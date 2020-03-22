Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 203

Welcome to the 203rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Thank you all for your patience in my getting this post up; it’s been a tough week, as the current corona virus situation has both increased uncertainty among people and the need to bolster up any contingency plans. A bit of extra work, which left me rather drained during most of the week.

Your contributions have been stunning, and you did them on a grand Scale! I was particularly pleased to see every possible interpretation of the theme used in your very creative posts, ranging from practicing scales to baby scale and seeing things on a rather grand scale! Awesome set of posts, which were great to read and review.

Thank you for your effort in putting these posts together! Please enjoy reading all of them!

Here’s a locale that may leave you tired, if you scale it…

The Wonderful Barn

The Wonderful Barn is a rather interesting building in Leixlip, County Kildare, Ireland. There are many theories about this building, but the likely true purpose was that of granary. As it had to be filled from the top, you can imagine what it was like to scale the external stairs with a heavy bag of grain on your shoulders… Tough labor!

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all these wonderful authors know how much you enjoy their blog posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...