Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 193

Your retrospectives were fantastic with lots of great memories in your posts and looks back across the years. There were some rather wonderful approaches to the theme, with a retro among them and a very creative look at the view from a window over the years!! Thank you for the all of your creative outpouring.
I’m looking forward to continuing this trend throughout all of 2020!
Here’s a retrospective of my visit to Liverpool….
This slideshow is from my visit to Liverpool last year and has another piece of retrospective going back into the re-creation of the Cavern Club stage, which gives us the feeling that the lads from way back could step into the light to rock & roll! Looking back on this trip brings memories of great places to visit and a match well played!
- Sarah’s retrospective in her post in By Sarah really grabs my attention, both in its composition and subject matter; great shot!
- Sandy looks back across the year in a fantastic post in Out of my Write Mind; the combination of photography and poetry are stellar!
- Lee brings it in her retrospective in ladyleemanila! There’s a lot to look back on in this post!
- Ken brings a wonderful treatment of looking back in an awesome image in Pictures without Film! Father Time will tell!!
- In a great post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, we get to experience the preferred way of spending quality time…I very much agree!
- Another fantastic photo in theOnlyD800intheHameau, we look back to one of those wonderful moments! The look and capture are magical!
- Maria looks back to vacation time in Iceland and the Faroe Islands in her post in Kamerapromenader. The photos are just stunning!
- Eric captured a great leap in his photo in From the Lens; the mighty leap is enough to jump into a new year!
- Diane is telling some fish stories in a wonderful post in pensivity101; it would appear that she has a touch for catching the lone fish!
- Teressa takes us back a ways in her post in Another LQQk, as she captures a stunning image of a rather forlorn automobile!
- Sheetal definitely gives us a sense of the lovely city of Stockholm in her post in sheetalbravon; she definitely makes me want to visit the city!
- David takes a rather retro approach in another great post in David M’s Photoblog; the photo of the caterpillar is especially stunning!
- Deb looks back on perfect weather experienced during holidays in her post in Twenty Four; the sea looks amazing!
- Viveka takes us back to a wonderful visit to Tbilisi in myguiltypleasures; from her photos, the city looks stunning!
- Definitely go check out the post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, as we get a great view of Perihelion Day with stunning photos!
- It’s fantastic to see Debbie again with a lovely post in ForgivingConnects; Debbie’s blog is one that you will want to follow!
- This week’s post for the theme in Thief Images Blog definitely captured my eye, and my heart as Australia suffers…
- Elizabatz shares some of her amazing travels with great photos in Albatz Travel Adventures; the photos are gorgeous!
- Hammad looks back somewhat wistfully in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais; may 2020 be the absolute best!
- Susan’s look back in her post in Musin’ with Susan treats us of a gorgeous view of Budapest and the memories that come with it. Also, take a look at Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan for what clearly was an excellent week!
- Skye brings back memories for me as well and the photo in Land of Images is absolutely fantastic!
- Tatiana takes us into Ontario in January in a great post in TravelWays; her travels there look amazing!
- I have to admit that I am impressed with the amazing travels that are chronicled in Looking for Enchantment; Wanderlust is real!
- Debbie has an amazing retrospective of the London skyline in her post in Travel with Intent; seeing the changes across the years is truly special!
- Xenia, Eivor and Pearl provide a wonderful look back across the seasons in a lovely post in whippetwisdom; the captures are magical! In her post in the awesome blog Tranature, Xenia looks back to Zeeland and wonderful Zierikzee!
- I’m struck by the fantastic post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0, which has a great chronicle of a window…you need to check this out!
- Irene captures a great look that screams retrospective in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; the expression is precious!
- Robert retrospects with some stunning black&white photos in his post in Photo Robert’s Blog!
