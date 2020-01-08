Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 193

Welcome to the 193rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for the delay in getting this round up posted.

Your retrospectives were fantastic with lots of great memories in your posts and looks back across the years. There were some rather wonderful approaches to the theme, with a retro among them and a very creative look at the view from a window over the years!! Thank you for the all of your creative outpouring.

I’m looking forward to continuing this trend throughout all of 2020!

Here’s a retrospective of my visit to Liverpool….

This slideshow is from my visit to Liverpool last year and has another piece of retrospective going back into the re-creation of the Cavern Club stage, which gives us the feeling that the lads from way back could step into the light to rock & roll! Looking back on this trip brings memories of great places to visit and a match well played!

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

