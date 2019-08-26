Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 174

Welcome to the 174th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You found the key to success, the key to happiness, and many key moments all around, as well as an incredible variety of keys of all sorts, types and sizes! Your creativity had no limits and it was an absolute joy to read all of your amazing posts! I’ll be curious to find out which ones were among your favorites.

Thank you all for such wonderful posts and sharing them with one another!

Here’s a high-key approach to something basic…

Basic Ingredients

When I was taking a food photography course, part of the fun was to take different approaches to making the food stand out. Although I would shoot this very differently these days, I still like certain qualities of this image.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...