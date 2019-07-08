Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 167

Welcome to the 167th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Your entries on this week’s theme of Outdoors were fantastic! I was blown away by the amazing variety and creative approaches that all of you took to the theme; ranging from playgrounds to waterfalls and everything in between. Clearly, you have been to some fantastic locations and captured them with skill.
Thank you for all of your creative efforts in putting your posts together; I hope you enjoy them as much as I did!
Here we are outdoors…
From this weekend’s test drive of my new EOS R, the outdoors can feature a point, at which we might be out of doors, as this door fades into the past.
- Ladyleemanila kicks things off this week with a wonderful set of outdoor shots that really help us appreciate it!
- Nicole showcases a stunning field of flaxen her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; she really captured the glow and beauty of this field!
- In another amazing post in Travel with Tech, we get to experience some of the breathtaking scenery of Switzerland!
- Shelley saves us on a hot day of outdoors in her post in Quaint Revival, through the application of Bleu Cheese Burgers! Delicious!
- In a wonderful post in his blog, Ghost Dog, Benn takes us to some incredible outdoor spots.
- Brian probably has some of the best outdoors spots, where he lives, as is evident in Bushboy’s World; I could kick back and sit on that bench for a while!
- Na’ama reminds us of some essentials of the outdoors in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; those rocks are definitely key!
- In another wonderful post in Take a Walk and Discover…, Michelle reminds us that there is great outdoors in cityscapes!
- There’s yet another great post in pensivity101, which shares a lovely set of places that she has visited! Great travel times!
- Klara’s post in her blog Sliku svoju ljubim II brings us another great outdoor activity: concerts!!
- Irene brings us a wonderful sunrise in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine, as she awaits for the sun to rise in Haleakala National Park. In a second post, Irene takes us to Diamondhead with a great photo in Heaven’s Sunshine.
- Debbie brings us numbers in her post in Travel with Intent, which may have some historical significance…
- In an inspiring post in For the Love of …, we follow some parts of a big outdoors project: a bridge to cross the Mississippi!
- With another great photo in the post in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery, we go to the delta!
- Eliza takes us to the Cliffs of Moher in her post in Albatz Adventures which is a location that I enjoyed as well this year!
- Jackie has a rather unique vehicle in her post in Junk Boat Travels, which is Otterly funny!
- Sarah brings us an amazing view in her post in By Sarah as Sun and landscape are simply stunning!
- David brings us another set of amazing images in his post in David M’s Photoblog; which is the one that you enjoy most?
- In a lovely post in Life Amazing, we get to enjoy a great variety of outdoor locations!
- In a fantastic entry in Willowsoul, we not only get to see the wonders of the outdoors, but also something that is better to happen indoors…
- Xenia’s brings us both great images and poetry in her post in WhippetWisdom; that contrast is just amazing! In a second post, she shares more of the whippet fun in gorgeous landscape in Whippetwisdom!
- With another stunning post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get a stunning view of the widlife in Priene.
- Ken brings us a stunning view in his post in Pictures without Film, as he shares his Solway View!
- Another stunning image in this week’s contribution in the gorgeous blog, theonlyD800inthehameau; the moon over Sir Bani Yas island in Abu Dhabi is a winner!
- Sandy brings us perpetual motion in her post in Out of My Write Mind; it’s very apt for the Great Sand Dunes!
- There are a great number of outdoor moments in the post in A Day In The Life, each of which is special!
- With a great vista in UpNorth, Eric takes us for a peaceful afternoon on Grand Lake in Colorado for a bit of kayaking.
- Robert takes us outdoors in the city in his post in Photo Robert Blog, showing his great eye for capturing some amazing art.
- Cee brings us a wonderful array of the outdoors with the great shots that she shares with us in Cee’s Photography!
- Woolly takes us to Botswana in his post in WoollyMuses, where the outdoors is just simply stunning!
- Liz goes on a run in her post in OneMillionPhotographs, where she encounters some great decoration!
- Andrea combines two themes in one great post in ARHtistic License, as the burning palm tree speaks to her!
- The Lamb’s Ear is right there in the post in Land of Images, so there was no need for a long walk to capture this great image!
- In very cool post in sgeoil, we get to see the redwing blackbird find its way through the brush and a great quote by Jimmy Carter!
- Teressa takes a great approach in her post in Another LQQK, as it’s part of the outdoors that is so enjoyed by kids; in another post in Another LQQK, we get some amazing flowers!
- Deb finds a duck in her post in Twenty-Four; it’s a wonderful looking location!
- Khürt takes us along the Gorge Trail in Ithaca, NY, in his post in Island in the Net; his capture of the Upper Buttermilk Falls is stunning!
- In a wonderful post in Nowathome, Aletta takes us to Namibia for a gorgeous view!
- In a great post in Alive and Trekking, we learn about what might be missing in a Dutch upbringing, but the love for the outdoors can be acquired later in life!
- Indira brings us some amazing photos in her post in Sharing Thoughts; to me, there’s nothing more stunning than those birds!
- Donna’s post in Wind Kisses shares her appreciation for the outdoors both locally and when traveling.
- Debbie shares a wonderful post in her blog ForgivingConnects, in which she talks about the importance of pausing when practicing self-forgiveness, and how outdoor runs helped her practice.
- Miriam shares highlights of her article on Wandering through Wandi in her post in Out an’ About! The pub definitely looks cozy and the Wandiligong scenery looks stunning!
- Hammad shares a wonderful variety of outdoor spots in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais; which one do you prefer?
- There are some great traditions that bring families together, as we can see in another great post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0!
- This week’s entry in Thief Images Photography Blog is brilliant in capturing art appreciation in Sydney’s Hyde Park!
