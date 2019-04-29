Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 157

Welcome to the 157th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
It’s great to start the 4th year of this weekly challenge with such a tremendous response to this week’s theme . The connection in the blogosphere is strong! Your posts were filled with magnificent interpretations and were a true joy to read. Thank you for all the bridges that we’ve built, human connections that we’ve made and whether wireless or wired, the internet connects us all!
Please enjoy reading the amazing posts that are linked in this round up, and let the authors know what you think!
Here’s another connection that we make…
This lock is high atop the St. Stephan’s Cathedral in Vienna. I captured this during a visit to the top of the North tower, which is the shorter of the two towers. The view is magnificent!
- Sarah shares a wonderful photo in her post in By Sarah; the connections made here are on a number of different levels!
- In another awesome post in Nut House Central, Kammie shares some of her connections to Nature!
- Jackie’s post in Junk Boat Travels features a connection that is truly useful in our lives!
- A lovely post in A Pause for Nature brings us to some of the amazing connections that are part of Nature.
- Danny’s post in Danny James Photography makes a strong connection to some stunning doors in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
- Shelley takes us time traveling in her post in A Quaint Revival, as she rekindles connections to the past and her children.
- In a stunning post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we learn about wonderful owls who are tying to make a connection…
- In a very educational post in For the Love of…, we focus on the connections that exist in many places!
- Xenia has wonderful connections in two posts; first, starting in WhippetWisdom, we enjoy connection with Nature. In her post in Tranature, we enjoy the connection that are made between geese.
- In another lovely post in pensivity101 we enjoy the connections between the ducklings!
- Gwen shares another great post in Field Notes from Over the Hill, as we focus on a very special connection!
- A wonderful post in Ostendnomadography brings us the connection back to Spring!
- In a great post by Heart 2 Heart, we learn about making the ultimate connection!
- Irene’s post in Heaven’s Sunshine brings us in touch with wonderful connections in Nature!
- Jase might have received some rain on their parade in Proscenium, but it was worth the great photo!
- Ken’s post in Pictures without Film makes a fantastic connection of with cables!
- In a cool post in Light Words, Carol brings forth the connections with higher entities!
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent is a stunning comparison with the past of some great town location!
- This week Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery takes this week’s theme literally with the connection to the land…
- Brian shows us a number of fantastic connections in his post in Bushboy’s World; which one is your favorite?
- Sandy connects us back to those who fought in war in her post in Out of My Write Mind, with an amazing poem!
- Woolly brings us back to a connection that was made in 1914 in his post in Woolly Muses; wonderful moment!
- Ann-Christine shares the story of re-establishing a connection in a great post in To See the World in a Grain of Sand…; wonderful post!
- David’s post in David Meredith’s Photoblog brings us a beautiful photo that shows the connections in Nature.
- This week in sgeoil we get a great view of Victoria from the air, where a connection exists.
- Sonya’s post in Middleton Road shows of a strong connection to the land.
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 has a wonderful connection to the lovely cauliflower!
- Donna makes an inspiring connection between water and wine in her post in Wind Kisses.
- In a wonderful post in Suburban Tracks, we get to visit Unteruhldingen on Lake Constance, where the connection between land and water is strong and ancient.
- Khürt’s post in Island in the Net brings us some of the most important connections that we can make… You should also check out his post in Island in the Net on Philadelphia Sightseeing Tours.
- In this week’s post in Land of Images we get a connection between people, power and Nature in one single shot!
- Len’s post in Len Journeys brings us a wonderful set of bridges with a strong quote!
- With another great post in Cee’s Photography, Cee captured a lot of connections, some of which quite messy!
- In another amazing post in Photography Journal Blog, we get to see a great connection! And an interesting edit!
- In a great post in Another LQQK, Teressa shares the connections among people during a hunger walk.
- Na’ama highlights the courage needed to cross the tenuous connection of a make-shift bridge in Na’ama Yehuda.
- Olga’s post in Stuff and What If… shares the memories of a connection that is made through photography…
- In another wonderful post in iBall Round the World, we see an interesting work of art: Die Mimik Der Tethys, a buoy which is connected to its replacement at sea…
- Another cool post in Thief Images Photography Blog makes the connection between people through the camera.
- A mesmerizing post in A Day in the Life goes down memory lane to look at all those precious connections!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!