Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 202

Welcome to the 202nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Thanks to all of you for creating a stunning set of posts! It was an absolute pleasure to read each and every one of your posts, as each found something unusual or, in the case of one country, something that happens all the time. Some of you included a reminder that we need to do something about all this junk, which we cannot hear often enough.

When you read all these great posts, I’m confident that you’ll enjoy them as much as I did. Thank you again and have fun with these posts!

Here we get everything, including the kitchen sink…

That sinking feeling…

Even on the gorgeous Isle of Skye, one can come across some junk! This sink that had been dumped unceremoniously in this lovely field really caught my eye. This composition breaks a couple of rules, but I felt it created the right amount of tension between the sink and Nature’s beauty…

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all these wonderful authors know how much you enjoy their blog posts!

