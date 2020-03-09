Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 202

Welcome to the 202nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Thanks to all of you for creating a stunning set of posts! It was an absolute pleasure to read each and every one of your posts, as each found something unusual or, in the case of one country, something that happens all the time. Some of you included a reminder that we need to do something about all this junk, which we cannot hear often enough.
When you read all these great posts, I’m confident that you’ll enjoy them as much as I did. Thank you again and have fun with these posts!
Here we get everything, including the kitchen sink…
Even on the gorgeous Isle of Skye, one can come across some junk! This sink that had been dumped unceremoniously in this lovely field really caught my eye. This composition breaks a couple of rules, but I felt it created the right amount of tension between the sink and Nature’s beauty…
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Kammie starts things this week with some of her treasures in a wonderful post in Nut House Central; I have to admit that the radio dial is just awesome!
- This week in theOnlyD800intheHameau we join on a househunting trip in rural France, where the interior decorator asks us to use our imagination! Great post!
- Jackie has a scene right out of the Beverly Hillbillies in her post in JunkBoat Travels; if only granny was sitting atop the wagonload! There are some other great scenes as well!
- Na’ama has another fantastic poem in her post in Na’ama Yehuda, as a treasure is found! The photo is also rather stunning!
- Nandini is junking it up in her haikus in her post in queennandini; great writing and some rather cool pictures too!
- Maria shows us that lizards may have a very different appreciation than we do of what has value in Kamerapromenader; it’s a treasure to them!
- Diane shares another great post in pensivity101, as we learn about how junk might have value to others; the junk in the photos looks rather nice!
- Ken has a wonderful photo of treasures of a bygone era in Pictures without Film, as some parts may no longer be useful…
- Andrea has some amazing photos of interesting junk in her post in ARHtistic License; she clearly has a keen awareness of the world around her!
- Julie’s post in Eat, Play, Live has some salvage parts turned into art; as she says, this is definitely not junk, as the salvage is from the World Trade Center…
- Sarah shows us that taking the trash out can be a colorful experience with a wonderful photo in her post in By Sarah; great scene!
- Carol’s post in Light Words certainly put a smile on my face, as I’ve never seen anybody so happy with Tony the Tiger! There’s more great junk in Carol’s post as well; go check it out!
- Bren shares another gorgeous photo in her post in Brashley Photography, with a great sense of abandonment; did that boat have hopes of becoming a junk?
- David has some rather intriguing junk in his post in David M’s Photoblog; taking apart a zoom lens is one challenge that I have never undertaken, so it was rather cool to see the contents of the lens on display in this post!
- Jez takes us for a visit to a nice little home in his post in Photos by Jez; that lizard has a nice place!
- Brian highlights some of humanity’s junk in his post in Bushboy’s World; our junk makes living quarters for various creatures… Amazing adaptation!
- The post in JP the Wide-eyed Wanderer has a fantastic junk garden in it; that just goes to show that anything might make a garden!
- Beware of Viveka’s post in myguiltypleasures; it might make you hungry! Viveka shares one of the junk pleasures that she doesn’t feel guilty about: burgers!
- Deb has another awesome post in her blog, Twenty Four; the practical use of junk is expressed brilliantly!
- The photo in Land of Images is absolutely gorgeous, and I love its depiction of rusty remnants! Now, I’m trying to decipher what exactly was dumped there…
- Sandy reminds me of something really relevant in her post in Out of my Write Mind: no matter how we hide our junk…it’s still junk! Awesome post!
- Ann-Christine provides us with a view with all sorts of junk in her post in To see a world in a grain of sand…, not the least among which are the stairs…
- TiongHan gives us a very Dutch view of junk in a wonderful post in TiongHan’s Blog; bicycles in canals are a perennial problem in the Netherlands!
- The saying is definitely true in a great post in WoollyMuses, and I agree that some junk is just not a treasure to have lying around.
- Sometimes when you see a piece of junk that looks like the one that we get to see in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, we might be tempted to test its mettle…
- Robert highlights a magnificent item in his post in photo roberts blog! That scale might have been thrown out, if it were too honest!
- Tatiana has a wonderful set of photos that tell the story of Chloride, Arizona, in her post in VegasGreatAttractions; there’s some rather interesting junk there. The only thing that would concern me is the name of the town…
- Rupali highlights a problem that exists all around the world with a great photo in her post in mazeepuran; parents, please teach this lesson!
Please let all these wonderful authors know how much you enjoy their blog posts!