Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 187

Welcome to the 187th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

WOW!! I can’t believe that I hadn’t gone down the path of fantasy before, as your responses to this theme have been out of this world! Some of them made me wonder, if you did visit another planet, as the images were that otherworldly! Thank you for making the Fantasy theme into a dream come true with your stunning, creative responses!! I really enjoyed every one of them, which was rather welcome during another business trip.

Here is a bit more fantasy…

Faerie Loops

This whimsical image came to me during a day of shooting at Tower Hill Botanic Garden, which is nearby my house. In my mind’s eye, I could envision little Faerie Folk playing phantasmal games within the tall grass; if we squint just the right way, we might be able to see them having their fun! As an aside, the loops were not created in post-processing, but rather by using movement during the taking of the shot.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

