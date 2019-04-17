Diversity of the Earth – pt. 1

As we’re closing in on Earth Day, I thought that I’d share some previous posts on the theme of our mother planet.
This weeks WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has the theme of Earth, which is appropriate, given that Saturday is Earth Day. So I figured that I would do a weeklong series of different views of the Earth that I have experienced. Feel free to join in with the fun!
The first one, highlights some of the interesting aspects of our planet, such as water, a biosphere, temperature variations and the colors green and blue…
Frozen Tree in Wachusett Reservoir
This image dates back just over 11 years on a chilly March day in 2006. Due to wind and water movement, the ice tends to creep up on the shores of Wachusett Reservoir, which caused this lone tree on an outcropping to become entangled.
Technical Details
This image was captured with Canon EOS 1D MkII using an EF 70-200mm f/2.8L lens. Exposure settings were at 1/400 second and f/11 with 200…
