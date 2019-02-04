Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 145

Welcome to the 145th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Why am I not surprised that the theme of Rose caused the cream of your creativity to rise to the top? This was a big week of contributions with tons of roses and some things that rose to the occasion! The rose sky is alos tryly amazing! Thank you very much for providing me with another week of wonderful reading, which I enjoyed immensely!

I hope that you enjoy all these great posts!

Here’s the view of the Bay of Fundy, before the water rose….

Bay of Fundy

This shot goes way back and is one of my favorite locations in the world: Nova Scotia! Together with its Old World namesake, it makes for great photography.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

