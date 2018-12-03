Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 136

Contact across the planes!

Welcome to the 136th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

What a truly amazing set of posts on this week’s theme! You made Contact with the world around you, your inner feelings and touched in your posts!  It was fun to read about your varying interpretations, and while not all contact was the good kind, there was an amazing amount of positivity in all the contact!  I truly enjoyed reading all your amazing posts, and thank you for the amount of effort that put into them!

I hope that you enjoy these wonderful posts!

Here’s contact of the ghostly kind…

  • Searching for Answers

Floating through the ether, her presence approaches the fount of knowledge, the mansion’s library. Searching through its vast stores for information that might explain her sudden disappearance from this earthly plane…

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  1. In a wonderful post in Junk Boat Travels, we learn about the sometime benefit of making contact with great people on organized tours!
  2. The appetite inducing post by Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery might leave you wanting some delectable morsels!
  3. In Nut House Central, Kammie shares how contact is kept with the younger generation…
  4. Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival speaks of her struggles to break free from the fashions of the 1980s; and much more!
  5. In a lovely post in Minding my P’s and Q’s, we find out about contact with the higher powers of the universe through Nature.
  6. In this week’s contribution in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we go to the artists’ market, where there is much to enjoy!
  7. In Charles’ entry in his blog, charlesewaugh, we enjoy the contact between Sun and Sea!
  8. The post by Na’ama Yehuda celebrates the magic of contact that a child makes with Nature.
  9. In a lovely post in WhippetWisdom, Xenia not only shares amazing photos of Eivor and Pearl romping on the beach at sunset, but also has a great tanka!
  10. Tatiana shares a great post in Giftsmart, which features the release of baby turtles into the sea!
  11. In this week’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Ann-Christine reminisces of a time that one of her dogs might not appreciate so much…
  12. Sarah’s post in By Sarah features a gorgeous photo, where land makes contact with the water…
  13. Maria’s contribution in her post in KameraPromenader provides a lovely view with the minimal contact between skater and ice!
  14. This week, pensivity101 reminisces about her dog Barney, who used to enjoy the televised Fly Ball competition a bit too much!
  15. Jase features an amazing photo in his post in Proscenium; time to rise and shine to catch that kind of view!
  16. In Heart to Heart‘s post we make eye contact, with a camel!  She also has a second post in Heart to Heart, that makes a significant splash!
  17. Debbie has a great post in Travel with Intent, which has the largest hands that I have ever seen!
  18. Ron has a really cool post in Progressing into Solitude which makes me want to play that bass!
  19. In a wonderful post in theonlyD800inthehameau, we get ready to see the start of a tennis star!
  20. Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme is all about avoidance of contact by using the token system…you’ll want to see it!
  21. Sandy encountered a flocking in her post in Out of my Write Mind, as she made contact with the first snow of the season!
  22. In Jordy’s Streamings we make contact with several amazing locales around the world, both natural and human made.
  23. In another great post in Land of Images, we keep contact across the expanses!
  24. This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 is a bit of a throwback, as things do not go well for Mr. Bill!
  25. In another great post in ForgivingConnects, Debbie talks about the wonderful result of self-forgiveness, an endless gift that keeps on giving!
  26. Olga contributes an amazing post in Stuff and what if…, as she makes contact with a dream!
  27. Woolly takes us to various forms of contact in his Woolly Muses post, the not so good, when it affects our cars, and the great kind that allows us to communicate with one another!
  28. Deb’s post in Twenty Four has an amazing photo that connects us with the human spirit!
  29. In MytravelCSP we make contact with the Kadakvasal dam near Pune; a gorgeous location!
  30. In a lovely photo Susan captures the contact between two parrots in her post in Musin’ with Susan!
  31. In Sgeoil‘s post we are introduced to a quote by Edouard Manet and a beautiful photo that goes well with it!
  32. In a great post in Robert’s Snap Spot, we encounter lots of great contact with the planet and each other!
  33. Ilka’s wonderful post in A Thousand Miles talks about the wonderful time in the morning that is purely hers.  Also, we find out why Alf didn’t want to solve jigsaw puzzles 🙂  
  34. Khürt put together an excellent in Island in the Net, as he discusses his use of manual settings on his camera to push his photography to even higher levels! The results are stunning!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

