Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 145

Welcome to the 145th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Why am I not surprised that the theme of Rose caused the cream of your creativity to rise to the top? This was a big week of contributions with tons of roses and some things that rose to the occasion! The rose sky is alos tryly amazing! Thank you very much for providing me with another week of wonderful reading, which I enjoyed immensely!
I hope that you enjoy all these great posts!
Here’s the view of the Bay of Fundy, before the water rose….
This shot goes way back and is one of my favorite locations in the world: Nova Scotia! Together with its Old World namesake, it makes for great photography.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- In A Day in the Life, we learn about the rose cultivation by her grandfather with wonderful photography!
- With another amazing post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, we find out that a rose is a rose…or is it?
- Kammie shares a a variety of roses in her post in Nut House Central; which one of is your favorite?
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival shows how she rose above her loss of faith in tenants; it’s a post well worth reading!
- This week, pensivity101 shares her love of roses and their meaning in her life.
- With some stunning photos in Chateaux des Fleurs, we get treated to beautiful roses!
- Nicole has another stunning photograph in Une Photo, un Poéme; that white rose is amazing!
- With a great photo, as always, we get to see roses, as they age in theonlyD800inthehameau!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we learn how the Umiam lake rose into being during the past century.
- Xenia takes us along for a walk with Eivor and Pearl in her blog WhippetWisdom, and the trail is wonderful, even after the storm!
- Na’ama’s poem in Na’ama Yehuda gives us the sense of what a rose might go through during aging…
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie provides an interesting collection of roses…had you thought of any of these?
- Cee’s photos of roses in her post in Cee’s Photography are absolutely stunning!
- Sarah’s photo in her post in By Sarah is another amazing one! That is a gorgeous rose!
- Mike truly created a gorgeous capture of a rose in his post in PhotographyOCD! A rose is a rose!
- In Bushboys World, Brian shares some amazing roses with us! They are beautiful!
- Jase’s post in Proscenium shows us the beautiful rose color of the sky, which is gorgeous!
- Irene’s photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine has an amazing rose, that looks like butter and is just as silky…
- In a wonderful post in La Vie en Rose, we get to enjoy the banks of the Seine with a stunning photo!
- Tracy’s blog may be called Reflections of an Untidy Mind, but her photos are very tidy and fantastic!!
- In Pictures without Film, Ken takes several approaches to the theme and they are a true joy!
- In another inspiring post in Heart to Heart, get to see a stunning rose!
- Debbie’s catches the wave in her post in Travel with Intent; that wave rose high and looks like a true work of art!
- Penny’s post in Penny Wilson Writes is a double winner with a gorgeous rose and a poem that goes deep!
- Yinglan captured something rather special in her post in This is Another Story; beautifully done!
- Woolly’s post in Woolly Muses reminds us not just of the beauty of the rose, but also of the importance of certain locations…
- Sandy lets us know that everything is rosy in her post in Out of my Write Mind, which applies for everything in her post!
- Liz’s contributes four posts this week; the first one in One Million Photographs has plenty of roses! The second in One Million Photographs finds more roses. The third entry in One Million Photographs has even more roses! The fourth entry in One Million Photographs has still more roses at the LA Flower Market!
- Maria captures a beautiful set of roses in her post in her blog KameraPromenader; those are gorgeous!
- Robert’s photography skill is on display again in his post in Photo Roberts Blog; these roses are amazing!
- In a great post in Another LQQK, we are treated to some amazing captures of roses!
- The rose in Jordy’s Streamings is an amazing example of photographic skill! The poem is awesome too!
- Hadd Hai Yaar brings us a gorgeous pink rose! Very well captured!
- Carol’s post in her blog Light Words takes the theme in two directions with a rose in her garden and a Rose who had a birthday!
- Another amazing photo is contributed in firehorseworld, with a stunning example of the flower!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 not only has great roses, but also a wonderful memory!
- This week’s contribution in A Pause for Nature not only has gorgeous roses, but also tells a heart-touching story!
- Another enjoyable post from sgeoil brings us a rose which has a visitor!
- Olga plays with imperfection in her post in Stuff, and what if… to great effect!
- Ramya’s rose photos in her blog And miles to go before I sleep… are stunning!
- Amy shares her joy for the new photography toy that she is playing with in Photography Journal Blog; hipstamatic is fun!
- Susan goes with the theme in her Musin’ with Susan post with a rose that has a stunning color palette!
- Laura’s post in Finding My Own Way asks the question, if beauty ever dies…I agree with her answer!
- Ron’s photo in Progressing into Solitude is a stunner! That frosty rose is just special!!
- Khürt went outside to generate another amazing post in his blog Island in the Net; he also shares his best photo of the week in Island in the Net.
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
11 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 145”
Love the rosy round up!
Thank you!
I also have fabulous memories of the Bay of Fundy and Nova Scotia.
It’s a wonderful place to be!
Wow beautiful line up. Thanks.
Thank you!
Your challenges get more and more popular!
It’s because of all these great responses!
Not to speak of the thoughtful challenges.
I like how those clouds suggest something ominous is about to happen. And the boats add a bit of colour to the story.
Thank you! That’s the Dutch in me leaking through 🙂 I grew up on seascapes by the 17th century’s masters.