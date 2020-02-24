Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 200

Welcome to the 200th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Thank you for a stunning set of responses to this week’s theme of Numbers! It is not surprising that numerology suited you very well, as the volume of creative out was very numerous! There were some really cool surprises among your responses and some that I could very much relate to. I hope that you enjoy reading this set of posts, as much as I did!
Have fun catching up on your reading!
Here are some numbers for the fish…
This image goes back to a visit to the lovely fishing village of Volendam in 2015; these boats were lined up perfectly for me creating a colorful display.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- This week’s challenge responses are kicked off in theOnlyD800intheHameau, where the numbers are aplenty and get us out of the dumps… Wonderful, tongue-in-cheek response!
- That is just a wonderful sundial that we get to see in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, and a great positioning of the numbers!
- Diane reminisces of her exploits as a number cruncher in a great post in her blog pensivity101. Plus there are a some great locks to go through as well!
- Ann-Christine brings out an interesting number in her post in To see a world in a grain of sand…, and a large number of statues!
- Maria counts us up in her post in Kamerapromenader, as we go one, two, three with some wonderful photos!
- TiongHan shares photos of an amazing Jaguar C-type in his post in TiongHan’s Blog; number 468 is a stunning example of this car and in great shape!
- Jackie shares some cool numbers in her post in JunkBoat Travels, ranging from lucky 7’s to area codes and banks!
- Ken is playing a rather moody number in his post in Pictures without Film, as he channels the blues! Awesome post!
- I very much like the numbers in the post in the Jesh Studio, as it means I’m almost old enough to get a discount (it helps to read Dutch!)
- Nandini shares some amazing haikus in her post in queennandini; also, there are some awesome photos!
- In another great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath we travel to Nanjing by train; not just any train, but the Gao train, which goes 247 kilometers per hour!
- Tatiana features a wonderfully creative photograph in her post in GiftSmart, where numbers intersect with urban art!
- Na’ama highlights a much coveted locale in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; number 10 is the place to be!
- Kammie finds a great way to feature the number three in her post in Nut House Central; there’s a bit of the trinity there!
- Sarah hits the grocery store in numbers in a great photo in By Sarah, as there’s plenty on the shelves!
- Julie takes us along for a walk with the Gods in her post in Eat, Play, Live; amazing hike that is done by the numbers!
- David enables us to follow the progress of number 59 in wonderful photos in his post in David M’s Photoblog; 24 hours at Le Mans must be an epic event!
- Viveka certainly stayed at a lot of hotel rooms photos in myguiltypleasures; love the collection of room numbers!
- There’s something to be said for a nice warm day, but the numbers of the thermometer in the photo in Land of Images are well beyond that level!
- Michelle captured an array of numbers in her photo in Take a walk and discover…; makes me wonder what services are being offered!
- With a wonderful set of photos in A Day in the Life, we get to see some great numbers; I’m sticking with number 54!
- The wonderful post in My Camera and I… asks the question ‘which address is yours?’; might be difficult to figure out…
- Elizabatz takes us on a tour of numbers with a Spanish twist in Albatz Travel Adventures; one might might have had a hand in a goal…
- It’s clear from Eric’s post in Up North! that he runs things by the numbers! That was a great run!
- Sandy use natural numbers in her post in Out of my Write Mind; there’s something natural in that progression filled with beauty…
- I really enjoy Deb’s photograph in her post in Twenty Four; I’m curious to learn how many of you know what is in this photo…
- Bren might have been running late in her post in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography, but that’s not for lack of watching the clock!
- Cee showcases a wonderful set of numbers in her post in Cee’s Photo Challenges; awesome photos!
- Woolly brings us some great numbers in his photos in WoollyMuses, keeping the best for last, as we can all agree that does are great to have!
- Brian has got the numbers around town all lined up in his post in Bushboy’s World; for good measure, there’s even an awesome listen!
- Irene captured a wonderful image in Heaven’s Sunshine, as fireboat 58 is the pride of the water!
- Radhika brings us some really cool photos in her post in radhikasreflection! I will take some of that Belgian chocolate!
- Debbie features a rather impressive number in her post in Travel with Intent, as that is a long time to stay underground!
- Alice features a street number that is not going to be changed anytime soon in her photo in the59Club; very impressive address!
- Rupali showcases probably one of the best known clocks in mazeepuran, which many of you might recognize!
- Teressa really does things by the numbers in her post in Another LQQk…; that ruler looks extremely useful!
- Joanne finds various useful numbers for her post in Joanne’s Crafts and Adventures; great name for a coffee shop!
- I really enjoy the retrospective and the prices in the 1970s in another wonderful post in the blog, One Letter Up – diary 2.0; Crosby, Stills & Nash were a great choice!
Please let all these wonderful authors know how much you enjoy their blog posts!
5 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 200”
Many congratulations on the 200th round up for this amazing Tuesday Photo Challenge, Frank 🙂
Thank you kindly!
Great commentary on great responses to your 200th challenge! Thank-you.
Registration numbers where I’d expected names! That’s a surprise.
🙂