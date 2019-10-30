Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 183

Welcome to the 183rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

First of all thank you all for the well-wishes, as my wife and I appreciate them very much. Your Sunset contributions were nothing short of amazing! There were a fair number of images that just about took my breath away with their beauty! Thank you all for the effort and creativity that you put into these images and posts!

Here is another sunset in my catalog…

Walking the Beach by Cromarty

It’s rare that a setting sun produces such a hyper-saturated light that I have to pull back the raw image that is produced in camera; that happened in this shot, as the setting sun was simply stunning and created a warm glow over the wooded area and pebble beach in front of me.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

