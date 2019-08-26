Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 174

Food is the key!

Welcome to the 174th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You found the key to success, the key to happiness, and many key moments all around, as well as an incredible variety of keys of all sorts, types and sizes! Your creativity had no limits and it was an absolute joy to read all of your amazing posts! I’ll be curious to find out which ones were among your favorites.

Thank you all for such wonderful posts and sharing them with one another!

Here’s a high-key approach to something basic…

Basic Ingredients

When I was taking a food photography course, part of the fun was to take different approaches to making the food stand out. Although I would shoot this very differently these days, I still like certain qualities of this image.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

  1. Brian is out of the blocks first this week with a couple of great set of keys in his post in Bushboy’s World!
  2. Shelley finds the key to attracting an interesting array of wildlife in another wonderful post in Quaint Revival; which is your favorite?
  3. Jackie brings us some keys that are islands, as well as some more traditional ones in her post in Junk Boat Travels; awesome post!
  4. I think that many among us would love being regaled by some wonderful piano music, as described in pensivity101‘s post; those piano keys are clearly waiting for exercise!
  5. With another gorgeous photo in Une Photo, Un Poéme, Nicole shows us the clarinet’s keys!
  6. Last week’s locks might just be opened now that we know where the keys are made in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery‘s post!
  7. Ann-Christine’s post in To See A World in a Grain of Sand… features the key to her heart and attention; it’s amazing!
  8. Na’ama goes for the lighter side in her post in Na’ama Yehuda: both parents and kids might appreciate her keys!
  9. Jez keys a variety of key items in his post in Jez Braithwaite; there are some rather interesting options there!
  10. In a cool post in Art Junkie Journal, we get to see a number of gates, for which we will need to find the keys!
  11. In a wonderful post in For the Love Of…, we get a number of key variations that cover the range!
  12. Another amazing photo this week in the contribution from Chateaux des Fleurs, which is beautifully composed and shot!
  13. You’ll want to check out the post in iBallrtw, as that photo was created in a stunning fashion!
  14. This week in The Jesh Studio, you’re tasked to find the key… Of course, you might want to stay on key!
  15. Tatiana shares a rather nice high key photo in her post in Giftsmart; that squirrel never looked so good!
  16. I really enjoyed reading Jase’s post in Proscenium, and chuckled to find no key detected…
  17. Sirisha’s entry in her interesting blog queennandini leaves no key unturned, as she shares an amazing variety of keys! Go check it out!
  18. Ramya focuses on the keys of life in her post in And Miles to go before I sleep…, in case you are a Software Engineer!!
  19. If the chatelaine comes looking for their keys, just direct them to the stunning photograph in theOnlyD800intheHameau; that is an impressive array of keys!
  20. Woolly goes both low and high in his post in Woolly Muses, and finds that all important stone! Great post!
  21. David shares a couple of stunning photos in his post in David M’s Photoblog; which one do you like best?
  22. Viveka shares an impressive array of photos and keys in her post in MyGuiltyPleasures; clearly, she has visited some amazing places!
  23. Eric features a stunning photo in his blog Up North, which shows off a key to our civilization!
  24. Olga not only has a wonderful photo in her post in Stuff and What If…, but she also has a key message!
  25. Deb establishes that possession is the key in her post in Twenty-Four; those birds might agree!
  26. Elizabatz certainly found some really cool keys for her post in her blog AlBatz Adventures; love this post!
  27. The mystery of the keys make for a great post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0; also those photos are fantastic!
  28. We get to see the key to change in Qatar in a wonderful post in Heart 2 Heart; the cows came home!
  29. Kristina has a wonderful post in Looking for enchantment, as we get to enjoy a gorgeous musical key!
  30. Debbie finds a fantastic wall of street art that matches perfectly with Albert Schweitzer’s quote in her post Travel with Intent; yes, that is the key to success!!

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

