Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 164

All of you hit the Road with a passion!! Your posts were delightful and filled with both creative approaches and wonderful photography and poetry and prose. It definitely was a lot of fun to read all of your posts and see some of the wonderful places around the world, where some of you live and others have visited during their travels; your posts underscored how amazing our planet is and all that it has to offer. Thank you for making this a ton of fun!
Here’s a road that I traveled a couple of weeks ago…
The view here is from the very top of the road through the Gap of Dunloe. As you can tell from this view, the road winds quite a bit and it is a rather narrow, single-track adventure. Both true, except that you’re seeing the easy part of the road. Most of the road winds between rocks on either side of the road, is slightly narrower and also has horse-drawn carriages that you get to meet at the most inconvenient moments. Traversing this challenge scared my wife more than a bit (she made me promise to go back via a different route) and there were various interesting moments, such as trying back into a small spot to let a carriage through and having about an inch of clearance…
- Sarah starts things this week in her post in By Sarah with a great set of roads on the South Island in New Zealand; great shots!
- With another great photo in her blog Une Photo, Un Poéme, Nicole takes us on the road to the countryside in Normandy.
- Kammie finds us some interesting roads in Nut House Central, including one that is being traveled on four wheels…
- A truly unusual feature lies at the end of the road featured in the blog MVobsession: a gingerbread house…
- With another really interesting post in Quaint Revival, Shelley takes us down a road of organization, self-improvement and generally interesting reads that make up part of her library.
- Jackie takes us on a rather fanciful trip across the road in her post in Junk Boat Travels: those are some nice steps being executed!
- The road that is featured in this week’s entry in Chateaux des Fleurs makes me want to follow it into the far distance!
- This week’s post on the theme in the Liggett Adventures takes us to Cornwall on the way to St. Michael’s Castle; fantastic location!
- In another interesting entry in pensivity101, we’re not on the usual water road, although the road is more than a bit wet!
- Ann-Christine presents us with a beautiful landscape in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… and a road that leads to orchid marshes… Those would be great to see!
- As always the photo in the post from theonlyD800inthehameau is stunning! That road does invite exploration to see where it might lead…
- Ken always provides us with interesting scenes in his posts in Pictures without Film; the night in Amiens provides us with a real sense of ambience!
- In her post in Take a Walk and Discover, Michelle is getting ready to hit the road for a wonderful trip!
- Na’ama takes us on a whimsical wagon trail in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; the trail is amusing and her poem is great!
- Benn’s contribution in the blog Ghost Dog is literally in the middle of the road in Cumberland!
- Klara has a great post in her blog Sliku soju ljubim II, where she features the wide open street in Escalante, Utah; it’s a bit wider than the narrow streets in Brussels, Belgium.
- In her post in Field Notes from over the Hill, Gwen takes us on the road to Taos, NM; those mountains look amazing!
- In this week’s post in Don’t Hold Your Breath we go down an ancient street of the Curetes in Ephesus. The post is filled with great photos and a great description of their visit!
- Maria’s post on this week’s theme in Kamerapromenader gives us an amazing view of the road up the Pico de Arieiro on Madeira. To be above the clouds with this view has to feel special!
- Brian’s post in Bushboy’s World makes me wonder how often he might get lost; the road is more interesting when that happens!
- Jase’s road is very well guarded, as we can see in Proscenium; it’s good of the blues to be hidden…
- A fun and enjoyable post in My Camera and I… takes us on a number of great roads, which are made even better with friends!
- Eliza has some fantastic roads in her post in Albatz Travel Adventures, some of which need a bit of work 🙂
- We get to experience a different set of pedestrians in Heart to Heart, as our feathered friends are crossing!
- In Land of Images the road seems to be disappearing… I can only imagine what the other side of the hill is like with the indicated grade…
- With another great photo in MyTravelCSP, we get to appreciate the mountains and the way to Valparai!
- Debbie has traveled to some truly interesting locales and her post in Travel with Intent for this week’s theme is no exception. The sense of the scenery in Oman is just stunning!
- Xenia’s post for this week in Tranature is just wonderful! The feel of the Highlands and the gorse that is everywhere and armed with vicious thorns! It just makes me want to visit Scotland once again!
- Sandy takes us on the high road into the mountains in her post in Out of My Write Mind; the view is just stunning!
- Cee brings us some spectacular roads in her post in Cee’s Photography; as ever, her photography is amazing!
- In another great post in A Day In The Life, we go across some magnificent bridges and follow a very dark road…
- In a great post in IdahoBluebird50, we get a great view of Boise during different times; awesome post!
- The photo in this week’s post in PhotographyOCD is stunning! We really get to experience the middle of the road!
- Woolly has traveled some interesting roads, as we can see in his post in WoollyMuses; some of these roads are very dry, others rather wet and other ones very rigid!
- David takes us to some wonderful roads in different seasons in his post in David M’s Photoblog; Winter can be pretty challenging!
- A delightful post in HorseAddict takes us on the Royal Road, as we travel in a style that is fit for Kings and Queens!
- Hammad gives us an interesting choice in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais. Which one would you take?
- Anita brings us some rather challenging roads in her post in Anita’s Images; those are surely Malta’s most adventurous roads!
- In a fantastic post in her blog Stuff and Whahttps://odaciuk.wordpress.com/2019/06/13/detour-to-happiness/t If…, Olga reminds us that the road ahead is not always what it seems and that a detour may just lead to happiness!
- In photo #6914 in OneMillionPhotographs, we follow the mountain road that might just take us home!
- With a lovely post in Sharing Thoughts, Indira takes us on some very cool roads in India!
- Anjum’s post in the blog The Unsaid Words of Untold Stories takes a great approach to this week’s theme and provides interesting views of roads and their utilization in Pakistan.
- Deb has a photo of a road in her post in Twenty-Four that just makes me want to go out there and drive with the top down!
- In a great post in iball round the world, we get to see a city that I will visit next month: Prague and the very famous Charles Bridge! It was the road between Eastern and Western Europe for centuries.
- A great view of a road in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0 is the road that leads us to the Capital Building…
- Ramya brings us a gorgeous photo in her blog And Miles to Go Before I Sleep…, which definitely presents the road less traveled!
- Teressa does a wonderful examination of the different possibilities with the theme of Road in Another LQQK; this is one post that really covers all angles and filled with fun!
- Khürt put together another amazing set of photos in his blog Island in the Net! It was not his original plan, which I look forward seeing at some point, but it was nevertheless stunning!!
- In a cool post in sgeoil we’re looking down the road and get to see nature crossing the road!
- Donna brings us into a wonderful place in her post in Wind Kisses, as we take the roads of Yellowstone National Park; awesome post!
Admire your patience n passion in compiling the whole thing!Thank you…
It’s a lot of fun to read all the posts. Thank you for participating!
I HAVE OFTEN WONDERED WHY THE ENGINEER PLANNED THIS ROAD THIS WAY AND WAS TOLD BY A LOCAL THAT THERE IS A FIELD OF MAGIC MUSHROOMS JUST OUT OF SHOT, CHINA
china.alexandria@livingthedream.blog
Reblogged this on LIVING THE DREAM.
Your road is a challenging one! But interesting to drive I think!