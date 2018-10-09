Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 128

Welcome to the 128th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! For the geeks among you: Round Up 0x80 or 0b10000000.
You really did Go Big in all your posts this week with lots of supersized items, many of which were captured with a sense of humor! Your creativity showed through with the variety of your interpretations, as some were small, but dreamt big, while others were just insanely large!!
Thank you for producing all this pleasure to read and peruse! It was a lot of fun!
Here’s something else that is really big…
The Bay of Fundy is known for its gargantuan tidal variations, as you can see in this image taken at low tide. The tides vary as much as 15m (50′) and create some truly amazing effects, such as reversing rapids and rivers changing flow direction.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we not only go big, but we also go fish! Of course, we all know the story of that really big fish…
- With a fantastic photo in Land of Images takes us to one of my favorite locations in Scotland: Skye! An amazing big vista!
- Shelley goes really big in Quaint Revival, as she reaches for the sky in her post with wonderful images and text!
- Nicole found a wonderful example of a supersized world in her photo in Une Photo, Un Poéme, as she caught a crown princess!
- We get a super view of the moon in pensivity101‘s blog post, as she captured a super moon and its effect on the tides.
- Petra goes super tall in her post in Photoworld vol. 3, which is achieved with an incredibly impressive wind turbine of 170m!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom treats us to the big skies and golden hills with winding paths, along which Eivor and Pearl love to walk. In a second post in Tranature, we see how big those cygnets have grown with a wonderful haiku!
- Ramya’s post in her lovely blog And Miles to go before I sleep… takes us to Bhuleshwar Temple and examines its beauty and size!
- Stella shares some really big human creations in Giggles & Tales, which range from the Martin Luther King memorial in Washington, D.C., to the Sacre Coeur in Paris.
- In a lovely post in mytravelcsp we get treated to some of the biggest, which include the Burj Khalifa and the Grand Canyon!
- A truly interesting photo in Chateaux des Fleurs provides us with a rather oversized mask that makes me wonder how big the wearer would be.
- In another great post in her blog Heaven’s Sunshine, Irene takes us into the desert for a look at the big background!
- In VegasGreatAttractions we get introduced to a Guinness Book of World Records certified biggest: the Bellagio Chocolate Fountain!
- Kammie’s post in The Nut House has some interesting big items, each of which may just put a smile on your face!
- The Buddha in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post is truly as big as the sky, and her poem lets you know more about this wonder!
- In Q’s Place, we end up in London and find a rather big clock, and an even bigger ferris wheel!
- Jason is spot on in his post in Proscenium, as that is all bark and no bite! I’m trying to figure out how they got it inside the house!
- Marie takes us to a place I want to visit in her post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect: Karnak is truly magnificent!!
- The entrance is sure grand and big in theOnlyD800intheHameau‘s post! I’d love to see what the interior looks like!
- With hands like that, boccia becomes interesting, as you see in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, which is a bit of an odd ball!
- Deb’s photo in Twenty Four captures an epic wave, which I’m sure requires an epic surfer!
- In a beautifully photographed post in Out of my Write Mind, Sandy brings us a set of natural yardstick to measure big!
- Cee finds some interesting big items in her post in Cee’s Photography; which one do you like best?
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 focuses on something that you’d prefer not to see big…
- Maria finds a spot in her post in KameraPromenader that looks like a great diving off point…too high for me!
- Susan takes us to Strassbourg in her post in Musin’ with Susan, and she’s right that it dwarfs the city around it!
- In a lovely post in Heart to Heart, we find a fantastic Buddha at Thimpu, which is truly big!
- Debbie’s humor comes through loud and clear in Travel with Intent, as she’s capture an enlarging recipe that can save you from kidnap!
- Brian’s photos not only capture the big, but also present humor, as we can see in Bushboy’s World; now to get on that motorcycle!!
- In Life Amazing there are not not only some fatanstically big landmarks, but also has something that is just too large for one’s wrist!
- Hammad’s post in the Blog of Hammad Rais might not feature the biggest item, but it can dream!
- The post in Junkboat Travels finds something junky that is unbelievably big! Who drank that soda?
- Olga can’t be outdone on Earth in her choice of big in her post in Stuff and what if…; the Pacific Ocean!
- Sonia’s post in Sonia’s Musings takes us to Athirapally falls, which are not only stunning, but also bring back memories!
- A wonderful post in Photography Journal Blog features one of the the places that I’d like to visit: the Alhambra!
- Maria takes us to stunning location in CitySonnet, where birds rule and use up every inch of space and then some!
- Stunning architecture is supersized in Hadd Hai Yaar‘s post, which also has this rather interesting robot…
- In a fantastic post in A Pause for Nature, we meet up with a big lady who welcomes your tired, your poor, your huddled masses to breathe free!
- In Pragun’s Panchtattwa, we find that a bangle that might just be a little large to put on one’s wrist….
- In Pictures without Film, we find a post that introduces us to the Drumtroddan Stones, which are definitely too big to lift!
- In a great post in This is Another Story, Yinglan takes us to Nature for some rather big features!
- Tatiana captures some supersized boats in her post in TravelArtPix, as the are in port in Cozumel! In a second post in TravelArtPix by Eduardo José Accorinti, we get treated to Patagonian raspberries!
- In sgeoil‘s post, we are treated to a beautifully shot photograph that features the big sky that looms!
- In a really cool post in A Day in the Life, we are introduced to a cousin, who is a bit taller…
- Khürt finds the big M in his photo in Island in the Net, as the teams have left the field and only Khürt (and the janitors) remain!
- Ju-Lyn’s post in All Things Bright and Beautiful shows some lily pads that look big enough for me to take a nap on!
- Miriam takes us Out an’ About to the Portland Dunes and the coastal area, as we learn about driving in the dunes (tall pole with flag required). A great travel post that makes me want to visit!
- In a wonderful post in A Thousand Miles, Ilka comes across a bug of significant size (huge, she says) in the forest…what do you think about it?
- In Woolly Muses‘s post, we get to see a rather large pumpkin in Hobbiton…it makes me wonder, if big is smaller there! That soda will quench a lot of thirsts, though!
- And, in Trash Panda Steph‘s post, we go to the hills, really big hills that look truly stunning!!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
