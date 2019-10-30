Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 183

The warmth of the setting sun…

Welcome to the 183rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

First of all thank you all for the well-wishes, as my wife and I appreciate them very much. Your Sunset contributions were nothing short of amazing! There were a fair number of images that just about took my breath away with their beauty! Thank you all for the effort and creativity that you put into these images and posts!

Here is another sunset in my catalog…

Walking the Beach by Cromarty

It’s rare that a setting sun produces such a hyper-saturated light that I have to pull back the raw image that is produced in camera; that happened in this shot, as the setting sun was simply stunning and created a warm glow over the wooded area and pebble beach in front of me.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

  1. Sarah kicks off this array of sunsets with a lovely photo in By Sarah that was taken at Glenelg Beach; simply gorgeous!
  2. I’m rather partial to the gorgeous photo in Land of Images, as the Isle of Skye is one of my favorite places in the world!
  3. Brian’s world is a good one, as we can see in bushboys world; that’s a fantastic view of the sunset through the tree.
  4. There are some really wonderful sunsets in the post in Nut House Central; Kammie clearly enjoys that time of day, as it shows in her photos!
  5. Ed shares some great sunsets in his contribution in In My Mind’s Eye, as he features a location that I know.
  6. Tatiana spent some quality time in Manzanillo, as we can see in her blog Giftsmart; the sunset over the water is amazing!
  7. Jackie proves that one doesn’t need to go to exotic locations for a great sunset in her post in Junkboat Travels; gorgeous view!
  8. Maria brings us another wonderful post in her blog Sagittarius Viking; the Kelso Dunes look like a wonderful place to visit.
  9. The subject of sunset combined with rain produces a great image, as we can see in Black Body; it’s somewhat mysterious, yet inviting! In another post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get treated to amazing wildlife in Kenya and a great sunset!
  10. I have to say that the fantastic photo that is featured in the theOnlyD800intheHameau made me chuckle! The giraffe looks completely non-plussed and has no idea what is being done…
  11. Alice captures the scene at the beach perfectly in the 59 Club; the lifeguard tower against the sunset is beautiful!
  12. Na’ama creates a beautiful moment in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; the setting sun provides a sense of welcome into what lies after…
  13. Diane proves that a boat can be a great asset for getting lovely sunsets in her post in pensivity101: gorgeous vistas!
  14. In The Jesh Studio we encounter another wonderful post, which shows us that palm trees and sunsets combine very well!
  15. The photos that Robert features in his post in Photo Roberts Blog not only provide us beautiful sunsets, but also build a wonderful mood!
  16. We get a stunning sunset in Santa Cruz in the lovely photo that is featured in Fleeting Muse‘s post!
  17. Jase brings us a stunning orange sky in a fantastic post in Proscenium; definitely go check this post out!
  18. Jez takes us to Serra Canyon in his post in Jez Braithwaite; the sunset view here is nothing short of stunning!
  19. Zefaney provides us with a great post in Scroll, which gives us that golden feeling that comes with sunsets!
  20. Maria brings us several amazing sunsets, each with their own unique feeling in her post in Kamerapromenader; lovely photos!
  21. Xenia is taking her whippets for one last run in the day before the sunset takes hold in her lovely post in whippetwisdom.
  22. Len demonstrates the beautiful ending part of sunsets in a series of amazing photos in Len’s Journeys.
  23. Viveka brings us some rather lovely sunsets in myguiltypleasures, and reminds us to smell the roses!
  24. Woolly shares some of the sunsets from his travels in Woolly Muses; I’m not sure that I’d ever leave Geelong with those sunsets!
  25. David decided to go with only one sunset image in his post in David M’s Photoblog: you have to see it to believe it’s beauty!!
  26. We are treated to a series of sunsets in another great post in A Day in the Life; each of these is wonderfully serene!
  27. Likewise, in this week’s contribution in sgeoil, we get a wonderful sense of serenity in both the image and the poem that accompanies it.
  28. In a lovely post in Now at Home by Aletta, we get two very different and gorgeous sunsets!
  29. Sandy shares a wonderful photo in Out of my Write Mind, and the haiku that she wrote with it is simply lovely!
  31. Indira provides us with some rather exotic sunsets in her post in Sharing Thoughts; they are awesome!
  32. Susan goes back to a wonderful sunset in Hawaii in her post in Musin’ with Susan: it’s a gorgeous moment! Also, please check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan; great photos, although I’m not sure I believe the sign…
  33. Corinna shares two amazing photos in her post in 50 First Dates with Myself (a wonderful blog!); I particularly love the first photo!
  34. Irene takes us to the wonderful location of Waikiki in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; what a stunning view!
  35. In Wanderlust and Wonderment, we are treated to an amazing series of sunsets; that cruise from Boston to Montreal must have been magic!
  36. The sunset that is featured in Nandini’s post in queennandini is incredibly filled with colors; they are almost surreal!
  37. I’m not sure where Deb captured the amazing shot in this week’s entry in Twenty-Four; regardless, it is an absolute stunner!
  38. The amazing sunset at Serkaud in India that you can see in a post in F2.8_iso100 is simply stunning! Well done!
  39. In Following Him Beside Still Waters, we are treated to a series of lovely sunset images!
  40. In her post in Travel with Intent, Debbie captures an amazing view at the square Colisseum!
  41. There’s a stunning array of sunset images featured in My TravelCSP! It’s hard to pick a favorite as each has unique aspects!
  42. There’s something inherently serene in the lovely photo of sunset at Lake Champlain in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0! I could gaze at it for hours!
  43. Ken’s photo in his post in Pictures without Film is beautifully executed and stunning; I particularly like the lighting on the ruins!
  44. Eric brings us a sunset from Ellendale, MN, in his post in Up North; the captured view is simply gorgeous!

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

9 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 183”

