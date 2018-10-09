Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 128

Welcome to the 128th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! For the geeks among you: Round Up 0x80 or 0b10000000.

You really did Go Big in all your posts this week with lots of supersized items, many of which were captured with a sense of humor! Your creativity showed through with the variety of your interpretations, as some were small, but dreamt big, while others were just insanely large!!

Thank you for producing all this pleasure to read and peruse! It was a lot of fun!

Here’s something else that is really big…

The Bay of Fundy is known for its gargantuan tidal variations, as you can see in this image taken at low tide. The tides vary as much as 15m (50′) and create some truly amazing effects, such as reversing rapids and rivers changing flow direction.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

