze at the clouds passing by with a wonderful poem!
- Khürt’s post in Island in the Net gives us a stunning walk through the South Seaport District with fantastic photography!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival shares views of what is andhappens in her backyard, as she reminisces of the day she started her blog! Very good stuff!
- Brian’s backyard is rather expansive, as we see in Bushboy’s World; wandering out of his backyard takes us just about anywhere!
- Ramya’s post in And Miles to Go before I Sleep shows us a beautiful view of her backyard, as well as her uncle’s.
- It may not be true backyard, but in Hadd Hai Yaar we get a view of area by the hotel Villa Billerud in Sweden.
- In Go Outside Today, we get a wonderful introduction of his backyard of Toronto, through exploration and discovery!
- Maria’s post in Kamerapromenader shares some lovely views of the denizens of her backyard.
- The Fleeting Muse brings us an extended backyard filled with gentle creatures and the lovely flowers of the cactus!
- Olga enjoys a glass of wine in her backyard in her post in Stuff and what if…; the other inhabitants appear pretty relaxed as well!
- Sonia’s post in Sonia’s Musings takes us to the steps that lead to the office of the tax collector, which hs a not so pleasant history!
- In another beautiful post in her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy brings us the birds that visit her backyard; gorgeous!
- In a post that has an amazing view, Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery invites us to coffee in their backyard!
- Robert captures some great views around the city that is his backyard in Photo Roberts Blog, where we can kick back and relax!
- Na’ama Yehuda‘s entry for this week’s theme reminds us that the entire world is your backyard, if you hiking and explore!
- Tatiana has a truly great post in TravelArtPix, where we get meet the chickens in the backyard, as they walk across her feet!
- In Banactee, we are treated to some of the mysteries of the backyard in wonderful tableaux!
- In a great post in A Pause for Nature, we experience the challenge of moving a backyard… you’ve got to see this post!
- The backyard photo in Land of Images provides a beautiful splash of color that is sure to lift anyone’s day!
- Debbie writes a wonderful post in Forgivingconnects, as she explores her mental backyard a week before moving out of her apartment. A great read! Also, Sue Vincent’s Daily Echo features a great excerpt from Debbie’s post!
- Susan captures a beautiful shade of peach in her post in Musin’ with Susan, of what is a stunning rose!
- Maria shares something in her post in CitySonnet, that I have never seen before: a Pomegranate tree in Pefkohori!
- Nicole’s photo in her wonderful blog Une Photo, Un Poéme shows us a truly stunning backyard scene!
- George takes us to visit some of the Nature in his backyard in his post in Alchemist of the Woods; it’s a great place to see lots of creatures!
- Debbie takes us into a stunning backyard in her post in Travel with Intent; Gertrude Jekyll’s garden is gorgeous!
- Yinglan’s views of her backyard in This is another Story provide us with some gorgeous floral images!
- In a truly interesting photo in Victoria’s Light, we get the story of the smoking man; who is he really?
- Jordan’s post in Jordy’s Streamings stories the backyard in many wonderful photos that are highly enjoyable!
- Ilka shares the first steps in a journey of A Thousand Miles, as she talks about teaching skills to kindergarteners. A really interesting post!
- Ju-Lin shares some great views in her post in All things bright and beautiful; those lily pads are just incredible!
- In a lovely post in stephentotheplate, we are treated to a great poem, inspired by this week’s theme photo.
- In a lovely post in Fatma Mahmoud, we get to experience a gorgeous photo taking at night.
- Not to be overlooked is pensivity101‘s wonderful post, where she reminisces of backyards gone by and the happy memories that they bring!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
7 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 125”
Such a gorgeous palette this is 🙂
Thank you kindly, Hammad!
Many a lovely backyard
They are indeed!
don’t think my pingback worked Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/09/04/tuesday-photo-challenge-backyard/
I’ll update the round up; I looked for your pingback, but didn’t see it 😦
Thanks Frank. I had a few problems a little while ago