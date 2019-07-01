Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 166

Welcome to the 166th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Okay, so I got blown away by the volume of your responses to this week’s theme of Radiant! Your posts were stunning in their creative approaches to the theme and the directions, in which you went to find radiance. All of you did a fantastic job, and it’s clear what level of effort you put into each and every post!! Thank you for a great series of posts that were a pleasure to read.
Here is a rather radiant image…
This image was an early part of my exploration of abstract techniques, which was started sitting around a campfire with a camera nearby. Using a bit of zoom blur, the intensity of the fire became more primordial in nature.
- Sarah starts things this week in her post in By Sarah with an incredible radiance that glows in the morning frost; wonderful photo!
- Maria brings us two kinds of radiance in another awesome post in Kamerapromenader; both are stunning!
- In a very cool post in Syncwithdeep we get to experience the true sense of irony that can lie under a tree…
- Irene takes us to a wonderful beach her post in Heaven’s Sunshine, where the radiance shines upon us! Irene brings us a second entry in Heaven’s Sunshine, where the sunrise shines through! In her third entry in Heaven’s Sunshine, we find a radiant flower!
- This week’s entry in Une Photo, Un Poéme shows us what verdant radiance Nicole encountered during a Spring walk; it’s gorgeous!
- Kammie shows us some amazing radiance in her post in Nut House Central, with color and shine being featured brightly!
- Jackie brings us to radiant heights in her post in Junk Boat Travels, with a stunning view of the Sagrada Familia!
- In another great contribution in The Liggett Adventures, we go for a morning walk in Devon to see the sun light our way.
- An absolutely gorgeous shot features in theonlyD800inthehameau, as we go for a sunset cruise in Abu Dhabi!
- The amazing post in pensivity101 positively radiates, not only with the photo, but even more with the memory that is held for over 35 years!
- The radiance in the post in A Day In The Life shines through in each and every gorgeous image!
- Prasath shares an incredible amount of brilliance in MyTravelCSP, which radiates to light up the sky!
- Eliza features the radiance of poppies in her post in Albatz Adventures with stunning photography!
- In another great post in For the Love of …, the question of spiders’ flight is asked along with their radiant webs!
- Danny’s post in Danny James Photography features radiance, not only in the sunlight, but also the shining white of the church!
- Xenia’s amazing post in WhippetWisdom brings us the galloping of whippets through the radiant landscape!
- Na’ama provides us with true radiance in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; the words shine through the page!
- With another wonderful post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get filled with the radiance of Turkish coffee!
- In a brilliant post in Chateaux des Fleurs, we get to experience the radiance of the sky in a truly beautiful set of photos!
- Ken found some true radiance at the beach, as we can see in his post in Pictures without Film!
- Robert’s photos in Photo Robert Blog dazzles us with their radiance in both a simple and glorious manner!
- Ann-Christine shares the most amazing tree in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…; the Sun coming through the frozen branches creates a stunning effect!
- In a lovely post in the59club, we find that radiance can be just off the path that we follow!
- Jase may be onto something truly brilliant in Proscenium: with enough red, red wine, the entire world radiates!
- In a great entry in Willowsoul, we get to see that radiance can be found on land, in the sea and in the air!
- With a wonderful contribution in nowathome, we get to experience radiance both in flowers and the wonderful light!
- Marie capture a truly radiant image in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; that’s a stunning photo!
- Hammad takes us to the clouds in his contribution in the Blog of Hammad Rais, where there’s some true radiance!
- Sandy shares a photo that positively radiates in her post in Out of My Write Mind; it’s royalty in black and white!
- Teressa has some amazing photos in her post in Another LQQK; those windows are simply gorgeous!
- Anjum scores another great post in the blog The Unsaid Words of Untold Stories, where radiance is found with gorgeous photos!
- In a wonderful entry in Still Thinking…, Eric brings us a sunset that does make you feel like going out there for a run!
- Susan makes me want to get a lens ball, which she used to create the photo in her post in Musin’ with Susan; it’s a beautiful vista!
- In a stunning post in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery, we get a gorgeous treatment of the radiance of a lighthouse!
- Brian brings a great variety of radiance in another great post in Bushboy’s World; that bit of lens flare adds to the brilliance!
- In another awesome post in sgeoil, the radiance shines through and is paired well with the quote!
- Woolly finds radiance in great places in his post in WoollyMuses, of which I find the fog image incredibly compelling!
- Sometimes radiance comes right off the stage at you, as we see in a great post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0, where a star shines brightly!
- Deb shares a truly stunning image of a gorgeous flower in her post in Twenty-Four; no doubt that it radiates!
- David brings us a gorgeous series of images in his post in David M’s Photoblog, where radiance comes across in every shot!
- One of the advantages of running a challenge, such as this, is that I get to travel through these contributions. Donna’s post in Wind Kisses takes us to Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone, which is now on my bucket list!
- Amy proves that three cameras are better than one in her post in Photography Journal Blog; each bring their own unique capabilities!
- A stunning photo in the post in Land of Images features an absolutely gorgeous flower, which radiates with color!
- Olga captured some fantastic brilliance in her images in Stuff and What If…; looking through those leaves is intriguing!
- The image in Thief Images Photography Blog just draws the viewer into the brilliant landscape!
- Miriam put together another stunning post in Out an’ About! This blog is an amazing read and view, and the message in this post is also uplifting!
- Debbie shares a stunning post in Travel with Intent, where we get a gorgeous inside view in the Sagrada Familia!
20 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 166”
So many amazing posts in this challenge Frank and I absolutely love that image you’ve shared. Truly radiant. Have a beautiful week ahead.
Thank you, Miriam! Have a wonderful week!
Wonderfully bright image. Glass? Amazing submissions this week.
Thank you! Everyone’s posts were superb!
Now this is a creative approach towards playing with fire. Very nice snap 🙂
Thank you! Sometimes playing with fire is okay 🙂
Absolutely love this shot.
Thank you kindly!
Great shot Frank.
Thank you very much!
Beautiful!
Thank you!
Wonderful photo!
Thank you!
Your photo reminds me of what a close up of the sun would look like. Great gathering of photos, as always. Don’t thank you enough for the energy you put into your blog to inspire us. Have a nice week.
Thank you very kindly, Donna. Yes, it is the fire of creation!
Wonderful collection as usual. Thanks for allowing us all to play together.
Thank you for being part of the fun crowd!
That’s a beautiful radiant image Frank.
Thank you, Amy!