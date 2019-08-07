Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 171

Welcome to the 171st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Thank you for your patience! As always, I really enjoyed reading your posts and I have to say that there were a couple of posts that really surprised me with the novel, creative way, in which you approached the theme of Rectangle. Well done!! Thank you also for the excellent effort that you put in these posts! It shows in the quality and level of photography and prose and poetry that you produce.

Please enjoy each other’s posts and give some props to your fellow blogosphere community members!

Here are some more rectangles…

Colorful, yet foggy!

This scene is at the Herring Era Museum in Siglufjörður, Iceland. The town os Siglufjörður is a great place to visit; when you visit, you may notice that the two served as a backdrop for a significant number of locations of the Icelandic mystery series titled Trapped in English.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

