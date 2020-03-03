Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 201

Welcome to the 201st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

A bit late in my round up, but I think it might be worth the wait, as the Yard theme elicited an amazing set of response with some great interpretations. From reading all these posts, there’s something to learn, lots to enjoy, and the occasional chuckle! I thank all of you for this great set of creative posts!

I hope you enjoy these posts as much as I did!

Here is a little backyard…

Golden Hour in Cromarty

As my wife and I were sauntering around after dinner in the lovely town of Cromarty, Scotland, the golden hour was appearing at full strength! This view of the yard and lovely house gives you an idea of how richly colored the light was. I actually toned down some of the saturation to make it look a bit better…

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all these wonderful authors know how much you enjoy their blog posts!

