Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 131

Welcome to the 131st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
It no Surprise that you came up with lots of creative post on this week’s theme! There were quite a number of entries that surprised me and made me laugh! You’ve taken a wonderful view on the theme and created amazing posts that really cheered me up this week, when a bit of levity was necessary. Thank you for that and the great entries that you shared with everyone!
Please enjoy these posts and see which ones surprise you the most!
Sometimes a surprise can be something rather simple…
There was a lot of amazing landscape to behold on the Isle of Skye, but nothing was as surprising as finding a kitchen sink in the middle of a field, as you’re walking toward an ancient ruin. This field just needed a bathtub and toilet to have complete plumbing!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- This week is kicked off with a great entry in Heart to Heart‘s blog, which has the ultimate photobomb!
- With another great photo in theOnlyD800intheHameau we visit the town of Perigueux, where there will be a real surprise, if you take a step out of the door!
- This week’s post by Shelley in her blog, Quaint Revival, demonstrates that Nature can produce some interesting surprises.
- While she may not like surprises, we are regaled with some wonderful ones in pensivity101‘s post, of which I like the coral wedding surprise the best!
- The poem created in the blog, Syncwithdeep, is rather intriguing and has a surprise!
- In A Pause for Nature, there’s an interesting surprise that occured in the garden… do you see what it is?
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom celebrates a new horizon with the view of autumn’s beauty. In a second post in Tranature, the gulls are hunting and looking very much in their element! Xenia shared a third post in whippetwisdom, which celebrates the moon!
- Tatiana brings us quite a collection of posts for this week’s theme. Her blog, Travelways, features the craters of the moon; a second post in Travelways takes us to Mt. Rushmore; a third post in Travelways goes to Baja California. Her final post is in Vegas Great Attractions, where she features the Heart Attack Grill, a rather interesting place!
- The reflection in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post is quite surprising, as it appears to check its appearance before venturing out in the day!
- Susan catches someone by surprise in her post in Musin’ with Susan, as it’s that kind of birthday party!
- This week is surprising in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…, where Ann-Christine has some unusual items…
- In Proscenium we get surprised by the parking job that is documented there; or is it mooring?
- In a post in her blog, For the Love of, Anita details the curious case of the returning box…
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we learn about the tragic happenings in the town of Dhanushkodi…it’s a surprising tale!
- Kammie has a surprising companion in the Nut House, who would have made my day as well!
- Petra shares some stunning skies with us in Photoworld vol.3, which might color her surprised 🙂
- Stella was very surprised to find one of her favorite food staples in New York, as we find out in Giggles & Tales; which food do you think it is?
- Deb definitely put a smile on my face with her post in Twenty Four, which has something rather surprising in it…
- Sandy’s photo in her post in Out of my Write Mind contains a really interesting surprise…what do you think of it?
- What is so surprising about the photo presented by Land of Images is the time of year…
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 strikes fear in the heart of any sibling, who might be on the receiving end!
- There are some stunning photos in Anita’s post in Make Life Beautiful, one of which surprised me quite a bit!
- Not all surprises are pleasant, as we can see in Woolly Muses‘s post; I hope that the second location was much better!
- That’s a really interesting photo that is featured in mytravelcsp, and I see several surprising things…what do you see?
- Ulli’s post in the blog Banactee takes us to Portugal for some rather lovely surprises, although one leaves me feeling like a fish out of water!
- Olga came upon a rather unusual entry in a car show, as you can see in her post in Stuff and what if…; it might not be a good vehicle, in which to catch a ride…
- Debbie was surprised by a really interesting discovery in Madrid, as you can read in Travel with Intent; it left her high and happy!
- From Jordy’s Streamings we get to visit a house that’s welcoming for Halloween, which may make it just a bit scary…
- Debbie is getting ready for a group and shares her experience with a house meeting in ForgivingConnects; her post tells us eloquently of the importance of allowing ourselves to be open and forgiving of ourselves.
- Maria has a stunning photo in her contribution to the theme in her wonderful blog, KameraPromenader; it’s a rather surprising look!
- In a rather amusing post in Sgeoil, we get the opportunity to read our future in beer foam!
- This week’s entry in A Day in the Life takes us into a house; this house appears to have some squatters in it…go check it out!
- Ilka’s post is made possible by a surprising drop in temperaturel in A Thousand Miles, she takes this surprise to become a gorgeous photo!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
11 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 131”
Surprising what can pop out of nowhere when you aren’t looking.
Thanks a ton! Loving the challenge – full of surprises!
Glad you enjoy it!
So many surprises! Thank you!
Thank you for participating!
Great post 😁
Thank you!
THANK YOU!! …as always!!!
No…thank you!! 🙂
Love your challenges – and the bath tub…Thank you!
Thanks for including me, Frank! What a lovely line up. So glad that they made you smile when you needed it. Blessings to you — Debbie