Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 126

Welcome to the 126th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Your contributions for this past week’s theme of Light and Dark were absolutely stunning! It was a great deal of fun both to view the wonderful photos and great stories that come with these photos! The juxtaposition of light and dark makes for amazing possibilities, and as you explored them, your creative minds and eyes found treasures along the way!
Thank you for a stunning set of contributions!! I appreciate it!
Here’s a different view between light and dark…
This image comes from a night shoot, where I explored zoom blur and rotation techniques to come up with a scene that played across many dimensions, as energies transition from one to the next…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah’s entry in By Sarah captures a truly dramatic set of images of her and her husband! [N.B. – blog may be set to private]
- In another awesome post in A Pause for Nature, we get a playful view of shadows, as they are juxtaposed to light! In a second post in A Pause for Nature, we get treated to more great images; love the shadow photo!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival shares great ideas on how to simplify blog topics amidst a wonderful array of photos that highlight light and dark!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom takes us along the sacred path, filled with wonderful light and shadows! In a second post in Tranature we get to see the curlew stepping along the shore in its calm manner; lovely images!
- Kammie’s post in The Nut House shares some wonderful images with lots of interesting interplay between light and shadow!
- The fantastic photo in Land of Images provides a gorgeous view of light and dark in the sky!
- Nicole’s photo in her lovely blog Une Photo, Un Poéme presents a great interplay of light that is sure to delight all!
- Brian’s image of the sky is extremely impressive, as you can see in Bushboy’s World; its combination of light and dark is stunning! Brian also shares a wonderful photo in his second post in Bushboy’s World, where the light creates a stunning display!
- Very delicious is the key aspect of pensivity101‘s lovely post, where we should make a choice between light and dark…
- In Sync with Deep‘s lovely post, we find a light shining in the dark with a superb poem!
- Petra explores the light and the dark in her post in Photoworld vol. 3, which is much appreciated by the dogs being walked and us, as the light is gorgeous!
- In a very creative post in her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy casts a magical shadow…it wasn’t easy to get that shot!
- In a great post in her blog Heaven’s Sunshine, Irene shares a wonderful photo of sunlight being framed by dark clouds.
- A stunning photo will regale you in Chateaux des Fleurs, as light plays across the most delicate of structures…
- A beautiful set of images in MyTravelCSP are shared by Prasath; the location looks somewhat familiar to me, so where do you think it is?
- Ramya’s post in And Miles to Go before I Sleep glows with the power of Lord Ganesh, literally!
- The photo in Na’ama Yehuda‘s entry is inviting us to wait for sunrise with our friends, as it is sure to be stunning!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 takes us to an oasis on the East Coast! A truly special location to relax amidst chaos!
- In a lovely post in A Day in the Life, we get to see the interaction of light and dark in a number of great photos!
- In a truly interesting post in stephentotheplate, Marie creates a vision in words that takes the theme image to the next level!
- In TravelWays, we get another view of the scene of a museum worker posing by a window for an interesting interplay of light and dark.
- Robert certainly knows how to capture both the light and dark in Photo Roberts Blog, as his photos are amazing!
- Khürt’s post in Island in the Net provides an interesting view into an American ritual of Friday nights! Go check out his amazing photography! Khürt also shares another stunning photo in Island in the Net, which you have to see as well!
- Jason has them sticking their neck our in Proscenium, which definitely shows their curiosity!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get the author’s view of the simple life… definitely a great life from my perspective!
- It definitely wasn’t easy to capture the photo in theOnlyD800intheHameau, but it was worth it to get the great photo in the Abbey of Noirlac!
- Stella creates another great post in Giggles & Tales, where we get a beautiful interpretation of this week’s theme!
- In an excellent post in WhatAmberThinks, we get treated to lovely photos with stunning vistas!
- Debbie writes a wonderful post in Forgivingconnects, as she is moving and also in a second post in Forgivingconnects, we find out that Debbie is going to be spending some great time on vacation! Have fun and share photos!
- Olga shares some great explorations of light and dark in her post in Stuff and what if…; those shadows may be moving!
- Maria’s post in Kamerapromenader captures a beam of early morning light, as it plays across a flower or two!
- Cee’s post in Cee’s Photography is filled with wonderful photos that play with light and dark!
- Judy’s lovely post in lifelessons features an impressive array of photos that play with shadows and light!
- Debbie’s photo in Travel with Intent is simply stunning! Filled with leading lines and the beauty of architecture, it makes one want to visit Nimes!
- In an interesting post in Light Motifs II, we are treated to cool photos that play with the light and record its effect!
- The shot in Expressed Digitally is a perfect interpretation of the theme, and I like mine dark!
- The photos in the entry in Hadd Hai Yaar are beautifully executed and really fit the theme
- Hammad went high in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais, as he looked up to the sky to get great shots of light and dark!
- In another awesome post in WoollyMuses, we go for a drive to Geelong to find just the right amount of light and dark!
- In a beautiful post in underdown, we visit Leeuwin’s Lighthouse, where light and dark are expertly captured!
- In GiftSmart, Tatiana shares a lovely photo that catches some amazing light!
- Susan captures a gorgeous set of flowers in her post in Musin’ with Susan, where the light provides just the right amound of shadow!
- In Banactee we find an amazing photo that brings a lot of dark into view with just the right amount of light!
- Sonya takes us into the Gorges Loop in Middleton Road; this is a fantastic location!
- Sonia’s post in Sonia’s Musings explores the light, as it plays across the furniture; wonderful photo!
- In sgeoil‘s post, light and shadows play to create a wonderful still life!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
4 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 126”
Playing smartly do yield amazing results. Very nice capture, Frank and thanks for adding up my post. Have a nice week 🙂
Thank you for creating another great post, Hammad!
Love the photo Frank. Thank you for your kind words 🙂
Thank you!