Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 183

Welcome to the 183rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
First of all thank you all for the well-wishes, as my wife and I appreciate them very much. Your Sunset contributions were nothing short of amazing! There were a fair number of images that just about took my breath away with their beauty! Thank you all for the effort and creativity that you put into these images and posts!
Here is another sunset in my catalog…
It’s rare that a setting sun produces such a hyper-saturated light that I have to pull back the raw image that is produced in camera; that happened in this shot, as the setting sun was simply stunning and created a warm glow over the wooded area and pebble beach in front of me.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Sarah kicks off this array of sunsets with a lovely photo in By Sarah that was taken at Glenelg Beach; simply gorgeous!
- I’m rather partial to the gorgeous photo in Land of Images, as the Isle of Skye is one of my favorite places in the world!
- Brian’s world is a good one, as we can see in bushboys world; that’s a fantastic view of the sunset through the tree.
- There are some really wonderful sunsets in the post in Nut House Central; Kammie clearly enjoys that time of day, as it shows in her photos!
- Ed shares some great sunsets in his contribution in In My Mind’s Eye, as he features a location that I know.
- Tatiana spent some quality time in Manzanillo, as we can see in her blog Giftsmart; the sunset over the water is amazing!
- Jackie proves that one doesn’t need to go to exotic locations for a great sunset in her post in Junkboat Travels; gorgeous view!
- Maria brings us another wonderful post in her blog Sagittarius Viking; the Kelso Dunes look like a wonderful place to visit.
- The subject of sunset combined with rain produces a great image, as we can see in Black Body; it’s somewhat mysterious, yet inviting! In another post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get treated to amazing wildlife in Kenya and a great sunset!
- I have to say that the fantastic photo that is featured in the theOnlyD800intheHameau made me chuckle! The giraffe looks completely non-plussed and has no idea what is being done…
- Alice captures the scene at the beach perfectly in the 59 Club; the lifeguard tower against the sunset is beautiful!
- Na’ama creates a beautiful moment in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; the setting sun provides a sense of welcome into what lies after…
- Diane proves that a boat can be a great asset for getting lovely sunsets in her post in pensivity101: gorgeous vistas!
- In The Jesh Studio we encounter another wonderful post, which shows us that palm trees and sunsets combine very well!
- The photos that Robert features in his post in Photo Roberts Blog not only provide us beautiful sunsets, but also build a wonderful mood!
- We get a stunning sunset in Santa Cruz in the lovely photo that is featured in Fleeting Muse‘s post!
- Jase brings us a stunning orange sky in a fantastic post in Proscenium; definitely go check this post out!
- Jez takes us to Serra Canyon in his post in Jez Braithwaite; the sunset view here is nothing short of stunning!
- Zefaney provides us with a great post in Scroll, which gives us that golden feeling that comes with sunsets!
- Maria brings us several amazing sunsets, each with their own unique feeling in her post in Kamerapromenader; lovely photos!
- Xenia is taking her whippets for one last run in the day before the sunset takes hold in her lovely post in whippetwisdom.
- Len demonstrates the beautiful ending part of sunsets in a series of amazing photos in Len’s Journeys.
- Viveka brings us some rather lovely sunsets in myguiltypleasures, and reminds us to smell the roses!
- Woolly shares some of the sunsets from his travels in Woolly Muses; I’m not sure that I’d ever leave Geelong with those sunsets!
- David decided to go with only one sunset image in his post in David M’s Photoblog: you have to see it to believe it’s beauty!!
- We are treated to a series of sunsets in another great post in A Day in the Life; each of these is wonderfully serene!
- Likewise, in this week’s contribution in sgeoil, we get a wonderful sense of serenity in both the image and the poem that accompanies it.
- In a lovely post in Now at Home by Aletta, we get two very different and gorgeous sunsets!
- Sandy shares a wonderful photo in Out of my Write Mind, and the haiku that she wrote with it is simply lovely!
- Indira provides us with some rather exotic sunsets in her post in Sharing Thoughts; they are awesome!
- Susan goes back to a wonderful sunset in Hawaii in her post in Musin’ with Susan: it’s a gorgeous moment! Also, please check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan; great photos, although I’m not sure I believe the sign…
- Corinna shares two amazing photos in her post in 50 First Dates with Myself (a wonderful blog!); I particularly love the first photo!
- Irene takes us to the wonderful location of Waikiki in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; what a stunning view!
- In Wanderlust and Wonderment, we are treated to an amazing series of sunsets; that cruise from Boston to Montreal must have been magic!
- The sunset that is featured in Nandini’s post in queennandini is incredibly filled with colors; they are almost surreal!
- I’m not sure where Deb captured the amazing shot in this week’s entry in Twenty-Four; regardless, it is an absolute stunner!
- The amazing sunset at Serkaud in India that you can see in a post in F2.8_iso100 is simply stunning! Well done!
- In Following Him Beside Still Waters, we are treated to a series of lovely sunset images!
- In her post in Travel with Intent, Debbie captures an amazing view at the square Colisseum!
- There’s a stunning array of sunset images featured in My TravelCSP! It’s hard to pick a favorite as each has unique aspects!
- There’s something inherently serene in the lovely photo of sunset at Lake Champlain in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0! I could gaze at it for hours!
- Ken’s photo in his post in Pictures without Film is beautifully executed and stunning; I particularly like the lighting on the ruins!
- Eric brings us a sunset from Ellendale, MN, in his post in Up North; the captured view is simply gorgeous!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
9 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 183”
mesmerizing in its beauty!
A fabulous capture Frank, it’s just across the water from us. Thank you for putting this lovely collection together 🙂
Great post 😊
Beautiful colours. I’ve seen this sort of bright yellow-orange in a sky full of moisture. Is that what happened here?
Oh, that yellow hill is like from another world – Fantastic!
Thank you Frank!
Beautiful photo! And thank you for hosting, and sharing all these beautiful posts.
Wow, talk about being on fire. Stunning, Frank … and thanks for keeping the fun rolling.
Wow – look at that coloring!
Wow, so saturated! Little late because of electrical outage in California because of 6 fires burning. https://wp.me/p9EWyp-1p4