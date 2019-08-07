Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 171

Welcome to the 171st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Thank you for your patience! As always, I really enjoyed reading your posts and I have to say that there were a couple of posts that really surprised me with the novel, creative way, in which you approached the theme of Rectangle. Well done!! Thank you also for the excellent effort that you put in these posts! It shows in the quality and level of photography and prose and poetry that you produce.
Please enjoy each other’s posts and give some props to your fellow blogosphere community members!
Here are some more rectangles…
This scene is at the Herring Era Museum in Siglufjörður, Iceland. The town os Siglufjörður is a great place to visit; when you visit, you may notice that the two served as a backdrop for a significant number of locations of the Icelandic mystery series titled Trapped in English.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Danny starts things this week with a large number of rectangles in his post in Danny James Photography; he’s cruising!
- Erika has her own collector of rectangles in Nora Vista, who also makes something rather nice out of those rectangles!
- Sarah probably has the most delicious rectangles in her post in By Sarah; which flavor speaks to you?
- Jez captures a great variety of rectangles in his post in Jez Braithwaite; the combination of curvature and rectangles really speaks to me!
- Modern architecture in Abu Dhabi looks amazing thanks to the great photo in theOnlyD800intheHameau! Wonderful curvature too!
- Plenty of rectangles to be found in pensivity101‘s post, as the boat was a great place to find them!
- Michelle brings us a lot of metal in her post in her blog Take a Walk and Discover...; neatly arranged in their rectangular cubby holes!
- Ann-Christine has another wonderful view of Iceland in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…; look closely and you will see a steeple in the pattern…
- Elizabatz has an exhibition opening up on August 7 that will be shown during the entire month of August. The poster is in Albatz Adventures; if you’re in Vancouver stop by the Brittania Art Gallery on Napier Street and enjoy!
- Ken features some amazing, ancient rectangles in his blog Pictures without Film; this abode in Melin Llynon, Anglesey, is truly interesting!
- Another great post in iBallrtw shows us tons of rectangles, as the containers are stacked in Lucayan Harbour!
- This week’s amazing post in Don’t Hold Your Breath takes us to the Museum of Tiles in Lisbon, Portugal. The tiles are pure works of art!
- Klara takes us to Brussels in her post in Sliku soju ljubim II, where we get to enjoy a festival of lights!
- Maria finds rectangles everywhere with a great shot of the new building of Uppsala University in her blog Kamerapromenader!
- In this weeks’s entry in Chateaux des Fleurs, we get to see a creative approach to the theme, as the framing of the image creates the rectangle!
- Jackie finds us a lot of creative rectangles in her post in Junk Boat Travels, which are amazing pieces of art in their own way!
- In another fantastic post in the blog The Jesh Studio, Jesh brings us a sense of serenity and a beautiful rectangle!
- Na’ama truly captures a sight to behold in her post in Na’ama Yehuda, with a poem that shares what is really important!
- Jase goes on a surfin’ safari in another cool post in Proscenium, as the fun of paddle boarding is explored!
- As we can see in a lovely post in radhikas reflection, rectangles are everywhere, even in some delicious places!
- The memorial that we get to see in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery is certainly on my list to visit; it’s a stark reminder of what happens when people follow the wrong leaders. A wonderful post!
- Brian definitely captured some wonderful rectangles in his travels, as we can see in Bushboy’s World; I particularly love the ones with great texture next to them.
- Nicole shares a wonderful photo of Notre Dame de Langonnet in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; excellent post!
- Anita posts an amazing set of warm photos in Anita’s Images; I can imagine how wonderful it must be to traverse those streets!
- Debbie takes us to Tiraspol in Transnistria in her post Travel with Intent, which is a city and country that I didn’t know about. It’s a great post! In another post, Debbie takes us back to Moldova in Travel with Intent, where curves and straight lines intersect!
- Xenia manages to find rectangles in Nature, which is not that easy; her post in WhippetWisdom features great scenery and whippets!
- Robert’s photos in Photo Roberts Blog are simply stunning, as they bring rectangles into view in a wonderful composition!
- Another cool post in the59Club stacks the rectangles pretty well…containers are very adaptable!
- Sandy’s post in Out of My Write Mind has an amazing photo and also contains a great poem!
- Marie showcases some wonderful architecture in her post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; these are classic houses in Denmark.
- Irene photographed a beautiful windows for her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; those windows really set the mood!
- David shows the benefit of looking up in his post in David M’s Photoblog; sometimes the rectangles are just overhead!
- When one visits New York City we find what we see in a cool post in A Day in the Life: rectangles are everywhere!
- Hammad gives another great post in the Blog of Hammad Rais, where decorative, colored glass panels make for great rectangles!
- There’s nothing like getting a combination of curves and rectangles, as we see in a lovely post in Heart 2 Heart!
- A fun post in sgeoil provides really interesting interplay between lines and some great rectangles!
- Clearly, these rectangles create a place where one doesn’t want to cast the first stone, as we can see in Land of Images; fantastic post!
- Cee’s post in Cee’s Photography features yet another wonderful set of photos with great subject matter!
- Deb locks into a great view of rectangles in her post in Twenty-Four; sometimes they are right there with us!
- Woolly breaks out his own challenge in a cool post in Woolly Muses, so go visit and see, if you can solve the puzzle!
- Debbie presents us with another great post in forgivingconnects, where she focuses on some important rectangles: money and how forgiveness and self-care is critical!
- Viveka shares a stunning photo in her post in MyGuiltyPleasures, which is a lovely blog!
- The exhibit that was visited might have been Ansel Adams, which made the post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0 even more appropriate, as art was found in unexpected places!
- Teressa finds rectangles in one of my favorite places in her post in Another LQQK; I love the texture and feel of those buildings!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
6 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 171”
Lovely! great roundup as always!
Rectangle was a lovely theme. Really enjoyed it 🙂
Once again a fabulous round-up with fun introductions to all the entries! Thanks for responding to and including my rather late submission.
Your picture – with the colorful rectangles, the fog,the rusty old stuff, and the little yellow flowers – just made me smile.
Great round -up Managed to get through them tonight 🙂
Another great selection Frank
Fantastic, Frank. I love the take you had on my post – I hadn’t thought of money being a rectangular shape. 🙂 And, I enjoyed reading your blog, and those from the list as well. Really great.
Blessings,
Debbie
ps – I’m leaving for Bulgaria TODAY! Going for about 1 week and 4-5 days to connect with friends and bring peace to the area.