Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 136

Welcome to the 136th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
What a truly amazing set of posts on this week’s theme! You made Contact with the world around you, your inner feelings and touched in your posts! It was fun to read about your varying interpretations, and while not all contact was the good kind, there was an amazing amount of positivity in all the contact! I truly enjoyed reading all your amazing posts, and thank you for the amount of effort that put into them!
I hope that you enjoy these wonderful posts!
Here’s contact of the ghostly kind…
Floating through the ether, her presence approaches the fount of knowledge, the mansion’s library. Searching through its vast stores for information that might explain her sudden disappearance from this earthly plane…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- In a wonderful post in Junk Boat Travels, we learn about the sometime benefit of making contact with great people on organized tours!
- The appetite inducing post by Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery might leave you wanting some delectable morsels!
- In Nut House Central, Kammie shares how contact is kept with the younger generation…
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival speaks of her struggles to break free from the fashions of the 1980s; and much more!
- In a lovely post in Minding my P’s and Q’s, we find out about contact with the higher powers of the universe through Nature.
- In this week’s contribution in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we go to the artists’ market, where there is much to enjoy!
- In Charles’ entry in his blog, charlesewaugh, we enjoy the contact between Sun and Sea!
- The post by Na’ama Yehuda celebrates the magic of contact that a child makes with Nature.
- In a lovely post in WhippetWisdom, Xenia not only shares amazing photos of Eivor and Pearl romping on the beach at sunset, but also has a great tanka!
- Tatiana shares a great post in Giftsmart, which features the release of baby turtles into the sea!
- In this week’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Ann-Christine reminisces of a time that one of her dogs might not appreciate so much…
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah features a gorgeous photo, where land makes contact with the water…
- Maria’s contribution in her post in KameraPromenader provides a lovely view with the minimal contact between skater and ice!
- This week, pensivity101 reminisces about her dog Barney, who used to enjoy the televised Fly Ball competition a bit too much!
- Jase features an amazing photo in his post in Proscenium; time to rise and shine to catch that kind of view!
- In Heart to Heart‘s post we make eye contact, with a camel! She also has a second post in Heart to Heart, that makes a significant splash!
- Debbie has a great post in Travel with Intent, which has the largest hands that I have ever seen!
- Ron has a really cool post in Progressing into Solitude which makes me want to play that bass!
- In a wonderful post in theonlyD800inthehameau, we get ready to see the start of a tennis star!
- Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme is all about avoidance of contact by using the token system…you’ll want to see it!
- Sandy encountered a flocking in her post in Out of my Write Mind, as she made contact with the first snow of the season!
- In Jordy’s Streamings we make contact with several amazing locales around the world, both natural and human made.
- In another great post in Land of Images, we keep contact across the expanses!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 is a bit of a throwback, as things do not go well for Mr. Bill!
- In another great post in ForgivingConnects, Debbie talks about the wonderful result of self-forgiveness, an endless gift that keeps on giving!
- Olga contributes an amazing post in Stuff and what if…, as she makes contact with a dream!
- Woolly takes us to various forms of contact in his Woolly Muses post, the not so good, when it affects our cars, and the great kind that allows us to communicate with one another!
- Deb’s post in Twenty Four has an amazing photo that connects us with the human spirit!
- In MytravelCSP we make contact with the Kadakvasal dam near Pune; a gorgeous location!
- In a lovely photo Susan captures the contact between two parrots in her post in Musin’ with Susan!
- In Sgeoil‘s post we are introduced to a quote by Edouard Manet and a beautiful photo that goes well with it!
- In a great post in Robert’s Snap Spot, we encounter lots of great contact with the planet and each other!
- Ilka’s wonderful post in A Thousand Miles talks about the wonderful time in the morning that is purely hers. Also, we find out why Alf didn’t want to solve jigsaw puzzles 🙂
- Khürt put together an excellent in Island in the Net, as he discusses his use of manual settings on his camera to push his photography to even higher levels! The results are stunning!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
Thank you for this challenge and all effort put in! Your photo of the red lady is just gorgeous…
Thank you!
Thank you for liking my words and snaps, Frank. Have a nice week 🙂
Love the ghost photo and poem!! Gorgeous!
I love the poem too
My grandmother had a phrase for when she saw a book open without anyone reading it, “Is that left for ghosts to read?” Seems you found the answer.
That’s such a perfect fit! Thank you!
Fantastic red ghost lady 🙂 Thank you so much for everything!
Thank you very much, Tatiana!
Very nice and gorgeous I love the poem
Thank you!