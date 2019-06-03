Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 162

Welcome to the 162nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You Towered to new heights!! Your posts provided a wide array of towers and towering structures and objects! You certainly expressed your creativity through the photography and words that you brought into your entries. There were some stunning images and some that made me smile, which made it a joy to read each of your blog posts. I hope you enjoy reading each others’ posts as well!

Thank you for another great week of challenge responses!

Here’s an old-style approach to conquering a tower…

Going up the Tower…

This image comes from our vacation to Italy in 2017; in the lovely town of Ostia Antica, we found the papal castle of Julius II, which made for an interesting visit. As there was a slight communication problem, we didn’t get the idea of having to stay outside the castle until our guide was ready. As we got to the top of the castle, a local worker yelled at us in very animated Italian, as we were lacking a ‘casco‘… It took me a while to figure out that we needed hard hats 🙂

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

