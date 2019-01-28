Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 144

Welcome to the 144th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
You certainly made Bank this week, despite the confusion that I started by not catching that the post title update didn’t take… My apologies for that! As a result of this theme, your entries ranged from memory banks to savings banks and plenty of river banks! Your creativity was phenomenal, both in your photography and your writings.
Thank you very much for providing me with another week of wonderful reading, which I enjoy immensely!
It’s often worth the risk to get to the other bank….
This shot is from 2013, when my wife and I visited Scotland. This is in the lovely city of Inverness, as I just had to capture the church’s reflection in the water. We visited the other bank, so I can attest that this bridge has significant wobble, particularly as you get close to the center!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Starting this week’s entries with a gorgeous photo in Une Photo, un Poéme, Nicole goes with the flow!
- Charles covered his bases in charlesewaugh, as his excellent photo contains both flow and bank!
- This week, pensivity101‘s post has a great variety of photos from the days on the water with that magnificent boat!
- Ladyleemanila always brings some wonderful images in her posts, as we get coverage from snow banks to the banks of the Danube!
- A fantastic photo in the post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, as the ice flow creeps forward slowly…
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie shares some great banking memories and photos!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are treated to another amazing trip through Shanghai that gives me the feeling of being there!
- Na’ama’s poem in Na’ama Yehuda brings us to something that we all want to be able to bank on: Peace!
- With another wonderful photo in Chateaux des Fleurs, we are on the bank of an exotic location; I wonder where it is!
- Sandy brings us a truly lovely photo in her post in Out of my Write Mind, and her poem tops even that!
- Xenia takes us along for a walk with Eivor and Pearl in her blog WhippetWisdom, and the trail is amazing! In her second post in Tranature, we spend some quiet time with the seagulls by the bank of the river.
- Robert shares some amazing photos in Photo Roberts Blog, expertly capturing life among the banks!
- In a great post in Another LQQK, we can put our money in the bank, protected by a bear!
- Ann-Christine takes us along the banks through the snow in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand; lovely photos!
- Maria captures a winter wren in her photo in KameraPromenader; the bird looks to be doing very well in the cold!
- In A Day in the Life, we are treated to great photos of a rare treat: a juvenile bald eagle!
- Irene’s photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine captures the shadows along the bank; are they filled with mystery?
- In another lovely post in Fleeting Muse, we encounter some great banks, which include a country that is on my list to visit!
- In a poignant post in Travel with Jack and Tech, we visit a memorial in Budapest along the bank of the Danube that cannot help but pull at our heartstrings.
- Jase’s post in Proscenium goes to the memory banks, and even brings us to a classic bank!
- In another awesome post in Heart2Heart, we go to an investment bank for some: the Trevi fountain in Rome!
- Debbie’s travels have allowed her to encounter a different banking strategy that she shares in Travel with Intent; it will flip your lid!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival puts a deposit in our health bank through her home brewing experiment… will you try it?
- In Pictures without Film, we are treated to two interpretations that have us both ‘by’ and ‘at’ the bank!
- Kammie shares a trio of her favorite banks to roam in Nut House Central; she also tells of a bank explosion that destroyed an old building that was part of history.
- Penny gives her imagination free rein in her post in Penny Wilson Writes, which makes for a wonderful read!
- Yinglan shares some great photos of banks that she has visited in her post in This is Another Story.
- Cee’s brings us to a great set of banks in her post in Cee’s Photography which are truly inviting!
- Carol brings a wonderful post to us this week in her blog Light Words; this mermaid might be a little chilly after coming up on the bank!
- Debbie has started a new series in her blog Forgiving Connects, which is called Money Mondays; this week takes us to the bank!
- In a cool post in Life Amazing, we cash in on this week’s theme with hopes that all that money ends up safely in the bank!
- Sarah’s shares a gorgeous photo in her post in By Sarah with both flow and banks; where might this be?
- Ulli’s contribution in their blog Banactee gives us a magnificent insight into the value of the bank; just ask Cezanne!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 brings us a bank that we can do without: snow banks! And a great set of photos!
- Liz’s contributes three posts this week; the first one in One Million Photographs gives us a gentle river bank! The second in One Million Photographs finds us otter-ly absorbed in Oregon. The third entry in One Million Photographs finds us in Aguas Calientes in Peru, which is gorgeous!
- Susan goes with the flow down the Rhine in her Musin’ with Susan post, which gives us a lovely view of the bank!
- This week’s entry in Willowsoul saves the bank by not buying the books on display; Mark Manson’s book was a worthwhile read from my experience 🙂
- In Land of Images‘ post, we observe the gentle flow from a wonderful bank, which looks to be in Lancashire…
- Another great entry from sgeoil not only shares a great activity to do from a bank, but also the wisdom of the bank of life!
- Khürt produced yet another stunning post in his blog, Island in the Net, which has us on the banks of the Raritan river; a great post to read and enjoy the photography!
- Amy contributed a beautiful photo and interesting post in Photography Journal Blog, featuring Richard the Lionhearted’s Chateau Gaillard on the banks of the Seine.
I hope that you enjoy these posts
