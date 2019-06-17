Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 164

Welcome to the 164th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

All of you hit the Road with a passion!! Your posts were delightful and filled with both creative approaches and wonderful photography and poetry and prose. It definitely was a lot of fun to read all of your posts and see some of the wonderful places around the world, where some of you live and others have visited during their travels; your posts underscored how amazing our planet is and all that it has to offer. Thank you for making this a ton of fun!

I hope that you enjoy all these posts just as much as I did!

Here’s a road that I traveled a couple of weeks ago…

Head of the Gap of Dunloe

The view here is from the very top of the road through the Gap of Dunloe. As you can tell from this view, the road winds quite a bit and it is a rather narrow, single-track adventure. Both true, except that you’re seeing the easy part of the road. Most of the road winds between rocks on either side of the road, is slightly narrower and also has horse-drawn carriages that you get to meet at the most inconvenient moments. Traversing this challenge scared my wife more than a bit (she made me promise to go back via a different route) and there were various interesting moments, such as trying back into a small spot to let a carriage through and having about an inch of clearance…

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

