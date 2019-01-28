Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 144

Welcome to the 144th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You certainly made Bank this week, despite the confusion that I started by not catching that the post title update didn’t take… My apologies for that! As a result of this theme, your entries ranged from memory banks to savings banks and plenty of river banks! Your creativity was phenomenal, both in your photography and your writings.

Thank you very much for providing me with another week of wonderful reading, which I enjoy immensely!

It’s often worth the risk to get to the other bank….

Caution: bridge may wobble!

This shot is from 2013, when my wife and I visited Scotland. This is in the lovely city of Inverness, as I just had to capture the church’s reflection in the water. We visited the other bank, so I can attest that this bridge has significant wobble, particularly as you get close to the center!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

