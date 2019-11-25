Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 187

Welcome to the 187th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
WOW!! I can’t believe that I hadn’t gone down the path of fantasy before, as your responses to this theme have been out of this world! Some of them made me wonder, if you did visit another planet, as the images were that otherworldly! Thank you for making the Fantasy theme into a dream come true with your stunning, creative responses!! I really enjoyed every one of them, which was rather welcome during another business trip.
Here is a bit more fantasy…
This whimsical image came to me during a day of shooting at Tower Hill Botanic Garden, which is nearby my house. In my mind’s eye, I could envision little Faerie Folk playing phantasmal games within the tall grass; if we squint just the right way, we might be able to see them having their fun! As an aside, the loops were not created in post-processing, but rather by using movement during the taking of the shot.
- Diane starts things this week with a series of fantasies filled with rainbows in her post in pensivity101; lovely, even without unicorns!
- Smruti brings us a wonderful bit of fantasy in their post in F2.8_iso100; Tintin seems to enjoy his reading. One amusing coincidence is that I often use a self-portrait I shot, where I am reading a Tintin book!
- Nicole features something that many of us enjoy, as it brings a fantasy of colors and shapes in the air: fireworks; the photo in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme is stunning!
- Kammie might be out of her comfort zone in her post in Nut House Central, but it doesn’t show as her image is stunning!
- TiongHan has a fantastic fantasy photo in his post in TiongHan’s Blog; it’s an amazing tree and I love the title given by his daughter!
- Eivor and Pearl explore a fantasy of immense proportion in a wonderful post in whippetwisdom; the sound of leaves must be inspiring to them!
- The still waters of the Charente indeed reflect a deep set of possible fantasies in a great post in theOnlyD800intheHameau! It’s gorgeous there!
- Jackie takes us into a land of fantasy in her post in Junkboat Travels, as we go deep into the world of Harry Potter!
- Na’ama brings us a lovely fantasy of transformation in Na’ama Yehuda, but will a prince appear in front of her eyes?
- Maria showcases a monster of immense proportions in a beautiful photo in her post in Kamerapromenader; or is it?
- In a great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we find out that, if you select the right line in the sand, your fantasy might just become true…
- Ken brings us a truly stunning fantasy location in Pictures without Film; I can envision the druids intoning their mystic message right there!
- Bren creates an amazing fantasy landscape using Luminar 4 in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; I can see the elves playing there right after we leave!
- Tatiana takes us to another awesome location in her post in Vegas Great Attractions; it would be a lot of fun to go ghost hunting in Good Springs!
- It’s great to see how minds can come up with a novel approach, as is evident in a great post in The Jesh Studio!
- Nandini explores the distance between reality and fantasy in her great post in queennandini; those locations are truly fantasy-inspiring!
- Brian brings us a wonderful set of fantasies in Bushboy’s World; I can imagine the fantasies that are inspired by those gorgeous characters!
- Russell put together a great post in Beautiful Photographs, as he explores a fantastic conversation between squirrels about their favorite dining locales! In a second post in Beautiful Photographs, he brings fantasy into his image, as the goddess rises!
- Jase and I agree that the jolly old elf should wait a bit longer before staring out the window in an awesome post in Proscenium; definitely made me chuckle!
- In a true fantasy that might be somewhat disturbing, we encounter the possible new rulers of the world in Willowsoul…
- Cath presents us with some truly fantastical art in her post in Cath’s Camera; there are some rather unusual objects here…
- Ann-Christine shares some amazing fantasies in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…; beautifully photographed!
- We experience some wonderful fantasies in a great post in Kanlaon, as they range from the stage to the displays presented to us!
- The fantasy comes through with great clarity in a wonderful post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery; go check it out!
- Sandy takes us down a path that might lead to fantasy in her post in Out of my Write Mind; what a wonderful poem!
- Len has an incredible array of fantasy locales in his post in Len Journeys, each of which could be filled with its own stories!
- David has a wonderful take on our theme in his post in David M’s Photoblog: there may be Triffids on Colpoy’s Bay!
- Debbie brings us that fantastic view that is courtesy of the Northern Lights across Iceland in her post in Travel with Intent; amazing photo!
- Hammad really put together a wonderful post in the Blog of Hammad Rais with a stunning image and poem; fantasy might just become true!
- Woolly shows that fantasy can be as close as a lamp post with a marvelous image in Woolly Muses; I wonder if there are other lamp posts like that one.
- Deb captures a really interesting statue in her post in Twenty Four; I’m not sure who Colonel Kiwi purports to be, but I’d stay clear…
- I have to say that Irene’s photos of Indiana Dunes National in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine are just stunning! That looks like just beyond belief to explore!
- Skye is just stunning and we get to see another example of that in Land of Images; it is a land filled with fantasy!
- All I can say is that you need to go look at the post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0; the progression of the image is just stunning!
- Olga brings us an amazing fantasy tree in her post in Stuff and what if…! The tree is absolutely mesmerizing!
- Suzanne takes us along a path of fantasy in her wonderful post in Being in Nature; with that much fantasy, I expect that her novel will be on track again soon!
- Susan twirled her way into a floral fantasy with a truly amazing image in her post in Musin’ with Susan! Also, please check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan; there are an amazing set of photos throughout the week!
- Teressa reminds us that there is a great amount of fantasy to be found in books, particularly those that she features in her post in Another LQQK; great selection! In a second post in Another LQQK, Teressa shows us the amount of fantasy that can be portrayed in Lego!
- Marie shares an amazing fantasy holiday light display in Colmar, France, in her post in The New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; looks like an amazing place to visit!
- In a lovely post in A Day in the Life, we get to witness some amazing transformations, as the sky becomes ever more fantastic!
