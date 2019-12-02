Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 188

Welcome to the 188th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Thank you all very much for your creative posts on this week’s theme of Peace! It’s clear from your posts that each of you are passionate about the subject and that there’s much that we can do around the globe to work toward a more peaceful existence for all! I really appreciate the thought that you put into your posts, as they were wonderful to read!
Thank you for another great week!
Here’s another bit of peace…
For me, spending a cold January day out on the beach and capture some interesting images, as I’m surrounded by the peace and quiet of Nature. This particular day was after a week of heavy snow, so that there was still snow on the beach, which is not a frequent sight. The day was windy and cold, but my heart was filled with peace from the experience.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Our theme of peace is kicked off this week by Maria in Sagittarius Viking, as she takes us to a truly peaceful location in the Mojave Desert!
- Nicole shares a truly powerful image in her wonderful post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, as her image touches something inside all of us!
- In a wonderful post in her blog Sharing Thoughts, Indira captures one of those awesome moments!
- TiongHan shares another amazing photo in his post in TiongHan’s Blog; this is one of those images that you can just look at for hours!
- Diane provides some great peaceful images in her post in pensivity101; between gardening and dogs, it doesn’t get much better!
- Kammie brings some amazing skies in her post in Nut House Central, which provide a truly peaceful backdrop!
- The wonderful photo in Land of Images brings a complete sense of peace to my mind; it provides a great subject for meditation!
- Xenia, Eivor and Pearl enjoy the peace of the gentle surf that reaches for the shore in a great post in whippetwisdom. Xenia has a second post in Tranature that really breathes peace into life!
- I can understand why the location in theOnlyD800intheHameau is their go-to location for peace and relaxation in Abu Dhabi; what a pool!
- Na’ama shares another powerful poem in her post in Na’ama Yehuda, as she focuses on a piece of peace!
- Maria shares the peace that she feels when going for a walk with her camera in a great set of photos in Kamerapromenader; I particularly like the drops of water on the branch.
- Nandini brings us a wonderful set of haikus and images in another excellent post in queennandini; peace speaks loud in this post!
- Bren takes us back into the past with a wonderful pair of photos in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; both images give that sense of an era that was more peaceful…
- Jackie finds a peace sign in her post in Junkboat Travels, that we can find in the Distillery District in Toronto; great photos!
- Tatiana has found a great set of cold, snowy locations in her post in Travelways; it may be cold, but Montana, Idaho and Washington look stunning!
- Sandy brings us a complete sense of peace in her post in Out of my Write Mind, both through her photos and the stunning poem!
- David shares the sense of peace that he experiences photographing sunrises in David M’s Photoblog: I can relate to that sense of being one with the world around us.
- In radhikasreflection we get to experience peace through a lovely set of images that range from Nature to the spiritual!
- Viveka features a powerful symbol of non-violence in myguiltypleasures; the knotted gun is a centerpiece for activism that focuses on reducing and stopping violence in our society.
- Debbie features an amazing set of sculptures of giant hands that were part of the Biennale exhibition in Venice in her post in Travel with Intent; there are a stunning set of examples of how connections can be made!
- In another great post in A Day in the Life, we experience a sense of peace that is brought on by being near water; a sentiment that I can relate to!
- In a fantastic post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are introduced to an elephant orphanage, which allows these lost ones to find peace. Amazing place!
- Ann-Christine also features the knotted in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…; this sculpture was inspired by the shooting of John Lennon…
- Ken finds a moment’s peace in another great photo in Pictures without Film; wading just a bit into the surf and enjoying the moment is something that we can all appreciate!
- Brian features a great photo in his post in Bushboy’s World; the handshake is a strong symbol of reaching out and making peace.
- Russell captured a truly stunning stained-glass window in his post in Beautiful Photographs, which provides an inspirational image of peace!
- I agree that planting trees provides the seeds of peace and hope, as we see in a magnificent post in sgeoil; well done!
- Jez helps us focus on those that make peace possible in a great post in Jez Braithwaite; great reminder and photo!
- Hammad shares a poem that really gets to the essence of peace in a great post in the Blog of Hammad Rais; great combination with the photo!
- Deb captured a truly interesting post in her post in Twenty Four; its sentiment is spot on for this challenge!
- In a wonderful post in That Little Voice, we get to see Sergio and Radar quietly at peace with one another!
- A wonderful post in Ghost Dog shares the sentiment of giving peace a chance with a rather wonderful photo!!
- In another awesome post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0, we visit a rather peaceful locale, where it would be nice to experience Nature!
- Stef put together an amazing post in Ostendnomadography, where he features a Garden of Peace, which provides a wonderful counterpoint to a war cemetery.
- Irene found a truly peaceful spot in Rogers Lakewood Park in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine! Great photo!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
