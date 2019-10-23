Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 182

Welcome to the 182nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
The content of your back catalog of images and memories is truly stunning! It was an absolute pleasure to read all of your posts and I very much appreciate the effort that you put into them. I hope that the memories were a fun experience for you as well!
Here is another one from my back catalog…
This is a photo from one of my early posts in this blog (back in 2011); Ball Hill used to be part of my daily commute and produced a great number of amazing views over the years (including the Yoga Tree). On this day the clouds were rolling in and looked to be carrying the threat of more snow…
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Nicole takes us deep in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, both in going back to a trip to Romania and the events at that location…
- Shelley takes us into a magical fantasy in Quaint Revival, as we go skydiving… on dandelion fluff!
- Kammie’s post in her blog, Nut House Central, shares some gorgeous photos; I really love that flower!
- Diane shares an amazing collection of flowers in her post in pensivity101: spectacular roses!
- In a lovely post in For the Love of…, Anita shares a story of Nature’s impact and asks us why things are left the way they are…
- It clearly is good to go back into our catalogs, as the photo in Land of Images is absolutely fantastic!
- Another fine example of our photographic skills improving with age is demonstrated in the theOnlyD800intheHameau; great new treatment of this photo!
- In a great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get to see a beautiful panorama of Shanghai; that rain at home has its benefits!
- Irene takes us into the Dunes in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; the snow makes for a wonderful landscape!
- I’m definitely partial to the mode of transportation that we get to see in Jaspa’s Journeys; it looks like a lot of fun to fly into that cloud…
- Na’ama’s posts often have great depth to them, as we can see in her contribution to the theme in Na’ama Yehuda; it is crucial to remember what has happened in the past, so as not to repeat those events…
- Viveka goes into her back catalog in myguiltypleasures, and takes us to Biarritz, which is simply stunning! The beach and lighthouse are amazing!
- Jackie’s tour from Sydney into the Blue Mountains may have been disappointing, but, as we can see in her post in Junk Boat Travels, there was a redeeming quality!
- Maria provides us with a glimpse into what got her started in macro photography in her stunning post in Kamerapromenader; such an exquisite close-up!
- Tatiana shares an absolutely gorgeous shot of Mount Rainier in her blog Travelways; it’s being an active volcano is important to remember…
- A rather cool approach to the theme is demonstrated in Stine Writing, as the back catalog comes into view!
- Jase keeps us on track with a great post in Proscenium, as we’re waiting for that slow train to arrive…
- Xenia takes us back to a sunny morning in June in her wonderful post in whippetwisdom; looks like Eivor and Pearl enjoyed it! In a second post in Tranature, we get some gorgeous photos that you need to see!
- David brings us a gorgeous bird, the Common Kingfisher, to the spotlight in hist post in David M’s Photoblog; the photo is simply stunning!
- Susan takes us back to a memorable event in her post in Musin’ with Susan: a stunning photo of the recent solar eclipse! Also, please check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan; the photos are fantastic!
- Eric shares that it takes climbing 533 steps to get to the view in his post in Up North; I have to say that the view from the top of the Dom in Cologne is worth it!
- Jez shows us that it can be very worthwhile to get up early, even on holiday, as the sunrise in Arbroath is stunning in Jez Braithwaite!
- Nandini takes us back to the beginning of last year in her post in queennandini, where she was controlling the crowds!
- Woolly takes the opportunity to share some of his photo processing technique in a great post in Woolly Muses; I am very impressed by the removal of ‘modern’ elements!!
- Amy shares a great deal about the process she used to turn a good shot of Mount Snowdon into an even better image in her post in Photography Journal Blog; check out her post!
- Deb shares that she always liked the photo she features in this week’s entry in Twenty-Four; I would agree, as that endless jetty is stunning!
- Maria is a newcomer to our challenge and starts off with a great photo in her blog Sagittarius Viking; that is a fantastic shot!
- Ken features some unusual (for me, at least) viking grave markers in a magnificent post in Pictures without Film; I would love to see that site!
- We get to do a bit of trainspotting in a wonderful post in A Day in the Life; fabulous photos!
- I truly enjoyed the images in another great post in My TravelCSP! The train crossing the bridge might be my favorite among them.
- Ann-Christine brings us a gorgeous scene of apples in the snow in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…; beautiful images!
- Robert shares a couple of magnificent photos in Photo Roberts Blog, as we explore Nature in Hamburg!
- Elizabatz puts together a wonderful post in Elizabatz Gallery that highlights a number of photo apps and how they look on great locations in Ireland.
- You’ll want to check out the fantastic shot of the first snowflake in a post in F2.8_iso100!
- It’s really interesting to go back through the years, and follow that one forsythia in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0! A great way to see changes over time!
- This week’s post in sgeoil gives us multiple views of a road much travelled; love the way the curvature works in these images!
- TiongHan gives us a phenomenal view in his post in TiongHan’s Blog; go check this blog out!
- Khürt must have a truly amazing set of images in his catalog, and the ones that he shares in his post in Island in the Net clearly demonstrate that!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery we get views of the same location 11 years apart; interesting to see how some places can change very little!
- Brian went to a classic back catalog in his post in bushboys world; great approach, as that album looks amazing!

