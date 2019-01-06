Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 140

Welcome to the 140th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

This delayed round up starts us on the ground floor for the year; it’s nice to have finished the flooring project and start getting caught up on therest of my life.

Thank you for your patience and the wonderful Cold and Warm posts that you created! Despite the holiday season there were lots of creative entries for the week and I really enjoyed reading them.

I hope that you enjoy reading each other’s posts and have a wonderful New Year!

Here’s one way to deal with the cold…

Stuff, the Cardigan

When he first came home with us, December of 2017, it was pretty cold outside and Stuff was still a little, bitty thing. So we got him a cute little coat to keep him warm while going into the cold outside. Nowadays, he’s a sturdy 36 pounds of dog with a lush coat of his own, so he doesn’t mind the cold at all!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...