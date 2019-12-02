Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 188

Welcome to the 188th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Thank you all very much for your creative posts on this week’s theme of Peace! It’s clear from your posts that each of you are passionate about the subject and that there’s much that we can do around the globe to work toward a more peaceful existence for all! I really appreciate the thought that you put into your posts, as they were wonderful to read!

Thank you for another great week!

Here’s another bit of peace…

Beached Order

For me, spending a cold January day out on the beach and capture some interesting images, as I’m surrounded by the peace and quiet of Nature. This particular day was after a week of heavy snow, so that there was still snow on the beach, which is not a frequent sight. The day was windy and cold, but my heart was filled with peace from the experience.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

