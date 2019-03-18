Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 151

Welcome to the 151st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Thank you for a truly amazing set of Sunrise posts this week! With each new dawn, there were more gorgeous photos and great posts to enjoy. The variety of approaches showed off your creative touch, and I really enjoyed reading each and every one of them!
A big thanks for your effort and I hope you enjoy each other’s posts!
Here’s a sunrise from a number of years ago…
As my wife and I were in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, I decided to take the opportunity to get some early morning photography of the battlefields, before tourists would descend upon the locale. The power of these locations around dawn is palpable and left a deep impression on me.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- We start with another wonderul contribution in pensivity101, where she shares great sunrises, some of which are from special days!
- Brian shares some amazing sunrises in his post in Bushboy’s World; plus there’s some rather fitting music for this week: great choice!
- Kammie has some great sunrises in her post in Nut House Central; love of camping helps experience them!
- We’re shown the benefit of getting up early in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery; that is a stunning series of images of the sunrise!
- In ladyleemanila‘s post, we are treated to a beautiful series of images silhouetting the city at sunrise.
- Yinglan shares a stunning sunrise photo this week in This is Another Story; Capitol Reef National Park looks amazing!
- Na’ama’s post in Na’ama Yehuda brings us both an amazing image and thoughtful prose to ponder the new dawn…
- A truly stunning sunrise is featured in Land of Images, as the Sun comes up over the Ribble.
- Mariola’s post in Little White Pearls brings us a couple of gorgeous sunrise shots from different seasons!
- Maria has another stunning photo in her blog KameraPromenader, where she captures the Sun’s first rays in frozen waterdrops…
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah features a stunning sunrise over the sea! Truly magical!
- Ann-Christine’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand shares some amazing sunrises, one of which must have been pretty noisy!
- In a lovely post in Willowsoul, we get several perspectives on sunrise; the dog maybe the smart one 🙂
- This week’s entry in Chateaux des Fleurs captures several stunning sunrises from altitude.
- In a great post in Travel with Tech, we are treated to a gorgeous series of sunrise images.
- In a stunning post in Don’t Forget the Half, we get to see a great view of a stunning sunrise from an airplane.
- Jase definitely knows how to start us up in great photo in Proscenium; that is a wonderful sunrise!
- In a beautiful photo in Fleeting Muse, we get to see the Sun rise over the river Ganga in Varanasi, India.
- Penny’s poem in Penny Wilson Writes brings us to yearnings, unquenched, with tension that is palpable!
- Ken shares some amazing sunrise photos in his post in Pictures without Film; those look like great places to visit!
- Woolly found a trully glorious sunrise to photograph in Woolly Muses; the color and the water are amazing!
- More amazing sunrises show up in a lovely post in A Day in the Life; the light on the beach is stunning!
- With another great photo in their blog sgeoil, we are treated to a stunning sunrise!
- In a great post in Touring with Kids, we get to see sunrise from the point in the continental United States that sees it first: Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park!
- In iball round the world‘s post, we get to see the Sun rise at a truly exotic location: the Nile river!
- With a stunning photo in David Meredith’s Photoblog, we are treated to a fantastic set of cloud layers!
- Susan’s sunrise photo in Musin’ with Susan is truly gorgeous and has great color!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath‘s post, we get to see a sunrise of the salt mines!
- Olga brings us some gorgeous sunrise photos in Stuff and what if…, which bookend a wonderful poem!
- Debbie has an amazing sunrise photo in her post in Twenty Four; the purples are stunning!
- Hammad’s post in the Blog of Hammad Rais reminds us the purpose of sunrise…rise and shine!!
- In another fabulous post in Another LQQK, Teressa gets us some great sunrises, regardless of the weather!
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie takes us to Bangkok, Thailand, where the sun is waiting…
- Ulli brings us an amazing photo in Banactee, and the temperature was definitely a bit cold!
- Irene’s photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine takes us to a sunrise over Mt. Baldy; it’s gorgeous!
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent is fabulous! The melodic sunrise in Venice is an experience of a lifetime!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 brings us two stunning sunrise images; which one is your favorite?
- In a wonderful post in Thief Images Photography Blog, we learn the value of long walks along the beach, with your camera!
- Khürt produced yet another stunning photo in Island in the Net; Sunrise over Carnegie Lake is simply amazing!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
