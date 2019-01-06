Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 140

Welcome to the 140th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
This delayed round up starts us on the ground floor for the year; it’s nice to have finished the flooring project and start getting caught up on therest of my life.
Thank you for your patience and the wonderful Cold and Warm posts that you created! Despite the holiday season there were lots of creative entries for the week and I really enjoyed reading them.
I hope that you enjoy reading each other’s posts and have a wonderful New Year!
Here’s one way to deal with the cold…
When he first came home with us, December of 2017, it was pretty cold outside and Stuff was still a little, bitty thing. So we got him a cute little coat to keep him warm while going into the cold outside. Nowadays, he’s a sturdy 36 pounds of dog with a lush coat of his own, so he doesn’t mind the cold at all!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- This week, pensivity101 starts things off with the warm glow of the Sun, despite the chilly temperatures!
- In Life Amazing‘s post, we get a great view of Christmas at her house and staying warm with the right coat!
- Another great post in A Day in the Life catches the lovely warm glow on a very cold day…
- Jase’s post in Proscenium sings a little tune that Tom Petty might have appreciated, and it fits the season!
- Maria has some excellent snowboots in KameraPromenader; I’m sure that those keep her feet warm. Those snow crystals are magical!
- Woolly shares the spirit of the season in Woolly Muses, as he captured a great tree and some cool decorations (it was cool enough to think about wearing more than shorts).
- Tatiana captures some rather hot looking fountains in her post in Vegas Great Attractions; although I’m not sure that it’s ever cold there…
- Penny’s poem in Penny Wilson Writes really exemplifies both the hot and cold; it’s a great read!
- In Junk Boat Travels, we get the ultimate in cold, as there’s more than a little ice…
- In this week’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Ann-Christine went for an early morning walk when it was really cold, and captured some great sunrise shots!
- This week’s entry from theonlyD800inthehameau has plenty of humor in the shot that shows how to stay cool on a hot day!
- Deb’s photo in Twenty Four is a wonderful example of how the warmth can be seen to escape in an image!
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah features a photo that is just gorgeous and makes me feel both warm and cold!
- Another fantastic photo in Land of Images: great use of the bright Sun’s heat against the ice crystals in the clouds!
- This week’s entry from sgeoil is absolutely gorgeous, as the warm tones stand out!
- Sandy’s capture and poem inspired by the image in Out of my Write Mind are simply phenomenal; they make me feel like I’m in a snow globe!
- In a lovely post in Take a Walk and Discover, we take a look at the view from the bridge.
- In another great post in WhippetWisdom, Xenia reflects on 2018 which makes for lots of great photography and stories!
- In a great year-ending post in ForgivingConnects, Debbie expresses her gratitude for all that is wonderful and what forgiveness brings to her life.
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 talks about one of my favorite items: snow! And how to stay warm!
- Debbie’s photos in Travel with Intent truly capture the warmth of the golden hour!
- Alice’s post in the 59 Club is simply fantastic, as she captures a great way to get warm during the Winter cold!
- Olga’s post in her awesome blog Stuff and What If… describes the story of her daughter building a quinzee in their backyard. I great cold place to keep warm!
- In Touring with Kids, we find out more about a great place to keep warm in the cold of Iceland: the Blue Lagoon!
- The bird sitting on the edge of Brian’s birdbath in Bushboy’s World looks to be filled with anticipation!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival focuses on something that we may not anticipate during the holiday season: Christmas shopping bills.
- Charles definitely captured the anticipation for that next meal in his photo in charlesewaugh, as the chick looks eagerly for some regurgitated food!
- In a wonderful post in Don’t Forget the Half, we enjoy the anticipation of that moment when the house keys are given to you and you are a home owner!
- Another great post in SyncWithDeep takes in some key aspects of anticipation in a great poem!
- In this week’s post from MyTravelCSP, we are on the way to Amarnath Cave along a path that is filled with anticipation.
- Nicole’s photo in Une Photo, Un Poéme is magnificent and makes me wonder what this horse might be anticipating…
- Anita’s post in for the Love of details the final moments of anticipation, as she gets to drive again after surgeries. A great post!
- In Heart to Heart‘s post, the big question of the season is featured, which dictates our anticipation: Naughty or nice?
- In another great post in the Blog of Hammad Rais, Hammad captures anticipation in a lovely poem.
- In Nut House Central, Kammie has a nice set of anticipatory moments, of which I particularly like the last one! Good night!
- Susan has something that she is looking forward to in Musin’ with Susan: the New Year and all that it will bring!
- The poem in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post gives us a rather interesting vantage point: what does this house think?
- In another magnificent post in her blog, This is Another Story, Yinglan takes us from one anticipatory location to another; they are all wonderful!
- Ilka’s lovely post in A Thousand Miles looks forward to a season of renewal, as she has us focused on Spring.
- In a lovely post in Help from Heaven, we enjoy the children climbing in the pirate ship and the anticipation of more children the next day.
- In a truly wonderful post in Fleeting Muse, we see the anticipation of a meal in the near future in the birds.
- Miriam’s fantastic post in her blog, Out an’ About, gives us a glimpse of some of the things that she anticipates, such as the joys of travel and exploration and the Tao of Pooh!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
2 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 140”
Cute photo.
Lovely! Great compiling…