Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 126

Welcome to the 126th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Your contributions for this past week’s theme of Light and Dark were absolutely stunning! It was a great deal of fun both to view the wonderful photos and great stories that come with these photos! The juxtaposition of light and dark makes for amazing possibilities, and as you explored them, your creative minds and eyes found treasures along the way!

Thank you for a stunning set of contributions!! I appreciate it!

Here’s a different view between light and dark…

This image comes from a night shoot, where I explored zoom blur and rotation techniques to come up with a scene that played across many dimensions, as energies transition from one to the next…

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

